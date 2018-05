स्वरा के कारण सोनम ने कर दी थी शादी की डेट पोस्टपोंड, ये थी वजह

@sonamkapoor you are one of the most genuinely beautiful and giving people I’ve ever known.. There have been so many times I’ve learnt from your generosity & gracious conduct.. You have such a big, loving giving heart.. and it seems you have found a fellow genuine, generous, loving soul in @anandahuja .. May your life together be full of every joy, contentment & celebration.. Here’s to a long and happy innings of togetherness & bliss u both ! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #sonamkishaadi

