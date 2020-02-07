Shikara Review: आदिल खान-सादिया की फिल्म ‘शिकारा’ देखने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर फैन्स ने दिए ये रिएक्शन्स

फिल्ममेकर विदु विनोद चोपड़ा की फिल्म ‘शिकारा’ रिलीज हो गई है। इसमें आदिल खान और सादिया मुख्य किरदार में नजर आ रहे हैं। फिल्म की कहानी उन हजारों कश्मीरी पंडितों पर है जिन्हें आतंक का शिकार होने के बाद कश्मीर छोड़ना पड़ता है। उन्हें उम्मीद थी कि वे जल्दी ही अपने घरों में दुबारा से उसी तरह रह पाएंगे, जैसे दशकों से रहते आए थे।
उन्हें उम्मीद थी कि उनके लिए संसद में शोर मचेगा, लेकिन उनके पक्ष में कहीं से कोई आवाज नहीं उठी। तब से लेकर अब तक 30 साल बीत गए, आज भी वे अपने ही देश में शरणार्थी बने हुए हैं। कई कश्मीरी पंडित अपने घर में फिर से रहने की आस अपने सीने में दबाए दुनिया से विदा भी हो गए हैं। फिल्म के रिव्यू की अगर बात करें तो वह शानदार रहा है। सोशल मीडिया पर लोग इस फिल्म की जमकर तारीफ कर रहे हैं। आइए पढ़ें ट्विटर अपडेट...
AAMIR KHAN JUST TWEETED ABOUT SHIKARA MOVIE.— Kajal Nemani (@KajalNemani) February 7, 2020
MUST WATCH#shikara #vidhuvinodchopra #kashmiripandits #humwapasayenge #exodus #19jan1990 #kashmirhumarahai #knhttps://t.co/MyN58HBM10
Watched #FirstDay #FirstShow of #Shikara.— Rahul Pandit (@rahulpandit82) February 7, 2020
Can't say about the movie but it sent me to my childhood when as a 8 year old I had to feel trauma & pain of exodus from my homeland #Kashmir.
My Community still awaits #Justice.#KashmiriPandits@MattLaemon @NamrataWakhloo@AdityaRajKaul
Watched Ist day Ist show of #Shikara— Sindhiya Gupta Pandit (@GuptaSindhiya) February 7, 2020
In 2 hours,I lived through the pain,fear & see-saw of hope & disappointment,the 4,00,000 kashmiri Pandit's had gone through#KashmiriPandits #Kashmir@VVCFilms @rahulpandita @AdityaRajKaul @pawandurani @MattLaemon @NamrataWakhloo @NeonKashmir https://t.co/8on6HEwBG9
#Shikara is a beautiful film !! #ShikaraReview— 𐀁κнιℓ ραиωαя (@ShreyaAkhil) February 7, 2020
Ihave just finished watching #Shikara a fictional film based on Exodus of KashmiriHindus. Trustme they have shown 'PoliticalCorrectness' in the film. Did not show the actual— Shiv Mavle (@MahendraGosav13) February 7, 2020
fact, feeling and pain. They empathize terrorists.The filmmaker puts his own narrative. 0 stars
Watching #Shikara right now.— I Am A Nishtha Gautam (@TedhiLakeer) February 6, 2020
The first half has just got over and I must say that the filmmaker has displayed remarkable restraint.
The story could have easily descended into insufferable melodrama, wallowing in self pity.
Good work, yaara, @rahulpandita!