 Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Ayushmann Khurrana: Film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Fans: Reaction: On Twitter: In Hindi: - Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: आयुष्मान खुराना की फिल्म ‘शुभ मंगल ज्यादा सावधान’ देखने के बाद फैन्स ने दिए ट्विटर पर ये रिएक्शन्स DA Image
21 फरवरी, 2020|9:44|IST

अगली स्टोरी

class="fa fa-bell">ब्रेकिंग:
ट्रंप का भारत दौरा: पाक को संदेश देने पर होगा जोर, पांच MoU पर दस्तखत के आसार
एयरसेल-मैक्सिस केस की जांच 4 मई तक पूरी हो, कोर्ट ने ED और CBI से कहा
फ्रांस में इमाम और मुस्लिम शिक्षकों के प्रवेश पर रोक, देश में कट्टरपंथ रोकने के लिए फैसला
अब रात तीन बजे तक चलेगी पार्टी, पब-बार में परोसी जा सकेगी शराब
CAA और NRC पर बोले जमीयत प्रमुख मौलाना मदनी, भारत को 'हिंदू राष्ट्र' बनाने की कोशिश
Corona Virus: वुहान में फंसे पाकिस्तानी छात्रों के माता-पिता की इमरान सरकार को चेतावनी
पाकिस्तान में SCO के डिफेंस एक्सपर्ट की मीटिंग, भारत ने लिया हिस्सा
काशी-महाकाल एक्सप्रेस नियमित सफर पर रवाना, बी-5 से पैंट्रीकार में पहुंचा शिवजी का मंदिर
ईरान में दो मौतों के बाद कोरोना वायरस के तीन नए मामले; सभी स्कूल, कॉलेज और मदरसे बंद
भाजपा प्रवक्ताओं के खिलाफ मानहानि का दावा करेंगे दिग्विजय, राम मंदिर ट्रस्ट पर उठाए सवाल
विशेष:
#कोरोना वायरस#दिल्ली चुनाव 2020ऑटो एक्सपो 2020#क्राइम#अनोखी
हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   मनोरंजन   ›   Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: आयुष्मान खुराना की फिल्म ‘शुभ मंगल ज्यादा सावधान’ देखने के बाद फैन्स ने दिए ट्विटर पर ये रिएक्शन्स

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: आयुष्मान खुराना की फिल्म ‘शुभ मंगल ज्यादा सावधान’ देखने के बाद फैन्स ने दिए ट्विटर पर ये रिएक्शन्स

shubh mangal zyada saavdhan

आयुष्मान खुराना स्टारर फिल्म ‘शुभ मंगल ज्यादा सावधान’ आज रिलीज हो गई है। हितेश केवल्या द्वारा निर्देशित इस फिल्म में आयुष्मान खुराना के अलावा जितेंद्र कुमार, गजराज राव, नीना गुप्ता और मानू ऋषि हैं। फिल्म की कहानी दो पुरुषों पर आधारित है जो प्यार में होते हैं और अपने परिवार को उनके प्यार को अपनाने के लिए संघर्ष कर रहे होते हैं। इस फिल्म के साथ विक्की कौशल की फिल्म ‘भूत पार्ट वन- द हॉन्टेड शिप’ भी रिलीज हुई है। 

हालांकि, दोनों ही फिल्मों का प्लॉट एकदम अलग है और ऑडियंस भी। लेकिन बॉक्स ऑफिस पर कौन-सी फिल्म धमाल मचाती है यह देखना बाकी है। हाल ही में मुंबई में इस फिल्म की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग रखी गई थी, जिसमें बॉलीवुड सितारों समेत ट्रेड एनालिस्ट शामिल हुए थे। ट्विटर पर इस फिल्म को देखने के बाद रिस्पॉन्स आने शुरू हो चुके हैं। फैन्स भी अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दे रहे हैं। पढ़ें ट्विटर रिएक्शन्स...

Bhoot: विक्की कौशल की फिल्म ‘भूत पार्ट वन- द हॉन्टेड शिप’ देखने के बाद फैन्स ने ट्विटर पर दिए ये रिएक्शन्स

रणवीर सिंह ने कॉपी किया शाहरुख खान का पोज़, अर्जुन कपूर ने ट्रोल कर कहा- सूरज हुआ मद्धम, बाबा जलने लगा

  • Hindi News से जुड़े ताजा अपडेट के लिए हमें पर लाइक और पर फॉलो करें।
  • Web Title:Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Ayushmann Khurrana: Film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Fans: Reaction: On Twitter: In Hindi:

चर्चित खबरें

संबंधित खबरें

इन्हें भी पढ़ें

Live New Zealand vs India 1st Test Match Day-1: वेलिंग्टन में बारिश शुरू, टी-ब्रेक तक भारत का स्कोर 122-5

Live New Zealand vs India 1st Test Match Day-1: वेलिंग्टन में बारिश शुरू, टी-ब्रेक तक भारत का स्कोर 122-5

Maha Shivaratri 2020: शिवरात्रि पर इन मैसेज के जरिए भेजें शुभकामना संदेश

Maha Shivaratri 2020: शिवरात्रि पर इन मैसेज के जरिए भेजें शुभकामना संदेश

Mahashivratri 2020: इस शिवरात्रि ऐश्वर्य प्राप्ति का दुर्लभ योग, कालसर्प दोष से मुक्ति के लिए करें ये उपाय

Mahashivratri 2020: इस शिवरात्रि ऐश्वर्य प्राप्ति का दुर्लभ योग, कालसर्प दोष से मुक्ति के लिए करें ये उपाय

Mahashivratri 2020: शिवरात्रि पर भगवान शिव की आराधना से शनि, गुरु, शुक्र के दोषों से मिलेगी मुक्ति

Mahashivratri 2020: शिवरात्रि पर भगवान शिव की आराधना से शनि, गुरु, शुक्र के दोषों से मिलेगी मुक्ति

Mahashivratri 2020: महाशिवरात्रि पर सुनें भगवान शिव के ये भजन

Mahashivratri 2020: महाशिवरात्रि पर सुनें भगवान शिव के ये भजन

Mahashivratri 2020: आज है महाशिवरात्रि, जानें व्रत के नियम

Mahashivratri 2020: आज है महाशिवरात्रि, जानें व्रत के नियम

जरूर पढ़ें

राशिफल

मुख्य खबरें

सब्सक्राइब करें हिन्दुस्तान का डेली न्यूज़लेटर