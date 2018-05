सोनम ने झाड़े जाह्नवी पर कलीरे, तो अब क्या हो जाएगी उनकी जल्दी शादी?

Showing off her kaleeras and her dance moves! 💃🏻 @sonamkapoor and @jacquelinef143 making the most of #SonamKiShaadi whilst looking #EverydayPhenomenal! ✨ Let’s hit the dance floor ⚡️⚡️⚡️

A post shared by #POPxoDaily (@popxodaily) on May 7, 2018 at 8:13am PDT