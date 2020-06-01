वाजिद खान के निधन से भावुक हुईं सिंगर श्वेता पंडित, कहा- आपने मुझे हमेशा प्रोत्साहित किया

मशहूर म्यूजिक कंपोजर वाजिद खान के निधन से बॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री को गहरा सदमा लगा है। उनके इस तरह दुनिया छोड़ जाने की खबर पर किसी को यकीन नहीं हो रहा है। फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के तमाम सितारों ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपना दुख व्यक्त किया है। सिंगर श्वेता पंडित ने भी वाजिद को याद करते हुए उन्हें विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि दी है। श्वेता ने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर वाजिद के साथ अपनी एक फोटो शेयर की है।
उन्होंने कैप्शन में लिखा, ''वाजिद भाई। 22 साल पहले मैं बच्ची थी और आपको फिल्म प्यार किया तो डरना क्या के लिए बड़ी सफलता मिली। आप मेरे घर के बाहर थे और जब मेरे पिता ने आपको देखा तो उन्होंने आपको घर बुलाया। आप बिना किसी हिचकिचाहट के घर आए। उस समय मैंने आप में पहली चीज जो नोटिस की और सीखी, वह थी आपकी विनम्रता। हम पहली बार मिले और आपने मुझसे कहा कि कुछ गाकर सुनाओ। मैं कुछ गाने गाए और आपने कहा, माशाल्लाह क्या आवाज मिली है ऊपर वाले से।''
Wajid bhai.. 22 years ago, i was this kiddo and you were just fresh with the success of pyar kiya to darna kya. You were just outside my house and my dad saw you and said come home and you didnt hesitate to immidiately come! Your humbleness was the first thing i noticed & learnt. We met for the first time and you said, sing something little one, i sang a few songs and you said, mashallah kya aawaz mili hai uparwale se. Sing something more. I sang so many songs that day. We formed an instant bond. You gave me my superhit hit song Your my love from Partner. You said, Shweta, just with one hit song, with your explosive talent, you will be the No 1 singer in India, after recording that day. You would never just say these things if you didnt mean them. You were so particular about these things. You encouraged me all through my career. You were one of the few genuine and thoughtful and real people who actually didnt just text but called me after metoo and said “Shweta Pandit im proud of you, because you have courage, you dont have to think you are alone. This call is to tell you how brave you are!” Respects for this. Never said these things before but now its just pouring out bhai. Can never forget all the little details you cared for whenever we spoke. Your words were always so genuine and not layered like others. You spoke from the heart. Just last month you gave me so so many blessings when i became a mother. You texted me also to stay cautious in Italy with covid. You cared from the heart. Will save your messages as a jewel. Im devastated because we need people like you but its the nice people who leave soon. I will never understand why this happens on this planet. But its also the nice people who will stay in our hearts and will be a true treasure in memories of the living. You gave me awesome memories of working in our music industry and great respect to you for that. We will meet on the other side. You are a great soul. Duaas for your next journey brother. Your music lives on 🙏🏻🌈😇💔🕉 Regards, Chota Jackson, as you lovingly gave me this name after our first concert together ❤️ #RIPWajidKhan ❤️ #WajidBhai #SajidWajid
''इसके बाद आपने कहा कि कुछ और गाओ। मैंने उस दिन कई गाने गाए। हमारे बीच पल भर में जबरदस्त बॉन्डिंग बन गई। आपने मुझे पार्टनर फिल्म का सुपरहिट सॉन्ग योर माय लव दिया। आपने उस दिन रिकॉर्डिंग के बाद मुझसे कहा कि सिर्फ एक हिट सॉन्ग और तुम इंडिया की नंबर वन सिंगर बन जाओगी। आपने पूरे करियर में मुझे हमेशा प्रोत्साहित किया।''
''आप उन सच्चे, विचारशील और वास्तविक लोगों में से एक थे, जिन्होंने मीटू पर बोलने के बाद मुझे न सिर्फ मैसेज किया बल्कि कॉल करके कहा कि श्वेता पंडित मुझे तुम पर गर्व है, क्योंकि तुम्हारे अंदर साहस है। ऐसा कभी मत सोचना की तुम अकेली हो। तुम्हारे इस कॉल से पता चलता है कि तुम कितनी बहादुर हो।''
श्वेता ने आगे कहा कि पिछले महीने जब मैं मां बनीं तो आपने मुझे खूब सारी दुआएं दीं। इसके साथ ही आपने मुझे मैसेज किया इटली में कोरोना से सतर्क रहना। आपने हमेशा दिल से केयर किया। आप एक महान व्यक्ति हैं। आपकी अगली यात्रा के लिए ढेर सारी दुआएं। आपका संगीत हमेशा जीवित रहेगा।''