शिल्पा शेट्टी का बड़ा खुलासा, बोलीं-'बिना वजह फिल्मों से कर दिया जाता था बाहर'

बॉलीवुड शिल्पा शेट्टी आज भले ही फिल्मों की दुनिया से अलग हैं, लेकिन आए दिन वह किसी न किसी वजह से खबरों में बनीं रहती हैं। आपको बता दें कि आजकल शिल्पा शेट्टी टीवी शो Super Dancer Chapter 3 में जज की भूमिका निभाते हुए नजर आ रही हैं। शिल्पा का यह शो दर्शकों को खूब पसंद आता है। शो में शिल्पा अक्सर बच्चों के साथ मस्ती करते हुए अपनी फोटो और वीडियो शेयर करती रहती हैं। इन्हीं सब के बीच शिल्पा ने अपने लाइफ से जुड़ी कुछ खास बातों का खुलासा किया है, जिसकी काफी चर्चाएं हो रही हैं। बता दें कि शिल्पा ने हाल ही में 'ह्यूमन्स ऑफ बॉम्बे' से बात करते हुए अपनी फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में अपने स्ट्रगल लाइफ को लेकर बात कीं। बातचीत के दौरान शिल्पा ने अपने स्कीन कलर को लेकर भी खुलासा किया है।
Cannes पार्टी में प्रियंका चोपड़ा-निक जोनस और हुमा-डायना से मिलीं हिना खान, शेयर कर बताई ये जानकारी
आपको बता दें कि शिल्पा ने साल 1993 में रिलीज हुई फिल्म बाजीगर से बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू किया था। इस फिल्म में वो एक्टर शाहरुख खान और एक्ट्रेस काजोल के साथ नजर आईं थीं। फिल्म में उन्होंने सीमा चोपड़ा नाम की लड़की का रोल निभाया था, जिसे उसका बॉयफ्रेंड उसके पिता से बदला लेने के लिए मार देता है। फिल्म सुपरहिट साबित हुई थी लेकिन शिल्पा हमेशा से इस फिल्म को लेकर काफी कुछ कहती हैं। इसी बीच 'ह्यूमन्स ऑफ बॉम्बे' से एक बार अपने दर्द को बयान किया हैं।
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan का सामने आया First लुक
Only human! Thank you 🙏🏼 for telling my story. Posted @withrepost • @officialhumansofbombay “I was this dark, tall & lanky child who had her life pretty much laid out for her. I’d graduate & work with my dad. Even though in my heart I wanted to do something different, something bigger & better, I never felt like I could. But when I participated in a fashion show, just for fun, I met a photographer who wanted to click my photos. For me it was a great opportunity to step out of my comfort zone. To my complete surprise, the photographs came out really well! That opened the doors of modelling for me. Soon, I got offered my first film! There was no looking back from there, I was going onwards & upwards. But nothing worth having comes easy. I was all of 17 when I entered the industry, I hadn’t seen the world or even understood life. With all the success came scrutiny. I wasn’t ready for it. I didn’t know how to speak Hindi, I shuddered at the thought of being in front of the camera. I reached a point where after a few films my career hit a lull. I tried hard but it always felt like I was lagging behind. It’s not easy to be celebrated one moment & ignored the next. I remember there were producers, who without any reason, threw me out of their films. The universe wasn’t in my favour, but I had to keep trying no matter what. It was at that time that I decided to reinvent & entered Big Brother. It was a chance to do something unique. But it ended up leaving a huge impact! I was publicly bullied & discriminated against just because of the country I belonged to. It wasn’t easy – I was all by myself in that house! But I kept me going – I couldn’t give up, not after reaching this far. When I won, people kept telling me, ‘You’ve made us proud.’ That’s when I knew that all of that struggle & persistence was worth it. I had stood up not just for myself, but for all of those who had faced racism. My life has been filled with ups & downs. There were terrible times, but there have also been some great accomplishments. I’ve enjoyed every minute of it! It’s made me who I am today – a strong independent woman, a proud actor, a wife & a mother. And I wouldn’t have it any other way."
