शशि कपूर के निधन की खबर सुनते ही बीच में रुकी 'सुपर डांसर' की शूटिंग

Stopped the shoot on the sets of super dancer the minute we heard . All stood in silence to pay respects . Deeply saddened to hear about this.. One of the most finest stylish actor in the industry... You shall always remain in our hearts... #ShashiKapoor ‬RIP

A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon) on Dec 4, 2017 at 7:45am PST