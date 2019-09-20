DA Image

The Zoya Factor Fans Reaction: फैंस बोले ‘ड्रीम गर्ल’ और ‘छिछोरे’ को टक्कर देगी 'The Zoya Factor'

सोनम कपूर और दुलकर सलमान की फिल्म 'द जोया फैक्टर' आखिरकार लंबे चौड़े प्रमोशन के बाद आज रिलीज हो गई है। फिल्म ट्रेलर देखने बाद से दर्शक बेताब थे कि आखिर यह फिल्म है कैसी और किस अंधविश्वास की बात कर पूरा क्रिकेट टीम परेशान हुआ करता था। अनुजा चौहान की इसी नाम  'द जोया फैक्टर' से आई बुक पर आधारित इस फिल्म के रिव्यू सामने आ गए हैं। 

आपको बता दें कि सोशल मीडिया पर यूजर्स ने ‘द जोया फैक्टर’ की खूब तारीफ की है। कई लोगों ने लिखा कि ये फिल्म हिट करार दी जा चुकीं ‘ड्रीम गर्ल’ और ‘छिछोरे’ को टक्कर दे सकती है।  सोशल मीडिया से लेकर क्रिटिक्स ने फिल्म की तारीफ की है। दुलकर सलमान और सोनम कपूर की फिल्म 'द जोया फैक्टर' ने देश- दुनिया में पल रहे अंधविश्वास जैसे मुद्दे को उठाया तो जरूर है। रोमांटिक- स्पोर्ट्स ड्रामा के रूप में। इस फिल्म के देखने के बाद दर्शकों का कहना है कि यह फिल्म पहले ही वीक में 100 करोड़ की कमाई कर लगी, तो कुछ दर्शकों का मानना है कि फिल्म विषय न होने से यह फिल्म दर्शकों का काफी निराश कर रही है। चो चलिए देखें दर्शकों के रिएक्शन और फिल्म क्रिटिक्स के रिव्यू....

The Zoya Factor Movie Review: विषय प्रधान नहीं बल्कि रोमांटिक- कॉमेडी है सोनम-सलमान की फिल्म

