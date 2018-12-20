DA Image

मुजफ्फरपुर शेल्टर होम केस: आर्म्स एक्ट मामले में पुलिस ने मंजू वर्मा और चंद्रशेखर वर्मा के खिलाफ चार्जशीट दाखिल की
SPORTS STAR: विराट एंड कंपनी को सौरव गांगुली ने दिया ये खास मैसेज, टैप कर पढ़ें क्रिकेट की 10 बड़ी खबरें...
IRCTC घोटाला: लालू की जमानत पर होगी सुनवाई, तेजस्वी यादव और राबड़ी देवी कोर्ट के लिए रवाना
'2019 लोकसभा चुनाव में किसी दल को नहीं मिलेगा बहुमत' | टैप कर पढ़ें पूरी खबर
ओपिनियन: पढ़ें, अखिल भारतीय किसान संघर्ष समन्वय समिति के संयोजक वीएम सिंह का लेख- ऐसी कर्जमाफी किस काम की
मुंबई के ट्राइडेंट होटल में लगी आग, बचाव कार्य जारी
रविशंकर प्रसाद बोले, बाबरी मस्जिद गुलामी का प्रतीक
यूपी में किसी भी धर्मनिरपेक्ष तालमेल का हिस्सा बनने को तैयार: कांग्रेस
कुशवाहा की राह चले चिराग, राहुल की तारीफ की, केंद्र सरकार को भी घेरा
लोकसभा चुनाव के बाद ही पीएम पद पर हो सकती है चर्चा: ममता
'जीरो' के रिलीज से पहले आए FAKE REVIEWS, शाहरुख खान भी Shocked

जीरो

शाहरुख खान(Shahrukh Khan) की फिल्म 'जीरो' शुक्रवार को रिलीज हो रही है। फैन्स को इस फिल्म का बेसब्री से इंतजार है, लेकिन आप ये जानकर हैरान हो जाएंगी कि फिल्म के रिलीज होने से पहले ही फिल्म के रिव्यूज सामने आ गए हैं। अगर आपने भी फिल्म का रिव्यू पढ़ा है तो उस पर यकीन न करें क्योंकि ये सब रिव्यू फेक अकाउंट्स के जरिए भेजे गए हैं। 

इन रिव्यूज को पढ़कर कोई भी धोखा खा जाएगा क्योंकि जिन अकाउंट्स से ये रिव्यूज दिए गए हैं वो जाने माने क्रिटिक्स और स्टार्स के नाम पर फेक अकाउंट्स बने गए हैं।

देखें फेक रिव्यूज

 

 

 

 

 

अगर आपने भी इन रिव्यूज को पढ़ा है तो इन पर यकीन न करें क्योंकि ये फेक हैं। इतने फेक अकाउंट्स से आ रहे रिव्यूज को देखकर तो बऊआ(जीरो में शाहरुख द्वारा निभाया गया किरदार) भी चौंक गया है इसलिए बऊआ ने इस मामले पर ट्वीट किया,  'अमां यार, अभी तक पिक्चर हमने किसी को दिखाई ही नहीं, ये रिव्यूज कहां से आ गए। इता भी मत फेंको की लपेटा ही न जाए।'

 

सिर्फ शाहरुख खान ही नहीं, खुद फिल्म क्रिटिक अनुपमा चोपड़ा ने भी इन फेक ट्वीट पर सफाई दी है।  

दूसरा टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय
बांग्लादेश211/4(20.0)
vs
वेस्ट इंडीज175/10(19.2)
बांग्लादेश ने वेस्ट इंडीज को 36 रनों से हराया
Thu, 20 Dec 2018 04:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
पहला टी-20 अंतर्राष्ट्रीय
बांग्लादेश129/10(19.0)
vs
वेस्ट इंडीज130/2(10.5)
वेस्ट इंडीज ने बांग्लादेश को 8 विकटों से हराया
Mon, 17 Dec 2018 12:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
पहला टेस्ट
श्रीलंका(282),287/3
vs
न्यूजीलैंड578/10
न्यूजीलैंड ओर श्रीलंका के बीच मैच ड्रॉ
Sat, 15 Dec 2018 03:30 AM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
तीसरा एक-दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच
वेस्ट इंडीज198/9(50.0)
vs
बांग्लादेश202/2(38.3)
बांग्लादेश ने वेस्ट इंडीज को 8 विकटों से हराया
Fri, 14 Dec 2018 11:30 AM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
