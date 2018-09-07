अगली स्टोरी

बाल्ड लुक को शेयर करते हुए सोनाली बेंद्रे ने कही दिल की बात, बोलीं- 'इसके बिना नहीं रह सकती'

sonali bendre

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस सोनाली बेंद्रे इन दिनों न्यूयॉर्क में कैंसर का इलाज करवा रही हैं। इसके बाद सोनाली अपने फैंस को अपने बीमारी को लेकर पर अपडेट सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर करती रहती हैं। अक्सर सोनाली इस नाजुक स्थिति में कैसे अपने आप को खुश रख सकते हैं इस बात जानकारी अपने फैंस से साझा करती रहती हैं। इसी बीच सोनाली ने एक और पोस्ट शेयर की है। जिससे ऐसा लगता है कि वो पूरी ताकत से कैंसर से लड़ रही हैं।

सोनाली सोशल मीडिया के जरिए अपने फैंस के साथ जुड़ी रहती हैं। उनके फैंस भी लगातार उनकी सेहत की दुआएं मांग रहे हैं।  एक्‍ट्रेस ने हाल ही में अपने ऑफीशियल इंस्‍टाग्राम अकाउंट से अपनी एक तस्‍वीर शेयर की है, जिसमें वो बुक रीडिंग के बारे में जानकारी दे रही हैं। फोटो में देख सकते हैं कि उनके हाथ में ‘अ जेंटलमेन इन मॉस्को’ नामक किताब है।

इस एक्टर के साथ स्पॉट हुईं किम शर्मा, क्या एक-दूसरे को कर रहे हैं डेट!

इस तस्वीर को शेयर करते हुए उन्होंने लिखा.. आज रीड अ बुक डे है। सोनाली बुक क्लब को सेलिब्रेट करने के लिए इससे ज्यादा अच्छा मौका और क्या होगा कि अगली बुक की घोषणा की जाए। अ जेंटलमेन इन मॉस्को हिस्टोरिकल फिक्शन है। यह काफी मजेदार लग रही है और अब बिना इसको पढ़े नहीं रह सकती।

आपको बताते चलें,  सोनाली अपनी बीमारी से डटकर लड़ रही हैं। उम्मीद है कि वो जल्द ही फिर से बॉलीवुड की दुनिया में वापस लौटेंगी। गौरतलब है कि सोनाली ने इससे पहले अपनी रोज की कई तस्‍वीरों का एक कोलाज का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया था। इसको शेयर करते हुए उन्होंने अपने लुक्स को लेकर बात की थी। सोनाली बेंद्रे की इन अपडेट्स से पता चल रहा है कि वो बेहद पॉजिटिव और सेल्फ मोटिवेटेड हैं और अपनी इस बीमारी का डटकर सामना कर रही हैं।

पहली बार इतनी हॉट लुक में नजर आईं प्रिया प्रकाश, कातिलाना अंदाज देखकर हो जाएंगे फिदा

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"Vanity is my favourite sin." - Al Pacino Well, it might not be my all-time favourite sin (that would be gluttony 😋), but who doesn't like looking good? The way we look has a profound psychological impact on us... A little vanity here and there does no one any harm. It's important to do what makes you happy, even if it's something as simple as wearing a wig, bright red lipstick, high heels.... All that white noise doesn't make a difference in the larger picture. No one can tell you what's right or wrong for you. When I was testing out the wigs, I had a brief moment of self-doubt... "Am I vain for wanting to look good?" As part of the entertainment industry, you're always expected to look good... Maybe that has been ingrained in me? But then I gave it a thought and I realized I like looking good for me. If I'm in the mood to wear a scarf, I will. If I want to walk around bald and free, I will. Only you know what would make you feel good, and what works best for you. So take every opportunity you can to #SwitchOnTheSunshine. #OneDayAtATime 🙏🌞 Thank you @priyankachopra for connecting me with the amazing @bokheehair, who created my new look.

A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on

 


 

