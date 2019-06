ऐसे शुरू हुआ था Shahrukh Khan का फिल्मी करियर, ये दो लोग हैं इनके लिए महत्वपूर्ण

Dreamers r good. But if those dreams r not given a direction they mean nothing.These 2 fulfilled every dream I had,over & above every dream they had for themselves.Adi & Karan. Y share this with all? Cos u should know, more important than ur dreams r those who fulfil them for u

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on Jun 2, 2019 at 3:54pm PDT