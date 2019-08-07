Sushma Swaraj के निधन पर सदमे में आईं Lata Mangeshkar, संजय दत्त से लेकर रवीना टंडन समेत इन बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने दी उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि

भारतीय पूर्व विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज का निधन हो गया है। ऐसे में पूरे बॉलीवुड में शोक की लहर है। हाल ही में अमिताभ बच्चन समेत बॉलीवुड के कई सेलेब्स ने उनके निधन पर शोक जताया है। अब गायिका लता मंगेशकर का ट्वीट सामने आया है। वे उनके निधन से सदमे में हैं।

My family & I are in complete shock to learn the tragic news of dear Sushma ji’s sudden demise. She was a motherly figure for all of us; an extremely respected stateswoman; exceptional orator & a very loving, caring & warm soul. Will miss her dearly.🙏#sushmaswaraj#RIPSushmaJi pic.twitter.com/bJCyKLeIa0 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) August 6, 2019

We lost a real daughter of India #SUSHMA SWARAJ JI -I always admired her for her clarity of thoughts speech n actions n above all her dedication towards nation selflessly. RIP 🙏🏽 — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) August 6, 2019

आपको बता दें कि सुषमा स्वराज का निधन कल रात हुआ है। तबीयत खराब होने के कारण उन्हें इमरजेंसी में एम्स अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था। ऐसी खबरें आ रही हैं कि सुषमा स्वराज का निधन दिल का दौरा पड़ने की वजह से हुआ है। खबर ब्रेक होते ही बॉलीवुड सितारों ने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी है। जिसमें लता मंगेशकर सदमे में हैं।

My sincere condolences on passing away of #Sushmaswaraj ji. One of the finest leader of our country.She was special and we will miss her.Sending my prayers to family and friends. pic.twitter.com/BeYy6S9TmN — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) August 6, 2019

A tall leader and a doer #sushmaswaraj .. never met her but feel saddened by her passing away .. an end of a chapter where Indians across the world felt there is someone looking after them .. #RIPSushmaswaraj .. Om Shanti 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/5IQiRh6DOj — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 6, 2019

Shocked n extremely sad to hear about @SushmaSwaraj ji!! RIP to a great leader and human being!! — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) August 6, 2019

Absolutely shocked to hear of the untimely demise of @SushmaSwaraj ji. She transformed & changed the way our embassies treated us Indians abroad, changed the way other countries /embassies treated us. Dynamic leader.. gone too soon ...irreparable loss 😢🙏🏼😢#RIPSushmaSwarajJi — Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) August 6, 2019

वे लिखती हैं कि मैं शॉक में हूं और दुखी हूं। सुषमा स्वराज जी के निधन पर मेरी संवेदनाएं। देश की सबसे सच्ची नेता जिन्हें हमेशा याद करेंगे। उनके परिवार और दोस्तों को संवेदनाएं।

Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about Sushma Swaraj ji’s sudden demise.

A graceful and honest leader, a sensitive and selfless soul, a keen understanding of music and poetry and a dear friend. Our former external minister will be remembered fondly. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) August 6, 2019

RIP #SushmaSwaraj ji. May her soul rest in peace — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) August 6, 2019

Omg!! Rest in peace @SushmaSwaraj mam 🙏 — BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) August 6, 2019

Always standing taller and greater than all around her ... ❤️🙏🏼 the strongest woman amongst the men . #RIPSushmaJi 🕉 https://t.co/g4rF43N9uX — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) August 6, 2019

A force of nature she was. Too young to go. Saddened to hear this untimely news. A nation’s loss. #SushmaSwaraj #RIPSushmaSwaraj — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) August 6, 2019

इसी के साथ बॉलीवुड के और भी कई बड़े सितारों ने सोशल मीडिया पर ट्वीट कर शोक जताया है। भारतीय जनता पार्टी की वरिष्ठ नेता सुषमा स्वराज के निधन पर पार्टी के लोग बेहद निराश और दुखी हैं।

I had the good fortune of meeting #sushmaswaraj ji (Minister I&B) in 2001 when she visited #RamojiFilmCity where @geneliad & me were shooting for our debut film #TujheMeriKasam-she blessed us & wished us success, as newcomers it energised & encouraged us-ThkYou for your grace mam — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 6, 2019

In my younger years I got so much support from Shushma ji ! I still have pictures with her giving me my first award all over my office!gutted sad at d loss of a lady who taught me my first lesson... women should help women grow ! Thanku n rip shushmaji #RIPSushmaSwarajJi https://t.co/tyAHCa3vYf — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) August 6, 2019

RIP Sushma ji. Absolutely shocked and devastated to hear about her passing. She was always close to me and was extremely kind, since the early days. My heartfelt condolences to the family & our entire nation for this great loss. — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) August 6, 2019