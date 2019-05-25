सूरत अग्निकांड: बच्चों की मौत से दुखी बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स, अमिताभ बच्चन ने लिखी ये बात

सूरत के सरथाना में एक कोचिंग सेंटर में आग लगने की वजह से 20 बच्चों की जान चली गई है जबकि कुछ घायल हैं। इस भयानक घटना का वीडियो आते ही सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गया। वीडियो में कई छात्र चौथी मंजिल से कूदते दिखाई दे रहे हैं। एक व्यक्ति ने दो छात्राओं को बचाने की भी कोशिश की। बता दें कि इस घटना से बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स को भी झटका लगा है। सभी ने सोशल मीडिया पर इस घटना पर दुख जाहिर किया है।



T 3174 - Terrible tragedy in Surat .. a devastating fire and 14-17 year old children caught in it jump off the building and perish ..

Grief beyond expression .. prayers 🙏🙏🙏

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 24, 2019

Deeply saddened to hear about the Fire Tragedy in #Surat today. My condolences go out to the grieving families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.

— Urmila Matondkar (@OfficialUrmila) May 24, 2019

I am deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident in Surat. My condolences to the families affected, may God give them strength. #SuratFire #Surat

— Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) May 25, 2019

Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the Surat fire tragedy. Heartbreaking. Prayers. — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) May 24, 2019

कैसे लगी आग

आग बिल्डिंग में आने जाने के लिए बनाई गई सीढ़ियों के पास रखे ट्रांसफॉर्मर में लगी थी। जैसे ही आग लगी अंदर मौजूद छात्र उतरने के लिये नीचे पहुंचे, लेकिन आग की वजह से वह लौटकर चौथी मंजिल पर चले गए, जहां एक फाइबर का शेड था और अंदर जिम के लिए रखी गई रबर की चटाई और टायर के कारण आग ज्यादा फैली, जिससे बच्चे आग की चपेट में आ गए।