सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की आखिरी फिल्म 'दिल बेचारा' का ट्रेलर देखकर इमोशनल हुए फैन्स, कहा- आपकी स्माइल कभी नहीं भूल पाएंगे

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की आखिरी फिल्म दिल बेचारा का ट्रेलर रिलीज हो गया है। इस फिल्म के जरिए संजना संघी बॉलीवुड डेब्यू कर रही हैं। बता दें कि सुशांत के फैन्स इस फिल्म का बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे थे। सोशल मीडिया पर हैशटैग दिल बेचारा और हैशटैग सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ट्रेंड कर रहा है। फैन्स ट्रेलर को देखकर काफी इमोशनल हो रहे हैं। वे सुशांत को काफी मिस कर रहे हैं।
Both Raabta and Dil Bechara's trailer has this line,"Ek tha raza ek thi rani dono mar gaye khatam kahani"
As Sushant would say,Everything is connected ∞ #DilBecharaTrailer pic.twitter.com/iedhMLLL3d
the pure baby energy he exudes in this scene. ❤️#DilBecharaTrailer #DilBechara pic.twitter.com/9grRt9e3d0
a goofball with the most precious smile ever <3 #DilBecharaTrailer pic.twitter.com/AekT4b0xsq
I wish that I or anyone among us would have saved #SushantSinghRajput but fact is that
Vo chala gya hai, ab nahi aane wala :(
Love you yaar. Miss you 10000... times#DilBecharaTrailer #DilBechara pic.twitter.com/TdIYluCLlk
this gave me goosebumps honestly ughh :( i miss him #DilBecharaTrailer pic.twitter.com/IQfhEArLuo
amidst all the pain, he still managed to make me smile 😭🦋❤️♾️🌃 #DilBecharaTrailer pic.twitter.com/mN93ir8gZ2
Indeed you are sushant ❤️❤️❤️
Fought with a smile brighter than the sun and with eyes sparkling more than the stars 🌟#DilBecharaTrailer pic.twitter.com/x5nmdV4MCP
I guess we all can agree that sushant singh rajput - THE ACTOR!!! #DilBecharaTrailer pic.twitter.com/vOAUiPOPpP
we'll celebrate & honour your last hoorah with every little bit of love & respect we can offer, you beautiful boy. 💔💙#DilBecharaTrailer#DilBechara pic.twitter.com/hK5L7Ch7w3
The shine in his eyes, the joy in his smile, the love in his voice 💔 he was the purest gem :(#DilBecharaTrailer pic.twitter.com/y0LYNAywHw
This man's love for SRK was something else. You will be missed bro 💔
#DilBecharaTrailer#SushantSinghRajpoot pic.twitter.com/HLwr4ehDv5
'दिल बेचारा' 24 जुलाई को डिज्नी प्लस हॉटस्टार ओटीटी प्लैटफार्म पर रिलीज की जाएगी। मुकेश छाबड़ा द्वारा निर्देशित इस फिल्म के जरिए संजना बॉलीवुड डेब्यू कर रही हैं।
दिल बेचारा, जॉन ग्रीन के 2012 के नॉवल द फॉल्ट इन आवर स्टार्स का अडेप्टेशन है। फिल्म का एलान 2017 के अक्टूबर महीने में किया गया था। फिल्म की शूटिंग जमशेदपुर में जुलाई 2018 में शुरू हुई थी। पहले इसका नाम किजी और मैनी था।
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत मामले में बयान दर्ज कराने के लिए बांद्रा पुलिस स्टेशन पहुंचे संजय लीला भंसाली
सुशांत की सिनेमाघर में आखिरी रिलीज फिल्म छिछोरे थी, जो सितंबर 2019 में आई थी। इसके बाद उनकी ड्राइव नेटफ्लिक्स पर नवंबर में रिलीज हुई थी।