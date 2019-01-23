कैंसर को मात देकर कुछ यूं अपना टाइम बिता रही हैं सोनाली बेंद्रे

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस सोनाली बेंद्रे कैंसर जैसी गंभीर बीमारी से लड़ने के बाद अब एक फाइटर की तरह अपनी जिंदगी जी रही हैं। सोनाली ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी एक फोटो शेयर की है, जिसमें वह काफी सुंदर दिखाई दे रही हैं। आपको बता दें कि एक्ट्रेस सोनाली बेंद्रे कई दिनों तक कैंसर के इलाज के चलते न्यूयॉर्क में थी। लेकिन अब उन्होने इस भयानक बीमारी को मात दे दिया है। फिलहाल वह भारत लौट आई हैं। वैसे तो सोनाली अपनी हर अपडेट अपने फैंस से साझा करने के लिए सोशल मीडिया का सहारा लेती हैं। अपनी इसी खूबी के चलते सोनाली के पास काफी फैंन फॉलोवर्स हैं। इसी दौरान सोनाली की एक फोटो सामने आई है।
इस नई फोटो में सोनाली के हाथ में 'द फॉरेस्ट ऑफ इंचॅटमेंट्स' वुक है। इस बुक को चित्रा दिवाकुरनी ने लिखा है। जिसका जिक्र सोनाली ने अपने कैप्शन मे बताया है। सोनाली यहां लिखती हैं सोनाली बुक क्लब पर 2019 की पहली पुस्तक चित्रा दिवाकुरनी द्वारा 'द फॉरेस्ट ऑफ इंचॅटमेंट्स'। मैने उनकी कुछ पुस्तकें पहले भी पढ़ीं हैं और मैं उनकी कहानियों से बहुत ही प्रभावित हुई हूं। अब मैं उनकी इस नई पुस्तक को पढ़ने के लिए एक्साइटेड हूं। इसे पढ़ने के लिए आप सब के साथ अब और इंतज़ार नहीं कर सकती।
The first book of 2019 on #SonalisBookClub is going to be @divakarunichitra’s latest book, “The Forest Of Enchantments”. I’ve read some of her works previously and I’ve been very intrigued with her stories. Now, I’m really excited about her new book and I can’t wait to read it with you all! #SBCBookDiscussion
आपको बता दें कि एक जनवरी को नए साल के साथ-साथ सोनाली बेन्द्रे ने अपना 44वां बर्थडे भी सेलिब्रेट किया। सोनाली के बर्थडे पर जहां उन्होंने घर पर ही छोटी सी पार्टी दी। जहां उनकी फ्रैंड्स गायत्री, सुजैन, ऋतिक, कुणाल कपूर नजर आए। वहीं पति गोल्डी ने भी सोनाली के लिए एक खास मैसेज दिया था। गोल्डी बहल ने यह मैसेज अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर किया।
Throwback to my last blow-dry before I cut my hair. Now that my hair is gradually growing back.... Maybe I can look forward to another blow-dry in 2019! This journey has been immense, and has taught me so so much.... From being in awe of the body's willingness and capacity to fight and heal and recover to overwhelming gratitude to the people who have stood by me and been pillars of strength to being reminded of life's transience and that things come and go (much like my hair). Here's looking towards a healthier and happier 2019. Onwards and upwards... #SwitchOnTheSunshine #OneDayAtATime
Happy birthday Sonali ❤ They say your partner needs to be your best friend, your sounding board, your mirror, your strength, your inspiration. You have been all that and more to me. 2018 was a tough year on you but I am so proud of the dignity and courage with which you handled it. Not only did you help me find my own strength, but you imparted that to every soul who followed your life closely. It is never easy to be at the receiving end and yet be so positive and spread so much love. Thank you for being the person you are. On your special day, I wish you all things wonderful, all things love, all things that bring a cheer to you through the year. So #SwitchOnTheSunshine like you always do and make this year count #OneDayAtATime.
पति गोल्डी ने लिखा- हैप्पी बर्थडे सोनाली, वे कहते हैं आपके पार्टनर को आपका बेस्ट फ्रैंड होना चाहिए। आपका आईना, आपकी ताकत, आपकी प्रेरणा और आपकी आवाज होनी चाहिए। तुम वह सब हो, बल्कि उससे ज्यादा हो मेरे लिए। 2018 तुम्हारे लिए बहुत ही मुश्किलों भरा बीता लेकिन तुमने जिस बहादुरी से इसे हैंडल किया, उसके लिए मुझे तुम पर गर्व है। तुमने न सिर्फ मेरी खुद की ताकतों को पाने में मदद की बल्कि उन सबको ताकत दी जो तुमसे जुड़े हैं। तुम जो हो उसके लिए शुक्रिया’। तुम्हारे खास दिन पर मैं आशा करता हूं सब अद्भुत हो, सब प्यारा हो। वे सारी चीजें सालभर हों, जो तुम तक खुशियां ले आएं। तो हमेशा की तरह सनशाइन को आने दो और इस साल को भी वन डे एट ए टाइम की तरह ही गिनो।
Thank you @rockbehl for recommending Half Brother by @kenneth.oppel and for discussing this with me for #SBC. Thoroughly enjoyed our conversation and I hope our readers did too! Looking forward to growing with you as we continue to read many more books together. 🤗 (link in bio for the full discussion)
As we come close to the end of another year, it's amazing to see how much this book club has grown and how I can see tangible effects. After my son hosted his first SBC Live, he's become more enthusiastic about reading, so much so that he has now recommended a book for us! So the next book for #SBC is Half Brother by @kenneth.oppel. I'm really excited as it's the first mom-son collaboration on the book club, and I'm looking forward to exploring this book with you all! #TheFamilyThatReadsTogether #SonalisBookClub @sonalisbookclub
Today is #ReadABookDay and what better way to celebrate it than by announcing the next book for #SBC! This one is a historical fiction set in Russia called "A Gentleman in Moscow" by @amortowles. The premise sounds pretty interesting, and I can't wait to start reading it! #SonalisBookClub
From the moment he was born 12 years, 11 months and 8 days ago, my amazing @rockbehl took ownership of my heart. From then on, his happiness and wellbeing have been the centre of anything @goldiebehl and I ever did. And so, when the Big C reared its ugly head, our biggest dilemma was what and how we were going to tell him. As much as we wanted to protect him, we knew it was important to tell him the full facts. We’ve always been open and honest with him and this time it wasn’t going to be different. He took the news so maturely… and instantly became a source of strength and positivity for me. In some situations now, he even reverses roles and takes on being the parent, reminding me of things I need to do! I believe that it’s imperative to keep kids involved in a situation like this. They are a lot more resilient than we give them credit for. It’s important to spend time with them and include them, rather than make them wait on the side-lines, not being told yet instinctively knowing everything. In our effort to protect them from the pain and realities of life, we might end up doing the opposite. I’m spending time with Ranveer right now, while he’s on summer vacation. His madness and shenanigans help me #SwitchOnTheSunshine. And today, we derive strength from each other #OneDayAtATime