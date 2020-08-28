 DA Image
28 अगस्त, 2020|10:05|IST

अगली स्टोरी

हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   मनोरंजन   ›   रिया चक्रवर्ती पर भड़कीं सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की बहन, कहा- तुम में वाकई हिम्मत है...

रिया चक्रवर्ती पर भड़कीं सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की बहन, कहा- तुम में वाकई हिम्मत है...

-

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत मामले पर हाल ही मे रिया चक्रवर्ती ने एक चैनल को दिए इंटरव्यू में कई बड़े स्टेटमेंट दिए। उन्होंने इस दौरान यह भी बताया कि सुशांत के अपने परिवार के साथ रिश्ते अच्छे नहीं थे। रिया के इस स्टेटमेंट पर बहन श्वेता ने एक्ट्रेस को करारा जवाब दिया है। 

श्वेता ने ट्वीट किया, तुम में वाकई हिम्मत है कि नेशनल मीडिया पर आकर मेरे बेदाग भाई की इमेज खराब कर रही हो उसकी मौत के बाद। तुम्हें लगता है कि भगवान तुम्हें नहीं देख रहा है जो कुछ तुमने किया है उसके लिए? मुझे भगवान में यकीन है और अब मुझे वाकई देखना है कि भगवान तुम्हें क्या सजा देते हैं।

परिवार के साथ रिश्ते खराब पर श्वेता ने कही यह बात

श्वेता ने ट्वीट किया जिसमें उन्होंने फ्लाइट की ई-टिकट शेयर की और लिखा, 'रिया ने इंटरव्यू में जिक्र किया कि हम अपने भाई से प्यार नहीं करते थे। हां, सही है तभी तो जनवरी में मैं अमेरिका से भारत आई जब मुझे पता चला कि भाई चंडीगढ़ आ रहा है और उसकी तबीयत ठीक नहीं है। मैं अपना बिजनेस और अपने बच्चों को छोड़कर आई थी।

श्वेता ने आगे लिखा, सबसे बुरी बात यह है कि मैं उससे मिल नहीं सकी क्योंकि जब तक मैं पहुंची तब तक भाई चंडीगढ़ से निकल चुका था क्योंकि उसे लगातार रिया और कुछ वर्क कमिटमेंट्स के चलते कॉल्स आ रहे थे। परिवार तो हमेशा रॉक सॉलिड तरीके से उसके लिए मौजूद था।

telegram लाइव हिन्दुस्तान टेलीग्राम पर भी उपलब्ध है। यहां क्लिक करके आप सब्सक्राइब कर सकते हैं।
आज का अखबार नहीं पढ़ पाए हैं? हिन्दुस्तान का ePaper पढ़ें।
  • Hindi News से जुड़े ताजा अपडेट के लिए हमें पर लाइक और पर फॉलो करें।
  • Web Title:Sushant singh rajput sister slams rhea chakraborty for saying actor relationship with family was strained says Dare anyone ever doubt it for a moment

चर्चित खबरें

संबंधित खबरें

इन्हें भी पढ़ें

England vs Pakistan: पहले टी20 इंटरनैशनल मैच में जानिए कैसा हो सकता है दोनों टीमों का प्लेइंग XI

England vs Pakistan: पहले टी20 इंटरनैशनल मैच में जानिए कैसा हो सकता है दोनों टीमों का प्लेइंग XI

इस महीने सितंबर में राहु कर रहे हैं राशि परिवर्तन, जानें राहु का ये परिवर्तन किन राशियों देगा फायदा

इस महीने सितंबर में राहु कर रहे हैं राशि परिवर्तन, जानें राहु का ये परिवर्तन किन राशियों देगा फायदा

राशिफल 28 अगस्‍त : सिंह राशिवाले आज भावनाओं में बहकर कोई निर्णय न लें, वहीं वृश्चिक राशिवाले संभलकर बोलें, जानें अन्य राशियों का हाल

राशिफल 28 अगस्‍त : सिंह राशिवाले आज भावनाओं में बहकर कोई निर्णय न लें, वहीं वृश्चिक राशिवाले संभलकर बोलें, जानें अन्य राशियों का हाल

मोंटी पनेसर ने कहा- धोनी को लगता था मुझे हिंदी समझ नहीं आती, लेकिन मैं सब समझता था

मोंटी पनेसर ने कहा- धोनी को लगता था मुझे हिंदी समझ नहीं आती, लेकिन मैं सब समझता था

Bihar Board: बिहार बोर्ड ने इंटर परीक्षा फॉर्म भरने की तिथि 4 सितंबर तक बढ़ाई

Bihar Board: बिहार बोर्ड ने इंटर परीक्षा फॉर्म भरने की तिथि 4 सितंबर तक बढ़ाई

कड़वी गोलियां गटके बगैर ही बीमारियों से मिलेगा छुटकारा, जानें कैसे

कड़वी गोलियां गटके बगैर ही बीमारियों से मिलेगा छुटकारा, जानें कैसे

जरूर पढ़ें

विशेष:

#DhoniRetirement# राम मंदिर भूमि पूजन#कोरोना वायरस#क्राइम#अनोखी

राशिफल

मुख्य खबरें