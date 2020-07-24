सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की आखिरी फिल्म दिल बेचारा रिलीज, फैन्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर दिए ये रिएक्शन्स

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की आखिरी फिल्म दिल बेचारा रिलीज हो गई है। इस फिल्म का इंतजार फैन्स काफी समय से कर रहे थे। फिल्म रिलीज होने के बाद फैन्स सोशल मीडिया पर अपना रिएक्शन दे रहे हैं। सुशांत की एंट्री से लेकर उनके हर डायलॉग को फैन्स सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर कर रहे हैं। सुशांत के फैन्स एक्टर को स्क्रीन पर देखकर काफी इमोशनल हो रहे हैं।
पढ़ें सोशल मीडिया रिएक्शन-
When Manny said, "I wanted to attend my own funeral." 🥺💔#DilBechara pic.twitter.com/Ska3TdLU7V— Reba Monica John (@RebaMonicaFC) July 24, 2020
From manav to manny... He took away our hearts once again.— Kartik 💜🐰 (@BoyWithSmiles_) July 24, 2020
So much love for this movie nd he is not here to witness it makes me sad but so much love bcz he is not here, it makes me more sad
We lost a star
Nd Yes we r missing u 🙌❤#SushantSinghRajput #DilBechara pic.twitter.com/tp0k7o8FC1
#DilBechara— ↪Mr_HoT_wiRê↩ (@Sarcastic_cvam) July 24, 2020
I don't know about the others but I'll miss you *Immanuel Rajkumar Junior* ( #SushantSinghRajpoot ) 😭😭😭😭😭😭🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/PpjwTePQQY
#DilBechara— Anandu Kuttuzz (@Mr_Kuttuzz) July 24, 2020
An Excellent Film with an intrstng take on love,life and death.
Each Scene of this Movie is Phenomenal nd hd vry deeper meanings.
Last 20mints of this movie is highly emotional #SushantSinghRajpoot U will be missed man😢
Its True,For Those Who Love,Time is Eternal ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ps62Pv6oma
I'm speechless! #DilBechara#SushantSinghRajpoot you were amazing as always, it's still hard to believe that he's not with us to cherish this moment. You will be missed always! #Manny ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LMVzGyr928— dhanashree (@itsdhanashree) July 24, 2020
Can't get over you @itsSSR 😭💔— Shivani Jha (@Shivani83407550) July 24, 2020
Come back if possible, we love you💔❤#DilBechara will always be our favourite but only regret we have today is we couldn't help you when you were in need !! 😔😔 pic.twitter.com/TxLnNCDEoo
For one last time @itsSSR Every 1 of us was emotional. #DilBechara is a beautiful movie and just like your Kedarnath I would watch this countless times.. WHY ARE YOU SO SHORT LIVED, WHY! With teary eyes I bid you GOODBYE, My Favorite.... #DilBecharaDay #SushantInOurHeartsForever pic.twitter.com/4nCIwxDhz2— Sreyashi Roy Bagchi (@SreyashiBagchi) July 24, 2020
For one last time...— Sai Krishna Vamsi 👑 (@Saikrishnavams7) July 24, 2020
"Dil bechara"#SushanthSinghRajput #DilBecharaDay #DilBechara pic.twitter.com/QItyZgpTP7
I never cried watching any movie like I did today #DilBechara. His absence in real world make me feel so uncomfortable even more after watching this movie, Coincidentally every lines and dialogues felt so real from reel.. We lost the brightest talent of our time.. 💔 @itsSSR 🙏.— Manoj Sharma (@manojksharma2) July 24, 2020
बता दें कि सुशांत ने 14 जून को अपने मुंबई वाले घर में आत्महत्या कर ली थी। सुशांत ने ऐसा क्यों किया इसके बारे में कोई नहीं जानता। मुंबई पुलिस इस मामले की जांच कर रही है। अब तक इस मामले में कई लोगों से पूछताछ हो चुकी है, लेकिन अभी तक सुशांत के आत्महत्या की वजह नहीं पता चल पाई है।
सुशांत के निधन के बाद नेपोटिज्म को लेकर भी बहस छिड़ी हुई है। कंगना रनौत ने इस मामले के बाद कई लोगों पर निशाना साधा है।