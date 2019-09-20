The Zoya Factor Fans Reaction: फैंस बोले ‘ड्रीम गर्ल’ और ‘छिछोरे’ को टक्कर देगी 'The Zoya Factor'

सोनम कपूर और दुलकर सलमान की फिल्म 'द जोया फैक्टर' आखिरकार लंबे चौड़े प्रमोशन के बाद आज रिलीज हो गई है। फिल्म ट्रेलर देखने बाद से दर्शक बेताब थे कि आखिर यह फिल्म है कैसी और किस अंधविश्वास की बात कर पूरा क्रिकेट टीम परेशान हुआ करता था। अनुजा चौहान की इसी नाम 'द जोया फैक्टर' से आई बुक पर आधारित इस फिल्म के रिव्यू सामने आ गए हैं।

आपको बता दें कि सोशल मीडिया पर यूजर्स ने ‘द जोया फैक्टर’ की खूब तारीफ की है। कई लोगों ने लिखा कि ये फिल्म हिट करार दी जा चुकीं ‘ड्रीम गर्ल’ और ‘छिछोरे’ को टक्कर दे सकती है। सोशल मीडिया से लेकर क्रिटिक्स ने फिल्म की तारीफ की है। दुलकर सलमान और सोनम कपूर की फिल्म 'द जोया फैक्टर' ने देश- दुनिया में पल रहे अंधविश्वास जैसे मुद्दे को उठाया तो जरूर है। रोमांटिक- स्पोर्ट्स ड्रामा के रूप में। इस फिल्म के देखने के बाद दर्शकों का कहना है कि यह फिल्म पहले ही वीक में 100 करोड़ की कमाई कर लगी, तो कुछ दर्शकों का मानना है कि फिल्म विषय न होने से यह फिल्म दर्शकों का काफी निराश कर रही है। चो चलिए देखें दर्शकों के रिएक्शन और फिल्म क्रिटिक्स के रिव्यू....

The Zoya Factor Movie Review: विषय प्रधान नहीं बल्कि रोमांटिक- कॉमेडी है सोनम-सलमान की फिल्म

#TheZoyaFactorReview - Movie itself need a Lucky Charm to get good numbers on #BoxOffice, and @sonamakapoor herself can’t help, Nothing special which can help #TheZoyaFactor to fight with #DreamGirl and #Chhichhore which is already doing good on #BoxOffice. .. 1 of 2 pic.twitter.com/KlAyBDz3ka

— Rakesh Sharma (@tweet2rakesh) September 19, 2019

Quick Review: So far #TheZoyaFactor is going on an average mode. Few scenes will tickle your funny bone. And yes, there are lot of predicted scenes. Full review will be out soon.@dulQuer @sonamakapoor #TheZoyaFactorReview @foxstarhindi @FoxStudiosIndia

— Sourabh Das (@sourabhdas90) September 19, 2019

#TheZoyaFactor is such a fun film ! Hilarious one-liners &some rib-tickling performances from the cast .Special shout out to the director Abhishek Sharma for his “last supper” &“ life is a circus” references & for making such a clever romantic comedy.

— Rudrani Chattoraj (@rudrani_rudz) September 19, 2019

What works for #thezoyafactor is #DulquerSalmaan and his effortless charm. He is smooth, strong dialogue delivery, paired with #SonamKapoor's quirk and zest.@dulQuer as #NikhilKhoda is lovely, and @sonamakapoor capitalises on this #luckycharm! #TheZoyaFactorReview @Dulquer_FC pic.twitter.com/fueoT3gWgK

— Ankita Bhalla (@ankitabhalla28) September 19, 2019

A simple, sweet movie that will make you smile when you get out of the theater. It has its flaws but is a commendable effort to make an honest, good and clean film. It may be #TheZoyaFactor, but it’s a @dulQuer movie all the way. He’s truly a man with a midas touch!

— Nasreen Abdulla (@journonaaz) September 19, 2019

@dulquer ,watched #thezoyafactor I laughed alot, got emotional sometimes, more over it was such a pleasure to watch you on screen, I am so happy for u ,mark my words 'You are the next national crush' , I want to watch this again..lots of love 😍 bless u #dqfactor @sonamakapoor

What a chemistry @sonamakapoor & @dulQuer are the cutest couple on the block ! #TheZoyaFactor movie is a fully packed entertainer

#AbhishekSharma @Pooja__Shetty@aartims @foxstarhindi @ad_labsfilms@Imangadbedi @sikandarkher @ZeeMusicCompany

— Nishant Bhuse (@nishantbhuse) September 19, 2019