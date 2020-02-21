Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: आयुष्मान खुराना की फिल्म ‘शुभ मंगल ज्यादा सावधान’ देखने के बाद फैन्स ने दिए ट्विटर पर ये रिएक्शन्स

आयुष्मान खुराना स्टारर फिल्म ‘शुभ मंगल ज्यादा सावधान’ आज रिलीज हो गई है। हितेश केवल्या द्वारा निर्देशित इस फिल्म में आयुष्मान खुराना के अलावा जितेंद्र कुमार, गजराज राव, नीना गुप्ता और मानू ऋषि हैं। फिल्म की कहानी दो पुरुषों पर आधारित है जो प्यार में होते हैं और अपने परिवार को उनके प्यार को अपनाने के लिए संघर्ष कर रहे होते हैं। इस फिल्म के साथ विक्की कौशल की फिल्म ‘भूत पार्ट वन- द हॉन्टेड शिप’ भी रिलीज हुई है।
Iss Baar Sab Zyada Hai!— Vinayak Kumbhar (@v2kumbhar) February 21, 2020
Watching 👓 @Smzsofficial At @_PVRCinemas #KumarPacificMallPune #Pune #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan #SMZS #SMS #ShubhMangalSaavdhan #PVR #PVRCinemas
#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhanReview - Ayushmann Khurrana gives his best performance in this comedy - drama film! Other cast (Jitendra, Neena, Gajraj etc.) play their parts really well! Overall a great watch if you love a fun entertainer! #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan— R_F_R 🎬 (@R_For_Reviews) February 21, 2020
Rating - ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Can you believe that I never shipped Ayushmann with any of his other costars until Jeetu came along? Living for this duo rn 🥰💘💞💕 #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan pic.twitter.com/La0d516CYt— 🌸 (@aestheticallyFM) February 18, 2020
#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan is really enjoyable, funny, weird and audacious. Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao are top notch. Entire supporting cast actually. And Ayushmann continues having a ball and doing what no one else would.— lɐɯɐʎɥs 🎵 (@ShyFyy) February 20, 2020
The choices @ayushmannk makes are applause worthy! #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan is one such choice. Here is a Star who is so socially aware and brave! And he is BRILLIANT as always in entertaining us while enlightening us!!! Genuinely Ayushmann Bhava 👏👏👏🤗🤗🤗— Milap (@zmilap) February 20, 2020
For the love of #jeetu #tvf reunion... #shubhmangalzyadasaavdhan the film is a laugh riot... a complete family entertainer... @ayushmannk in top form. I think he can convince even the unconvincibles to take a chance on love and #genderequity @jitendrak1 #astarisborn pic.twitter.com/2eXZamxYxf— Sumeet Vyas (@vyas_sumeet) February 20, 2020
Well done @hiteshkewalya for a brave & delightful debut! More power to you @ayushmannk for taking on issues that matter!— Mudassar Aziz (@mudassar_as_is) February 20, 2020
Much love to all the whole @cypplOfficial family & the whole gang of #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan
हालांकि, दोनों ही फिल्मों का प्लॉट एकदम अलग है और ऑडियंस भी। लेकिन बॉक्स ऑफिस पर कौन-सी फिल्म धमाल मचाती है यह देखना बाकी है। हाल ही में मुंबई में इस फिल्म की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग रखी गई थी, जिसमें बॉलीवुड सितारों समेत ट्रेड एनालिस्ट शामिल हुए थे। ट्विटर पर इस फिल्म को देखने के बाद रिस्पॉन्स आने शुरू हो चुके हैं। फैन्स भी अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दे रहे हैं। पढ़ें ट्विटर रिएक्शन्स...
