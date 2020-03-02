 DA Image
2 मार्च, 2020|3:57|IST

अगली स्टोरी

class="fa fa-bell">ब्रेकिंग:
निर्भया केस: क्या कल होगी फांसी? अब राष्ट्रपति के पास पहुंचा पवन
निर्भया केस: दोषी पवन की क्यूरेटिव याचिका SC में खारिज, फांसी को उम्रकैद में बदलने का किया था अनुरोध
SC का बड़ा फैसला, अनुच्छेद 370 हटाने का मामला बड़ी बेंच को नहीं जाएगा
दिल्ली गैंगरेप केस: डेथ वारंट पर रोक वाली याचिका पर सुनवाई से पहले निर्भया की मां बोलीं, मेरी बच्ची की क्या गलती थी?
Success Mantra: ये कहानियां बताती हैं नामुमकिन कुछ भी नहीं
दिल्ली हिंसा: इन 5 हथियारों से मचाया कत्लेआम, पुलिस रिपोर्ट से खुलासा
दिल्ली दंगों पर संसद में केंद्र सरकार को घेरेगी कांग्रेस, मांगेगी शाह का इस्तीफा
मेड इन इंडिया: अब देश में ही तैयार होगा अपाचे की तरह लड़ाकू हेलीकॉप्टर, HAL ने प्रोजेक्ट पर शुरू किया काम
'आगामी लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले तैयार हो जाएगा राम मंदिर का बुनियादी हिस्सा'
टेलीकॉम कंपनियों को TRAI की चेतावनी, मुफ्त कॉल के बदले खराब सेवा का बहाना नहीं चलेगा
विशेष:
#कोरोना वायरस#दिल्ली हिंसा#बोर्ड परीक्षा 2020#क्राइम#अनोखी
हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   मनोरंजन   ›   Sooryavanshi Trailer: अक्षय कुमार की फिल्म का ट्रेलर देखकर यूजर्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर दिए ये रिएक्शन

Sooryavanshi Trailer: अक्षय कुमार की फिल्म का ट्रेलर देखकर यूजर्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर दिए ये रिएक्शन

sooryavanshi trailer

अक्षय कुमार की फिल्म 'सूर्यवंशी' का ट्रेलर रिलीज हो गया है। रोहित शेट्टी द्वारा निर्देशित इस फिल्म में अक्षय कुमार के साथ कैटरीना कैफ भी हैं। हालांकि एंड में अजय देवगन और रणवीर सिंह की एंट्री भी होती है जो फिल्म को एक अलग ही लैवल पर ले जाती है। इस फिल्म के ट्रेलर का फैन्स कबसे इंतजार कर रहे थे और अब ट्रेलर रिलीज के बाद सभी इसकी सोशल मीडिया पर तारीफ कर रहे हैं। पढ़ें सोशल मीडिया रिएक्शन-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

बताते चले कि एक दशक बाद अक्षय और कैटरीना की जोड़ी 'सूर्यवंशी' में नजर आएगी। दोनों सितारों ने लास्ट  2010 में फिल्म 'तीस मार खां में' काम किया था। 'सूर्यवंशी' में अक्षय-कटरीना के अलावा जैकी श्रॉफ, सिकंदर खेर, अभिमन्यु सिंह और गुलशन ग्रोवर व अन्य सितारे नजर आएंगे। 

 

 

  • Hindi News से जुड़े ताजा अपडेट के लिए हमें पर लाइक और पर फॉलो करें।
  • Web Title:Sooryavanshi Trailer akshay kumar ajay devgn ranveer singh sooryavanshi trailer social media reaction

चर्चित खबरें

संबंधित खबरें

इन्हें भी पढ़ें

NZvsIND: भारत की हार पर पूर्व खिलाड़ियों ने किए ट्वीट, बताया टीम इंडिया की हार का कारण

NZvsIND: भारत की हार पर पूर्व खिलाड़ियों ने किए ट्वीट, बताया टीम इंडिया की हार का कारण

इन तीन राशि के लोग होते हैं किस्मत के धनी, मिलती है तरक्की और सम्मान

इन तीन राशि के लोग होते हैं किस्मत के धनी, मिलती है तरक्की और सम्मान

VIDEO: चेन्नई में धोनी का दमदार स्वागत, गार्ड ने किया नमस्ते तो माही ने मिला लिया हाथ

VIDEO: चेन्नई में धोनी का दमदार स्वागत, गार्ड ने किया नमस्ते तो माही ने मिला लिया हाथ

New Zealand vs India Test Series: विराट कोहली ने बताया क्यों ऋद्धिमान साहा की जगह ऋषभ पंत को मिला दोनों टेस्ट मैच खेलने का मौका

New Zealand vs India Test Series: विराट कोहली ने बताया क्यों ऋद्धिमान साहा की जगह ऋषभ पंत को मिला दोनों टेस्ट मैच खेलने का मौका

New Zealand vs India 2nd Test Series: जानिए कौन बना मैन ऑफ द मैच और किसे मिला मैन ऑफ द सीरीज अवॉर्ड

New Zealand vs India 2nd Test Series: जानिए कौन बना मैन ऑफ द मैच और किसे मिला मैन ऑफ द सीरीज अवॉर्ड

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: जानिए दोनों सेमीफाइनल के सभी समीकरण, इंग्लैंड से भिड़ सकती है भारतीय टीम

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: जानिए दोनों सेमीफाइनल के सभी समीकरण, इंग्लैंड से भिड़ सकती है भारतीय टीम

जरूर पढ़ें

राशिफल

मुख्य खबरें

सब्सक्राइब करें हिन्दुस्तान का डेली न्यूज़लेटर