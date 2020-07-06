 DA Image
हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   मनोरंजन   ›   सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की आखिरी फिल्म 'दिल बेचारा' का ट्रेलर देखकर इमोशनल हुए फैन्स, कहा- आपकी स्माइल कभी नहीं भूल पाएंगे

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की आखिरी फिल्म 'दिल बेचारा' का ट्रेलर देखकर इमोशनल हुए फैन्स, कहा- आपकी स्माइल कभी नहीं भूल पाएंगे

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की आखिरी फिल्म दिल बेचारा का ट्रेलर रिलीज हो गया है। इस फिल्म के जरिए संजना संघी बॉलीवुड डेब्यू कर रही हैं। बता दें कि सुशांत के फैन्स इस फिल्म का बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे थे। सोशल मीडिया पर हैशटैग दिल बेचारा और हैशटैग सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ट्रेंड कर रहा है। फैन्स ट्रेलर को देखकर काफी इमोशनल हो रहे हैं। वे सुशांत को काफी मिस कर रहे हैं।

पढ़ें फैन्स के सोशल मीडिया रिएक्शन

 

 

 

'दिल बेचारा' 24 जुलाई को डिज्नी प्लस हॉटस्टार ओटीटी प्लैटफार्म पर रिलीज की जाएगी। मुकेश छाबड़ा द्वारा निर्देशित इस फिल्म के जरिए संजना बॉलीवुड डेब्यू कर रही हैं।

देखें ट्रेलर-

 

दिल बेचारा, जॉन ग्रीन के 2012 के नॉवल द फॉल्ट इन आवर स्टार्स का अडेप्टेशन है। फिल्म का एलान 2017 के अक्टूबर महीने में किया गया था। फिल्म की शूटिंग जमशेदपुर में जुलाई 2018 में शुरू हुई थी। पहले इसका नाम किजी और मैनी था।

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत मामले में बयान दर्ज कराने के लिए बांद्रा पुलिस स्टेशन पहुंचे संजय लीला भंसाली

सुशांत की सिनेमाघर में आखिरी रिलीज फिल्म छिछोरे थी, जो सितंबर 2019 में आई थी। इसके बाद उनकी ड्राइव नेटफ्लिक्स पर नवंबर में रिलीज हुई थी।  

 

