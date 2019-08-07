DA Image

राहुल ने सुषमा स्वराज को बताया 'अद्भुत नेता', निधन पर जताया दुख
अनुच्छेद 370 'हटाने' के विधेयक को राष्ट्रपति की मंजूरी, अब कानूनी तौर किया जा सकेगा लागू
सुषमा स्वराज, जिनके अकाट्य तर्कों से विरोधी भी खाते थे खौफ
सोनिया के खिलाफ चुनाव, दूसरी महिला विदेश मंत्री बनने का गौरव; सुषमा स्वराज के राजनीतिक करियर में आए कई मोड़
सुषमा के देहांत को PM मोदी ने बताया व्यक्तिगत क्षति, कहा- भारतीय राजनीति के एक अध्याय का अंत
पूर्व विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज नहीं रहीं, अंतिम संस्कार दोपहर तीन बजे
LIVE: संसद में आज जो हो रहा है, वो त्रासदी है: लोकसभा में कांग्रेस सांसद मनीष तिवारी
कश्मीर के लिए जान भी दे देंगे: J&K पुनर्गठन बिल पेश करने के बाद शाह
दिल्ली: जाकिर नगर की बहुमंजिला इमारत में लगी आग, 6 लोगों की मौत
Article 370: भारत के कदम से घबराया पाकिस्तान, उठाया ये कदम
Sushma Swaraj के निधन पर सदमे में आईं Lata Mangeshkar, संजय दत्त से लेकर रवीना टंडन समेत इन बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने दी उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि

भारतीय पूर्व विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज का निधन हो गया है। ऐसे में पूरे बॉलीवुड में शोक की लहर है। हाल ही में अमिताभ बच्चन समेत बॉलीवुड के कई सेलेब्स ने उनके निधन पर शोक जताया है। अब गायिका लता मंगेशकर का ट्वीट सामने आया है। वे उनके निधन से सदमे में हैं। 

आपको बता दें कि सुषमा स्वराज का निधन कल रात हुआ है। तबीयत खराब होने के कारण उन्हें इमरजेंसी में एम्स अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था। ऐसी खबरें आ रही हैं कि सुषमा स्वराज का निधन दिल का दौरा पड़ने की वजह से हुआ है। खबर ब्रेक होते ही बॉलीवुड सितारों ने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी है। जिसमें लता मंगेशकर सदमे में हैं। 

वे लिखती हैं कि मैं शॉक में हूं और दुखी हूं। सुषमा स्वराज जी के निधन पर मेरी संवेदनाएं। देश की सबसे सच्ची नेता जिन्हें हमेशा याद करेंगे। उनके परिवार और दोस्तों को संवेदनाएं। 

Sushma Swaraj के निधन पर अमिताभ बच्चन ने जताया शोक, ट्वीट कर दी उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि

Video: Arjun Kapoor संग Malaika Arora हुईं छुट्टियों के लिए रवाना, एयरपोर्ट पर एक-दूसरे के रंग में रंगे आए नजर

इसी के साथ बॉलीवुड के और भी कई बड़े सितारों ने सोशल मीडिया पर ट्वीट कर शोक जताया है। भारतीय जनता पार्टी की वरिष्ठ नेता सुषमा स्वराज के निधन पर पार्टी के लोग बेहद निराश और दुखी हैं। 

INDvsWI, 3rd T20I: दीपक चाहर की तारीफ करते हुए विराट कोहली ने कही ये बड़ी बात

INDvsWI, 3rd T20I: दीपक चाहर की तारीफ करते हुए विराट कोहली ने कही ये बड़ी बात

INDvsWI, 3rd T20I: विराट कोहली ने की ऋषभ पंत की तारीफ, जानें क्या कुछ कहा

INDvsWI, 3rd T20I: विराट कोहली ने की ऋषभ पंत की तारीफ, जानें क्या कुछ कहा

IND vs WI 3rd T20: कोहली और पंत चमके, भारत ने वेस्टइंडीज का सूपड़ा किया साफ

IND vs WI 3rd T20: कोहली और पंत चमके, भारत ने वेस्टइंडीज का सूपड़ा किया साफ

राशिफल: जानें आपके लिए कैसा रहेगा 7 अगस्त का दिन

राशिफल: जानें आपके लिए कैसा रहेगा 7 अगस्त का दिन

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I: रोहित को मिला तीसरे टी20 मैच से रेस्ट, फैन्स ने विराट को किया ट्रोल

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I: रोहित को मिला तीसरे टी20 मैच से रेस्ट, फैन्स ने विराट को किया ट्रोल

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I: रोहित नहीं विराट ही करेंगे तीसरे टी20 मैच में कप्तानी, जानिए कैसे हुआ कनफ्यूजन

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I: रोहित नहीं विराट ही करेंगे तीसरे टी20 मैच में कप्तानी, जानिए कैसे हुआ कनफ्यूजन

तीसरा टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय
वेस्ट इंडीज146/6(20.0)
vs
भारत150/3(19.1)
भारत ने वेस्ट इंडीज को 7 विकटों से हराया
Tue, 06 Aug 2019 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
तीसरा टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय
संयुक्त अरब अमीरात152/8(20.0)
vs
नीदरलैंड138/9(20.0)
United Arab Emirates ने नीदरलैंड को 14 रनों से हराया
Tue, 06 Aug 2019 07:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
दूसरा टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय
नीदरलैंड136/9(20.0)
vs
संयुक्त अरब अमीरात140/5(19.3)
United Arab Emirates ने नीदरलैंड को 5 विकटों से हराया
Mon, 05 Aug 2019 07:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
दूसरा टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय
भारत167/5(20.0)
vs
वेस्ट इंडीज98/4(15.3)
भारत ने वेस्ट इंडीज को 22 रनों से हराया (डी/एल मेथड)
Sun, 04 Aug 2019 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
पहला एक-दिवसीय अंतर्राष्ट्रीय मैच
वेस्ट इंडीज
vs
भारत
प्रोविडेंस स्टेडियम, गयाना
Thu, 08 Aug 2019 07:00 PM IST
दूसरा एक-दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच
वेस्ट इंडीज
vs
भारत
क्वींन्स पार्क ओवल, पोर्ट ऑफ स्पेन - त्रिनिदाद
Sun, 11 Aug 2019 07:00 PM IST
पहला टेस्ट
श्रीलंका
vs
न्यूजीलैंड
गाले इंटरनेशनल स्टेडियम, गाले
Wed, 14 Aug 2019 10:00 AM IST

