सुषमा स्वराज के निधन से बॉलीवुड में शोक की लहर, स्टार्स ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

पूर्व विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज का निधन हो गया है। बीजेपी की वरिष्ठ नेता सुषमा स्वराज को गंभीर हालत में एम्स में भर्ती कराया गया, जहां उन्होंने अंतिम सांस ली। बताया जा रहा है कि दिल का दौरा पड़ने से भारतीय जनता पार्टी की वरिष्ठ नेता सुषमा स्वराज का निधन हो गया है। सुष्मा स्वराज के निधन से पूरे देश में शोक की लहर है। वहीं बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स भी इस खबर को सुनने के बाद सदमे में हैं। सभी ने ट्वीट कर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी है।

 

 

 

 

 

