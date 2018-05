पति आनंद ने भी चेंज किया अपना सरनेम, गुस्से में ट्रोलर्स से बोलीं सोनम कपूर- अब तो किसी ने ...

@sonamkapoor & I would like to thank everyone who made our wedding so magical!✨ There are a few people behind the scenes who must be mentioned: @ranipinklove - for creating! @jomalonelondon - for scenting! @reelsandframes - for capturing! @signe_vilstrup , @taras84 ,@theHouseofPixels - for documenting! @Bellezajewels @fizzygoblet @isharya @andmystories_in @teacultureoftheworld - for gifting! @namratasoni @Artinayar @bbHiral @alpakhimani @mallika_bhat @rohit_bhatkar - for transforming! @raghavendra.rathore @abujanisandeepkhosla @anamikakhanna.in @anuradhavakil @masabagupta @rajeshpratapsinghworks @jimmychoo @shehlaakhan - for dreaming! @sunitakapoor and @amrapalijewels for embellishing! @vanimalhotra @Chandiniw @manishamelwani @abhilashatd - for styling! @marut_sikka , @poojadhingra and @indianaccent - for feeding! @Wedniksha and @vandan_weddingplanner - for storytelling! To @theleela @sunteckrealty - for hosting! @Anaitashroffadajania, @priyanka86 & Divya @vogueindia - for supporting! @theweddingbartenders - for boozing! @ravishkapoorinvitations - for inviting! @media.raindrop - for guiding! The Indian Media - for celebrating! @Mumbai.Police - for allowing! @DomeSecurity - for protecting!

A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja) on May 11, 2018 at 10:23am PDT