PHOTOS: सोनम-आनंद ने किया खुल्लम-खुल्ला रोमांस, पार्टी में यूं KISS करते दिखे

Sonam & Anand cut their wedding cake 🎂 together last night at a party specially for them by @natasha_poonawalla . . . #sonamkapoor #anandahuja #newlyweds #natashapoonawalla #party #wedding #postwedding #actors #bollywood #movie

A post shared by Whatsinthenews (@_whatsinthenews) on Jun 4, 2018 at 8:02am PDT