सुषमा स्वराज के निधन से बॉलीवुड में शोक की लहर, स्टार्स ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

पूर्व विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज का निधन हो गया है। बीजेपी की वरिष्ठ नेता सुषमा स्वराज को गंभीर हालत में एम्स में भर्ती कराया गया, जहां उन्होंने अंतिम सांस ली। बताया जा रहा है कि दिल का दौरा पड़ने से भारतीय जनता पार्टी की वरिष्ठ नेता सुषमा स्वराज का निधन हो गया है। सुष्मा स्वराज के निधन से पूरे देश में शोक की लहर है। वहीं बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स भी इस खबर को सुनने के बाद सदमे में हैं। सभी ने ट्वीट कर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी है।

RIP #SushmaSwaraj ji. She epitomised dignity, commitment to democratic norms, grace in politics. A brilliant parliamentarian, a fine bilingual orator, a humane foreign minister- she was inspiring. I differed with her ideology, but greatly admired her resolve & work ethic. 🙏🏿🙏🏿 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 6, 2019

#SushmaSwaraj ji, may your soul rest in peace. 🙏🏻 — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) August 6, 2019

A force of nature she was. Too young to go. Saddened to hear this untimely news. A nation’s loss. #SushmaSwaraj #RIPSushmaSwaraj — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) August 6, 2019

Deeply saddened that Sushma Swaraj has passed away.Inspite of political differences we had an extremely cordial relationship. I was 1 of her Navratans as she called us during her I and B ministership and she gave industry status to film. Articulate sharp and accessible. RIP — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) August 6, 2019

A huge loss for India- An outstanding orator, an absolute patriot, a tall leader @SushmaSwaraj Ji is no more. As an Ext Affairs minister she was always accessible to every Indian who was in need of help. My deepest condolences to the family, loved ones & millions of followers https://t.co/FuHNbQMOGX — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 6, 2019