Ths is for the amazing Fathers @iamsrk @mahi7781 U r protector,confidant & firm but fair disciplinarian.Tat awesome Dad u cud always count on for support&guidance.It’s a tough job being all of those things,n this post is abt celebrating those who rise to the challenge. #srk #msdhoni #legend #bollywood #cricket #starkids #abram #ziva @gaurikhan @sakshisingh_r

A post shared by Zindagi🕊 (@srkslifeline) on May 20, 2018 at 11:48pm PDT