कभी रॉयल गाउन में तो कभी व्हाइट सैटर्न साड़ी में कहर ढा रहीं हैं डायना
सोशल मीडिया पर अपना दर्द बयां किया है। शिल्पा ने इंस्टाग्राम पर अपने अब तक के सफर के बारे में लिखते हुए अपना दर्द जाहिर किया। शिल्पा ने इंस्टाग्राम पर लिखा, 'मैं डार्क (गहरा रंग), लंबी और पतली बच्ची थी। मैंने ग्रेजुएशन करने के बाद मैं अपने पापा के साथ काम करने लगी। हालांकि मैं हमेशा से मन ही मन में कुछ अलग करने की सोचती थी। इसलिए मैंने एक बार फन के लिए एक फैशन शो में हिस्सा लिया तब मेरी मुलाकात एक फोटोग्राफर से हुई जो मेरी तस्वीरें खींचना चाहता था। मेरे लिए मेरे कंफर्ट जोन से बाहर आने का अच्छा मौका था। मेरी जो तस्वीरें खींची गईं वो बहुत अच्छी थीं जिन्हें देखकर मैं हैरान हो गई'।
“I was this dark, tall & lanky child who had her life pretty much laid out for her. I’d graduate & work with my dad. Even though in my heart I wanted to do something different, something bigger & better, I never felt like I could.. But when I participated in a fashion show, just for fun, I met a photographer who wanted to click my photos. For me it was a great opportunity to step out of my comfort zone. To my complete surprise, the photographs came out really well! That opened the doors of modelling for me. Soon, I got offered my first film! There was no looking back from there, I was going onwards & upwards. But nothing worth having comes easy. I was all of 17 when I entered the industry, I hadn’t seen the world or even understood life. With all the success came scrutiny. I wasn’t ready for it. I didn’t know how to speak Hindi, I shuddered at the thought of being in front of the camera. I reached a point where after a few films my career hit a lull. I tried hard but it always felt like I was lagging behind. It’s not easy to be celebrated one moment & ignored the next. I remember there were producers, who without any reason, threw me out of their films. The universe wasn’t in my favour, but I had to keep trying no matter what. It was at that time that I decided to reinvent & entered Big Brother. It was a chance to do something unique. But it ended up leaving a huge impact! I was publicly bullied & discriminated against just because of the country I belonged to. It wasn’t easy – I was all by myself in that house! But I kept me going – I couldn’t give up, not after reaching this far. When I won, people kept telling me, ‘You’ve made us proud.’ That’s when I knew that all of that struggle & persistence was worth it. I had stood up not just for myself, but for all of those who had faced racism. My life has been filled with ups & downs. I went from being the shy girl to someone who was front & center on the silver screen. There were terrible times, but there have also been some great accomplishments. I’ve enjoyed every minute of it! It’s made me who I am today – a strong independent woman, a proud actor, a wife & a mother. And I wouldn’t have it any other way.”
इसके आगे शिल्पा ने लिखा, 'इसने मेरे लिए मॉडलिंग के दरवाजे खोल दिए। जल्द ही मुझे मेरी पहली फिल्म का ञफर मिल गया। यहां से मैंने पीछे मुड़कर नहीं देखा। लेकिन हां ये सच है कि चिजे आसानी से नहीं मिलती हैं। मैं 17 साल की थी जब मैंने इंडस्ट्री में कदम रखा, मैंने दुनिया को सही तरीके से नहीं देखा था ना ही मैं जिंदगी को समझी थी। मुझे सफलता मिली लेकिन मैं उसके लिए तैयार नहीं थी। मुझे हिंदी बोलनी नहीं आती थी। कैमरा के सामने आने के ख्याल से भी मैं कांप उठती थी। मैं उस जगह पहुंच गई थी जहां कुछ फिल्में करने के बाद मुझे काम मिलना बंद हो गया। मैंने बहुत कोशिश की लेकिन हर बार लगा कि मैं पीछे की तरफ जा रही हूं। एक पल को सेलिब्रेट करना और दूसरे को नजरअंदाज करना आसान नहीं होता। मुझे याद है कुछ प्रोड्यूसर्स ने बिना वजह मुझे फिल्मों से बाहर कर दिया था। यूनिवर्स मेरे फेवर में नहीं था, लेकिन मुझे कोशिश करते रहना था।
Channeling my inner Disco Diva! Wearing: @yousef_aljasmi @vandafashionagency Headband: @deepagurnani Bracelets & ring: @deepagurnani @bansrimehtadesign @sapnamehtajewellery Shoes: @louboutinworld Styled by: @sanjanabatra Assisted by: @shikha_14 Makeup: @ajayshelarmakeupartist Hair: @sheetal_f_khan Photograph: @khushghulati Managed by: @bethetribe #superdancerchapter3 #judge #dance #disco #dancer #discodance #gold #bling #shimmer #golden #tassel #headband #workmode #shoottime #lotd #ootd
शिल्पा ने सबसे हटकर काम करने का फैसला किया और वह ब्रिटिश रिएलिटी शो बिग ब्रदर में चली गईं। यहां पर उन्हें बहुत बुरा भला सुनना पड़ा, लेकिन साथ ही इसकी वजह से वह सुर्खियों में आ गईं और देखते ही देखते वह बहुत ज्यादा मशहूर हो गईं।
Yayyyyy!!! Have super exciting news for you all instafam. After the overwhelming response to my app launch, we are still topping the health and fitness charts at No 1💪🧘🏾♂ To show my gratitude, ALL YOGA and EXERCISE sections, along with the recipes are now available for FREE... limited period only. So what are you waiting for? Start your fitness journey NOW with the Shilpa Shetty App, available exclusively on the App Store (Link in Bio). It will be available to Android users from June onwards. Sending all my love from Koh Samui. With Gratitude SSK #SwasthRahoMastRaho #shilpashettyapp #free #mothersdaygift #fitness #gifthealth #awareness #healthmotivation #wellness #breathe #yoga #yogi #mind #body #soul #gratitude #love #start #No1
आपको बता दें कि शिल्पा शेट्टी ने अपने करियर में कई हिट फिल्में दी हैं. इस सूची में 'धड़कन', 'बाजीगर' और 'लाइफ इन अ मेट्रो' जैसी कई फिल्मों का नाम शुमार है। शिल्पा ने ब्रिटिश रिएलिटी शो 'बिग ब्रदर' में भी हिस्सा लिया था। वह इस शो को जीतने में भी सफल हुई थी।