VIDEO: सोनम कपूर को बिठाकर गाड़ी चला रहा था ये एक्टर, मुंबई पुलिस ने ट्विटर पर लगाई फटकार

मुंबई पुलिस (Mumbai Police) ने दलकीर सलमान (Dalquer Salman) द्वारा सड़क पर 'वेइरडो' स्टंट करने पर अपनी असहमति जताई है। इसके बाद प्रसिद्ध अभिनेता ने कहा कि पहले पुलिस को अपने तथ्य जांचने चाहिए और उन्हें 'वेइरडो' नहीं कहना चाहिए। मुंबई पुलिस के ट्विटर हैंडल पर शुक्रवार को एक वीडियो पोस्ट किया गया है। इस वीडियो में दलकीर गाड़ी चलाते हुए अपने फोन पर कुछ देखते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं। अभिनेत्री सोनम कपूर आहूजा (Sonam Kapoor Ahuja) उन्हें 'वेइरडो' कहती हुई सुनाई दे रही हैं।

We agree with you @sonamakapoor ! Quite a ‘weirdo’ to try such stunts while driving and putting the lives of fellow drivers at risk too! We don’t quite approve of these even in ‘reel’ life. #NotDone pic.twitter.com/WWoDz16hKj

— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 14, 2018

वीडियो के साथ शीर्षक में लिखा है कि हम आपसे सहमत हैं सोनम कपूर। यह एक 'वेइरडो' है, जो गाड़ी चलाने के साथ अपने साथी चालकों की जिंदगी को भी खतरे में डालने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं। हम 'रील लाइफ' में भी इसकी इजाजत नहीं दे सकते।

'छम्मा छम्मा' के नए वर्जन पर एलि अवराम ने ढाया ऐसा कहर, देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

सोनम ने तुरंत 'द जोया फैक्टर' (The Zoya Factor) के अपने सहकलाकार का बचाव किया।

Guys the @MumbaiPolice were just doing their job. Can we please not pull them up for it. We should be thankful for that.. ❤️❤️❤️

— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) December 14, 2018

उन्होंने कहा कि हम गाड़ी नहीं चला रहे थे। हम एक ट्रक से बंधे हुए थे, जो चल रहा था, लेकिन मुझे खुशी है कि आप लोग चिंतित हैं। मुझे उम्मीद है और मुझे पता है कि आप नियमित रूप से भी समान रुचि दिखाते हैं। देखभाल रखने के लिए धन्यवाद।

ईशा-आनंद के रिसेप्शन की तस्वीरें आई सामने,ये स्टार्स पहुंचे पार्टी में

Would appreciate it if you had checked some facts before tweeting this. In fact @MumbaiPolice helped us with permissions and traffic management during the shoot and were present the whole time. In my next tweet attaching the video I was shooting. #notawierdo https://t.co/WnKSnSDmjZ

— dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) December 14, 2018

@MumbaiPolice The car was rigged to a low loader truck which was also the camera rig. I couldn't steer or drive the car even if I wanted to. Also this particular car cannot steer itself. pic.twitter.com/lmJ2Ur6CQg

— dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) December 14, 2018

दलकीर सलमान ने भी ट्वीट किया कि ट्वीट करने से पहले तथ्य जांचे जाते तो मैं इसकी सराहना करता। वास्तव में मुंबई पुलिस ने शूट के दौरान इजाजत और यातायात प्रबंधन के साथ हमारी मदद की और उस पूरे वक्त वह वहां मौजूद थी।