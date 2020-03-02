Sooryavanshi Trailer: अक्षय कुमार की फिल्म का ट्रेलर देखकर यूजर्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर दिए ये रिएक्शन

अक्षय कुमार की फिल्म 'सूर्यवंशी' का ट्रेलर रिलीज हो गया है। रोहित शेट्टी द्वारा निर्देशित इस फिल्म में अक्षय कुमार के साथ कैटरीना कैफ भी हैं। हालांकि एंड में अजय देवगन और रणवीर सिंह की एंट्री भी होती है जो फिल्म को एक अलग ही लैवल पर ले जाती है। इस फिल्म के ट्रेलर का फैन्स कबसे इंतजार कर रहे थे और अब ट्रेलर रिलीज के बाद सभी इसकी सोशल मीडिया पर तारीफ कर रहे हैं। पढ़ें सोशल मीडिया रिएक्शन-
बताते चले कि एक दशक बाद अक्षय और कैटरीना की जोड़ी 'सूर्यवंशी' में नजर आएगी। दोनों सितारों ने लास्ट 2010 में फिल्म 'तीस मार खां में' काम किया था। 'सूर्यवंशी' में अक्षय-कटरीना के अलावा जैकी श्रॉफ, सिकंदर खेर, अभिमन्यु सिंह और गुलशन ग्रोवर व अन्य सितारे नजर आएंगे।