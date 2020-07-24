 DA Image
हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   मनोरंजन   ›   सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की आखिरी फिल्म दिल बेचारा रिलीज, फैन्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर दिए ये रिएक्शन्स

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की आखिरी फिल्म दिल बेचारा रिलीज, फैन्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर दिए ये रिएक्शन्स

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की आखिरी फिल्म दिल बेचारा रिलीज हो गई है। इस फिल्म का इंतजार फैन्स काफी समय से कर रहे थे। फिल्म रिलीज होने के बाद फैन्स सोशल मीडिया पर अपना रिएक्शन दे रहे हैं। सुशांत की एंट्री से लेकर उनके हर डायलॉग को फैन्स सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर कर रहे हैं। सुशांत के फैन्स एक्टर को स्क्रीन पर देखकर काफी इमोशनल हो रहे हैं।

पढ़ें सोशल मीडिया रिएक्शन-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

बता दें कि सुशांत ने 14 जून को अपने मुंबई वाले घर में आत्महत्या कर ली थी। सुशांत ने ऐसा क्यों किया इसके बारे में कोई नहीं जानता। मुंबई पुलिस इस मामले की जांच कर रही है। अब तक इस मामले में कई लोगों से पूछताछ हो चुकी है, लेकिन अभी तक सुशांत के आत्महत्या की वजह नहीं पता चल पाई है।

सुशांत के निधन के बाद नेपोटिज्म को लेकर भी बहस छिड़ी हुई है। कंगना रनौत ने इस मामले के बाद कई लोगों पर निशाना साधा है।

 

