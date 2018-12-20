'जीरो' के रिलीज से पहले आए FAKE REVIEWS, शाहरुख खान भी Shocked

शाहरुख खान(Shahrukh Khan) की फिल्म 'जीरो' शुक्रवार को रिलीज हो रही है। फैन्स को इस फिल्म का बेसब्री से इंतजार है, लेकिन आप ये जानकर हैरान हो जाएंगी कि फिल्म के रिलीज होने से पहले ही फिल्म के रिव्यूज सामने आ गए हैं। अगर आपने भी फिल्म का रिव्यू पढ़ा है तो उस पर यकीन न करें क्योंकि ये सब रिव्यू फेक अकाउंट्स के जरिए भेजे गए हैं।

इन रिव्यूज को पढ़कर कोई भी धोखा खा जाएगा क्योंकि जिन अकाउंट्स से ये रिव्यूज दिए गए हैं वो जाने माने क्रिटिक्स और स्टार्स के नाम पर फेक अकाउंट्स बने गए हैं।

देखें फेक रिव्यूज

ZERO has been watched. It is an entertaining saga that blends emotions, humour and drama in adequate doses. It is powerful, engaging, emotional as well as compelling. The combination of SRK & Aanand L Rai works like a dream. Full review on ETC tomorrow.

#Zero #ZeroReview — Komal Nahta (@KomaINaahta) December 19, 2018

Done with #Zero screening.

It's beautifully written, acted & crafted movie. It's certainly one of the best movies of the year. Everything's in place: the direction, cinematography,VFX,music & especially acting.#ZeroReview- Complete family entertainer with emotions as its USP — Anupama Chopra (@anupamachapra) December 19, 2018

#ZeroReview#ZERO Story Talks About The Space Of Emotional Incompleteness Of Our Life." The Love Story About Two Imperfect Peoples.@iamsrk @aanandlrai Work so hard to show you all @BauuaSingh on big Screen. — Narendra Modi (@Narendra_modind) December 20, 2018

Just finished watching an Indian movie #ZERO . I'm speechless and amazed at the same time. Why don't hollywood make such films?

Zero is an excellent movie.#SRK is my new favourite. Best of luck #kingkhan and Mr.L Rai for Zero.

Vande Mataram#ZeroReview — Justin Bieber (@JustinBirbal_) December 20, 2018

Watched #Zero last night



Amazing simple concept in the movie , @iamsrk sir is fantastic in the movie. Kat looked hot. This is a perfect Xmas treat for movie lovers.



Don't miss it



My review - 4/5 ⭐️#ZeroReview — Ranbir kapoor (@kapoor1_ranbir) December 20, 2018

अगर आपने भी इन रिव्यूज को पढ़ा है तो इन पर यकीन न करें क्योंकि ये फेक हैं। इतने फेक अकाउंट्स से आ रहे रिव्यूज को देखकर तो बऊआ(जीरो में शाहरुख द्वारा निभाया गया किरदार) भी चौंक गया है इसलिए बऊआ ने इस मामले पर ट्वीट किया, 'अमां यार, अभी तक पिक्चर हमने किसी को दिखाई ही नहीं, ये रिव्यूज कहां से आ गए। इता भी मत फेंको की लपेटा ही न जाए।'

Ama yaar abhi tak picture humne kisi ko dikhayi nahi, ye review kahan se aa gaye? 🤔 Itta bhi mat pheko ki lapeta hi na jaaye!@iamsrk @AnushkaSharma #KatrinaKaif @aanandlrai @RedChilliesEnt @cypplOfficial — Bauua (@BauuaSingh) December 19, 2018

सिर्फ शाहरुख खान ही नहीं, खुद फिल्म क्रिटिक अनुपमा चोपड़ा ने भी इन फेक ट्वीट पर सफाई दी है।