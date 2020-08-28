रिया चक्रवर्ती पर भड़कीं सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की बहन, कहा- तुम में वाकई हिम्मत है...

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत मामले पर हाल ही मे रिया चक्रवर्ती ने एक चैनल को दिए इंटरव्यू में कई बड़े स्टेटमेंट दिए। उन्होंने इस दौरान यह भी बताया कि सुशांत के अपने परिवार के साथ रिश्ते अच्छे नहीं थे। रिया के इस स्टेटमेंट पर बहन श्वेता ने एक्ट्रेस को करारा जवाब दिया है।
श्वेता ने ट्वीट किया, तुम में वाकई हिम्मत है कि नेशनल मीडिया पर आकर मेरे बेदाग भाई की इमेज खराब कर रही हो उसकी मौत के बाद। तुम्हें लगता है कि भगवान तुम्हें नहीं देख रहा है जो कुछ तुमने किया है उसके लिए? मुझे भगवान में यकीन है और अब मुझे वाकई देखना है कि भगवान तुम्हें क्या सजा देते हैं।
You have guts to come on National Media and tarnish the image of my pure brother after his death!! You think God is not watching for what you have done! I believe in God and I have faith, now I really want to see what he will do to you. #Godiswithus #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput— shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 27, 2020
परिवार के साथ रिश्ते खराब पर श्वेता ने कही यह बात
श्वेता ने ट्वीट किया जिसमें उन्होंने फ्लाइट की ई-टिकट शेयर की और लिखा, 'रिया ने इंटरव्यू में जिक्र किया कि हम अपने भाई से प्यार नहीं करते थे। हां, सही है तभी तो जनवरी में मैं अमेरिका से भारत आई जब मुझे पता चला कि भाई चंडीगढ़ आ रहा है और उसकी तबीयत ठीक नहीं है। मैं अपना बिजनेस और अपने बच्चों को छोड़कर आई थी।
As Rhea mentioned in her interview,We didn’t love our brother!! Yeah right, that’s why I flew all the way from USA to India in Jan as soon as I got to know Bhai is visiting Chandigarh and is not keeping well. I had to stall my business and leave my kids behind! #Godiswithus pic.twitter.com/LACoJ0iK25— shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 27, 2020
श्वेता ने आगे लिखा, सबसे बुरी बात यह है कि मैं उससे मिल नहीं सकी क्योंकि जब तक मैं पहुंची तब तक भाई चंडीगढ़ से निकल चुका था क्योंकि उसे लगातार रिया और कुछ वर्क कमिटमेंट्स के चलते कॉल्स आ रहे थे। परिवार तो हमेशा रॉक सॉलिड तरीके से उसके लिए मौजूद था।
The worst part was I didn’t even get to meet him coz by the time I reached, Bhai had already left Chandigarh because of the constant pestering calls of Rhea and some work commitments. Family was always there standing rock solid for him!! #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #Godiswithus— shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 27, 2020