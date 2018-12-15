DA Image

VIDEO: सोनम कपूर को बिठाकर गाड़ी चला रहा था ये एक्टर, मुंबई पुलिस ने ट्विटर पर लगाई फटकार

दलकीर सलमान

मुंबई पुलिस (Mumbai Police) ने दलकीर सलमान (Dalquer Salman) द्वारा सड़क पर 'वेइरडो' स्टंट करने पर अपनी असहमति जताई है। इसके बाद प्रसिद्ध अभिनेता ने कहा कि पहले पुलिस को अपने तथ्य जांचने चाहिए और उन्हें 'वेइरडो' नहीं कहना चाहिए। मुंबई पुलिस के ट्विटर हैंडल पर शुक्रवार को एक वीडियो पोस्ट किया गया है। इस वीडियो में दलकीर गाड़ी चलाते हुए अपने फोन पर कुछ देखते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं। अभिनेत्री सोनम कपूर आहूजा (Sonam Kapoor Ahuja) उन्हें 'वेइरडो' कहती हुई सुनाई दे रही हैं।

 

वीडियो के साथ शीर्षक में लिखा है कि हम आपसे सहमत हैं सोनम कपूर। यह एक 'वेइरडो' है, जो गाड़ी चलाने के साथ अपने साथी चालकों की जिंदगी को भी खतरे में डालने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं। हम 'रील लाइफ' में भी इसकी इजाजत नहीं दे सकते।

'छम्मा छम्मा' के नए वर्जन पर एलि अवराम ने ढाया ऐसा कहर, देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

सोनम ने तुरंत 'द जोया फैक्टर' (The Zoya Factor) के अपने सहकलाकार का बचाव किया।

उन्होंने कहा कि हम गाड़ी नहीं चला रहे थे। हम एक ट्रक से बंधे हुए थे, जो चल रहा था, लेकिन मुझे खुशी है कि आप लोग चिंतित हैं। मुझे उम्मीद है और मुझे पता है कि आप नियमित रूप से भी समान रुचि दिखाते हैं। देखभाल रखने के लिए धन्यवाद। 

ईशा-आनंद के रिसेप्शन की तस्वीरें आई सामने,ये स्टार्स पहुंचे पार्टी में

दलकीर सलमान ने भी ट्वीट किया कि ट्वीट करने से पहले तथ्य जांचे जाते तो मैं इसकी सराहना करता। वास्तव में मुंबई पुलिस ने शूट के दौरान इजाजत और यातायात प्रबंधन के साथ हमारी मदद की और उस पूरे वक्त वह वहां मौजूद थी। 

