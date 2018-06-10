ई - पेपर Live Hinustan E-paper

#BREAKING: आखिरी गेंद तक चले मुकाबले में बांग्लादेश ने भारत को 3 विकेट से हराकर जीता महिला टी20 एशिया कप का खिताब
शंघाई सहयोग संगठन क्षेत्र और पड़ोसी देशों के साथ संपर्क स्थापित करना भारत की प्राथमिकता : मोदी
IIT JEE Advanced Result 2018 Live Updates: नतीजे जारी, प्रणव गोयल बने टॉपर, jeeadv.ac.in पर करें चेक
जम्मू-कश्मीरः कुपवाड़ा के केरन सेक्टर में घुसपैठ की कोशिश नाकाम, सुरक्षा बलों ने तीन आतंकियों को किया ढेर
कर्नाटक के असंतुष्ट विधायकों से मिले राहुल गांधी, बेनतीजा रही बातचीत
'2019 में BJP बहुमत से चूकी तो प्रणब मुखर्जी सर्वमान्य PM उम्मीदवार'
तेजप्रताप RJD नेताओं से नाराज, बोले- भाइयों के बीच फूट डालने की कोशिश
BJP में शामिल होना चाह रहे हैं कांग्रेस और JDS के कई MLA: येदियुरप्पा
संपूर्ण क्रांति सुपरफास्ट गाजियाबाद में पटरी से उतरी, हावड़ा रूट बाधित
जम्मू कश्मीर: बांदीपुरा के पनहार में सेना के गश्ती दल पर आतंकियों ने की फायरिंग
चचेरी बहन के पाकिस्तान में चुनाव लड़ने पर लोगों ने शाहरुख को किया ट्रोल, तो फैन्स ने ऐसे दिया जवाब

चचेरी बहन के पाकिस्तान में चुनाव लड़ने पर लोगों ने शाहरुख को किया TROLL, तो फैन्स ने ऐसे दिया जवाब

बॉलीवुड स्टार्स को ट्रोलिंग का काफी सामना करना पड़ता है। अब हाल ही में शाहरुख खान भी इसके शिकार हुए। हालांकि शाहरुख के ट्रोल होने के पीछे की वजह उनकी पाकिस्तान में रहने वालीं चचेरी बहन है।

दरअसल, 8 जून को ये खबर आई कि शाहरुख की चचेरी बहन नूरजहां पाकिस्तान में होने वाले आम चुनाव में बतौर प्रत्याशी मैदान में उतरेंगी। इस खबर के आने के बाद लोगों ने शाहरुख को ट्रोल करना शुरू कर दिया। पढ़ें लोगों के ट्वीट्स-

 

लोगों ने शाहरुख को किया ट्रोल

 

 

 

हालांकि फैन्स ने उन ट्रोलर्स को मुंहतोड़ जवाब दिया

 

 

शाहरुख की अपकमिंग फिल्मों के बारे में बात करें तो जल्द ही उनकी फिल्म 'जीरो' रिलीज होने वाली है। फिल्म में उनके साथ कैटरीना कैफ और अनुष्का शर्मा लीड रोल में हैं।

  • Web Title:shahrukh khan being troll over cousins contesting election in pakistan

