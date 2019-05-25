DA Image

सूरत अग्निकांड: बच्चों की मौत से दुखी बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स, अमिताभ बच्चन ने लिखी ये बात

सूरत के सरथाना में एक कोचिंग सेंटर में आग लगने की वजह से 20 बच्चों की जान चली गई है जबकि कुछ घायल हैं। इस भयानक घटना का वीडियो आते ही सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गया। वीडियो में कई छात्र चौथी मंजिल से कूदते दिखाई दे रहे हैं। एक व्यक्ति ने दो छात्राओं को बचाने की भी कोशिश की। बता दें कि इस घटना से बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स को भी झटका लगा है। सभी ने सोशल मीडिया पर इस घटना पर दुख जाहिर किया है।
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

कैसे लगी आग
आग बिल्डिंग में आने जाने के लिए बनाई गई सीढ़ियों के पास रखे ट्रांसफॉर्मर में लगी थी। जैसे ही आग लगी अंदर मौजूद छात्र उतरने के लिये नीचे पहुंचे, लेकिन आग की वजह से वह लौटकर चौथी मंजिल पर चले गए, जहां एक फाइबर का शेड था और अंदर जिम के लिए रखी गई रबर की चटाई और टायर के कारण आग ज्यादा फैली, जिससे बच्चे आग की चपेट में आ गए। 

