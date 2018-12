सोनू निगम ने दिया विवादित बयान, कहा- 'काश! पाकिस्तान में पैदा हुआ होता'

#Repost @sonalisonuholic (@get_repost) ・・・ My Superrrr Handsome Hero 😍😍❤ Definitely he decided to kill me by his soooo awesome looks with pure lovable soul in him, which reflects love in his eyes😍 Love u World ❤ Sonu Nigam ❤ #sonunigam #sonuholic #Lovehimlikecrazy #madforhim #mylove #Mylife #myangel #myworld

A post shared by Dr. Sonu Nigam🇮🇳🎤 (@sonunigamfanclub) on Dec 3, 2018 at 10:38pm PST