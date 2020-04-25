लॉकडाउन परिवारों को करीब लेकर आया है: सोहा अली खान

सोहा अली खान का कहना है कि लॉकडाउन ने उन्हें उनके परिवार के करीब ला दिया है। अभिनेत्री का कहना है कि वह पति व अभिनेता कुणाल खेमू और बेटी इनाया के साथ दिलचस्प गेम खेलने कोशिश करती रहती हैं। यहां बताया गया है कि सोहा अली खान लॉकडाउन के दौरान कैसे अपना समय बिता रही हैं।
किताबें पढ़ना:- किताबें पढ़ना मुझे हमेशा से पसंद रहा है और हमारे व्यस्त दिनचर्या में हर दिन बैठना और उसके लिए समय निकालना मुश्किल हो जाता है। किताबें पढ़ना उन चीजों में से एक है, जिसे मैंने अपने दैनिक कार्यों में शामिल किया है, मैं इसके लिए कम से कम एक घंटा वक्त देती हूं।
परिवार के साथ मस्ती:- लॉकडाउन ने हमें पहले से ज्यादा करीब ला दिया है। कुणाल और मैं यह सुनिश्चित करते हैं कि हम खुद को किसी न किसी दिलचस्प गतिविधि से जोड़े रखें. हम पजल्स, ड्राइंग या संख्याओं को सीखने जैसी विभिन्न गतिविधियों में इनाया को शामिल करने की कोशिश करते हैं।
Super-fun Zoom Storytelling session with The Mommy Network in association with Quarantcharity! Was a lovely conversation around books, some of my favourite reads and the challenges of keeping the little ones entertained! Loved how intelliegently some of the kids participated in the dialogue and asked some really pertinent questions! So happy that we could all come together in support of the wonderful cause of Goonj. Going to share my list of favourite books very soon! @mommynetwork @quarancharity @goonj
हेल्दी फूड एक्सपेरिमेंट:- मुझे ऐसे नाश्ते बहुत पसंद हैं, जो पेट भरने वाले और स्वास्थ्यवर्धक होते हैं और ऐसा ही मेरा परिवार भी करता है, इसलिए मैं अपना खाना जब भी पकाती हूं, तो उसमें पोषक तत्वों का पूरा ध्यान रखती हूं। मेरे कुछ पसंदीदा व्यंजनों में शीरा जिसमें मेवे, बादाम सोया दूध, मसालेदार भुना हुआ बादाम शामिल हैं।
वर्कआउट:- लॉकडाउन की वजह से जिम बंद हो गए हैं, लेकिन हम तो वर्कआउट कर ही सकते हैं, इसलिए मैं कम से कम एक घंटे के लिए वर्कआउट जरूर करती हूं। कुणाल और मैं एक दूसरे को घर पर वर्कआउट करने के लिए प्रेरित करते हैं। कभी-कभी हम इनाया को भी जुम्बा और योग में शामिल करते हैं।
What a joyride it's been bringing these stories to you! We have had 200k listeners, and while this show was not about reaching big numbers but about reviving the art of storytelling, its monumental success is a story itself! A big thank you to all the parents, uncles, aunts, grandparents, teachers and other adults who introduced this podcast to the kids in their lives. I hope that this podcast is only the beginning of your storytelling and listening journey, and that your kids will continue to seek adventurous tales! Thank you to Juggernaut Books and Hubhopper for making this beautiful project come to life! @hubhopperofficial @juggernaut.in #storytimewithsohaalikhan
त्वचा की देखभाल:- मैं अपनी त्वचा से अशुद्धियों को साफ करने के लिए सप्ताह में एक बार फेसमास्क का प्रयोग जरूर करती हूं। अपने आहार में विटामिन ई को शामिल करना सुनिश्चित करें, क्योंकि यह एंटी-एजिंग गुणों से भरा होता है और त्वचा के स्वास्थ्य को लाभ पहुंचाता है।