रेड ट्रांसपेरेंट गाउन पहनने पर ट्रोल हुईं सोनाक्षी ने यूजर्स को दिया करारा जबाव, बोलीं ' कल्चर के रखवाले इंस्टाग्राम पर हैं'

When I haven’t any blue, i use red - Pablo Picasso. Photographed by @vijitgupta, styled by @mohitrai, hair by @themadhurinakhale, makeup by @mehakoberoi ❤️ #latexlove #redalert #sonastylefile

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Jan 23, 2019 at 9:27pm PST