चचेरी बहन के पाकिस्तान में चुनाव लड़ने पर लोगों ने शाहरुख को किया ट्रोल, तो फैन्स ने ऐसे दिया जवाब

बॉलीवुड स्टार्स को ट्रोलिंग का काफी सामना करना पड़ता है। अब हाल ही में शाहरुख खान भी इसके शिकार हुए। हालांकि शाहरुख के ट्रोल होने के पीछे की वजह उनकी पाकिस्तान में रहने वालीं चचेरी बहन है।

दरअसल, 8 जून को ये खबर आई कि शाहरुख की चचेरी बहन नूरजहां पाकिस्तान में होने वाले आम चुनाव में बतौर प्रत्याशी मैदान में उतरेंगी। इस खबर के आने के बाद लोगों ने शाहरुख को ट्रोल करना शुरू कर दिया। पढ़ें लोगों के ट्वीट्स-

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's cousin Noor Jehan is set to contest the upcoming general elections in Pakistan on July 25 from a constituency in Peshawar



लोगों ने शाहरुख को किया ट्रोल

अच्छा तभी ,यह पाकिस्तान -पाकिस्तान करता रहता हैं 😸😸 — Jack Watson (@perryellsss) June 8, 2018

हालांकि फैन्स ने उन ट्रोलर्स को मुंहतोड़ जवाब दिया

If she is contesting the election then how SRK is even responsible for that? Why will he be trolled for what her distant relative is doing in Pakistan? And why will you give the certificate of gaddar and non-gaddar? — Pcinpocket (@pcinpocket) June 10, 2018

Chill down guys she is participating in election not in any terrorist organisation — vihang dave (@vihang_dave) June 8, 2018

Quite Surprised to see the approach of my neighbours... Come on, thats his cousin, not SRK taking part in pak election. He is responsible for his acts, not caretaker of his all the cousins nd whats going on in their lives, Grow up mates. — ✨*Noor*✨ (@aleeza_komal) June 9, 2018

शाहरुख की अपकमिंग फिल्मों के बारे में बात करें तो जल्द ही उनकी फिल्म 'जीरो' रिलीज होने वाली है। फिल्म में उनके साथ कैटरीना कैफ और अनुष्का शर्मा लीड रोल में हैं।