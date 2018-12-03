DA Image

कैंसर से लड़कर मुंबई लौटीं सोनाली बेंद्रे, देखिए पहली झलक

सोनाली बेंद्रे

कैंसर से लड़ रहीं बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस सोनाली बेंद्रे (Sonali Bendre) पांच महीने बाद न्यूयॉर्क से वापस मुंबई लौट आई हैं। सोनाली सोमवार सुबह मुंबई एयरपोर्ट पहुंचीं। इस दौरान उनके पति गोल्डी बहल भी उनके साथ थे। ब्लैक जींस और जैकेट पहने जब सोनाली मुंबई एयरपोर्ट पर उतरीं तो उनके चेहरे पर मुस्कुराहट थी जिससे ये साफ जाहिर हो रहा था कि वो भारत आकर कितना सुकून महसूस कर रही हैं।

पति ने दिया ये बयान...

सोनाली के पति गोल्डी ने कहा कि वो अब अच्छा महसूस कर रही हैं और तेजी से रिकवर भी हो रही हैं। फिलहाल के लिए उनका इलाज पूरा हो चुका है। लेकिन बीमारी वापस आ सकती है इसलिए इनकी नॉर्मल चेकअप चलते रहेंगे। बता दें कि सोनाली बेंद्रे पिछले पांच महीने से न्यूयॉर्क में कैंसर का इलाज करवा रही हैं। 

घर वापस आने को लेकर एक्साइटेड थीं सोनाली

न्यूयार्क में करीब पांच महीने तक कैंसर का इलाज करवाने के बाद सोनाली बेंद्रे घर वापस आने को लेकर काफी एक्साइटेड हैं। जुलाई के पहले हफ्ते में सोनाली ने बताया था कि वह हाई ग्रेड कैंसर से पीड़ित हैं और इस बीमारी के इलाज के सिलसिले में न्यूयार्क में हैं। इंस्टाग्राम पर पोस्ट शेयर करते हुए सोनाली ने कहा, कहते हैं कि दूरियां दिलों को करीब ले आती हैं। ऐसा जरूर होता है। उस दूरी को कभी कम न समझें जो सबक देती है। अपने घर से दूर न्यूयार्क में मैंने महसूस किया कि मैं कई कहानियों से रूबरू हो रही हूं। हर व्यक्ति अपनी कहानी अलग तरीके लिखना चाहता है। हर व्यक्ति इसके लिए संघर्ष करता है लेकिन कभी हार नहीं मानता।
सोनाली के बाद ये एक्ट्रेस भी हुईं कैंसर का शिकार, खुद किया खुलासा

उन्होंने आगे कहा है कि अब वह वहां जा रही हैं जहां उनका दिल है, यानी अपने घर। सोनाली ने कहा, यह एक ऐसा अहसास है जिसे मैं शब्दों में बयान नहीं कर सकती लेकिन मैं कहना चाहती हूं कि एक बार फिर अपने परिवार और दोस्तों से मिलने की बहुत खुशी है। यह समय रोमांच, प्यार और उस अपनेपन का है जिसके सहारे मैं यहां तक पहुंच पाई। आभार......। 

कैंसर से जूझ रहीं सोनाली ने कहा, कीमोथेरेपी से नजर हो गई थी कमजोर

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

They say "Distance makes the heart grow fonder". It sure does. But let's never underestimate what distance teaches you. Being away from home in the city of New York, I realized I was walking amongst so many stories. Each trying to write their own chapter in different ways. Each struggling to do it but never giving up. Each taking it #OneDayAtATime. And now I'm on my way back to where my heart is. It's a feeling I can't describe in words but I'm going to try - it's the joy to see my family and friends again, the excitement to do what I love and mainly the gratitude for the journey I've had up until this moment. The fight is not yet over...but I'm happy and looking forward to this happy interval :) It's time to learn that there is a new normal out there and I can't wait to embrace it and #SwitchOnTheSunshine. #NowPlaying #AdventureOfALifeTime🎵 And as my adventure with life continues these words by Chris Martin hit home, "Everything you want is a dream away. Under this pressure, under this weight We are diamonds taking shape..."

A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#sonalibendre today at the airport

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

दूसरा टेस्ट
बांग्लादेश(508),/
vs
वेस्ट इंडीज111/10
बांग्लादेश ने वेस्ट इंडीज को एक पारी और 184 रनों से हराया
Fri, 30 Nov 2018 09:00 AM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
तीसरा टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय
ऑस्ट्रेलिया164/6(20.0)
vs
भारत168/4(19.4)
भारत ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 6 विकटों से हराया
Sun, 25 Nov 2018 01:20 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
दूसरा टेस्ट
पाकिस्तान(418),/
vs
न्यूजीलैंड90/10
पाकिस्तान ने न्यूजीलैंड को एक पारी और 16 रनों से हराया
Sat, 24 Nov 2018 11:30 AM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
दूसरा टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय
ऑस्ट्रेलिया132/7(19.0)
vs
भारतबैटिंग बाकी
मैच रद्द
Fri, 23 Nov 2018 01:20 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
