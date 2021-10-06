आर्यन खान के समर्थन में उतरे शाहरुख खान के फैन्स, 'मन्नत' के बाहर हुए जमा, ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड हुआ- We Stand With Aryan Khan
क्रूज ड्रग्स केस के आरोपी आर्यन खान (Aryan Khan) को 7 अक्टूबर तक नारकोटिक्स कंट्रोल ब्यूरो (NCB) की हिरासत में भेज दिया गया है। इस मामले में एक ओर जहां बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स आर्यन को सपोर्ट कर रहे हैं तो वहीं अब बॉलीवुड अभिनेता शाहरुख खान (Shah Rukh Khan) के फैन्स भी समर्थन में उतर आए हैं।
'मन्नत' के बाहर जमा हुए फैन्स
सोशल मीडिया पर कई ऐसे फोटोज और वीडियोज सामने आ रहे हैं, जहां फैन्स शाहरुख खान के घर 'मन्नत' के बाहर जमा हो रहे हैं। फैन्स लगातार शाहरुख खान और आर्यन खान को सपोर्ट कर रहे हैं। इस बीच एक फैन होर्डिंग के साथ भी नजर आया। इस होर्डिंग पर लिखा था- इस दुनिया के हर कोने में बसे आपके फैन्स आपके बेहद और बिना किसी शर्त के प्यार करते हैं। इस मुश्किल वक्त में हम आपके साथ हैं किंग, ख्याल रखना।'
ट्विटर पर हैशटैग्स हो रहे ट्रेंड
एक ओर जहां मन्नत के बाहर फैन्स जमा होकर शाहरुख खान का सपोर्ट कर रहे हैं तो वहीं दूसरी ओर सोशल मीडिया पर भी आर्यन के समर्थन में ट्वीट किए जा रहे हैं। ट्विटर पर #WeStandWithAryanKhan और #WeStandWithSRK के साथ ही फैन्स सपोर्ट में ट्वीट कर रहे हैं।
We will support you @iamsrk till our last breath ♥#WeStandWithSRK #WeStandWithAryanKhan pic.twitter.com/1N8I0TIIYr— Razique (@Razique555_) October 5, 2021
We all fans from every corner of the world. Love you deeply & unconditionally! We stand with you in these testing Times.— Harshit Gupta (@hrctgofficial) October 5, 2021
TAKE CARE KING👑 @iamsrk#WeStandWithSRK #WeSupportAryanKhan #AryaanKhan #WeStandWithAryanKhan #AryanKhan #SRKians #NationWithSRK pic.twitter.com/HP6MoKBqP2
Our boy is going to come out of this clean. We know that.#WeStandWithSRK#WeStandWithAryanKhan pic.twitter.com/UsRlmmUX0l— varnika too (@shahsgirly) October 5, 2021
The confidence in his smile that he didn't done anything wrong.... #WeStandWithAryanKhan pic.twitter.com/oLS0wMomlG— IamshahRukh (@RukhIamshah) October 5, 2021
We will always stand by SRK & His Family.— SRK Warriors Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) October 5, 2021
This too shall pass!#WeStandWithSRK pic.twitter.com/klboSCJaft
I don’t understand why someone would want to tarnish the reputation of the biggest star on this earth. Probably because they couldn’t do it directly to our beloved SRK they have now decided to get to him through his kids, that is not okay.#WeStandWithSRK pic.twitter.com/skF5iSpEvM— Laura Lou (@riversong1986) October 3, 2021
I stand with you @iamsrk,— ღ 𝚂𝚑𝚊𝚑_𝚍𝚞𝚗𝚒𝚊 ღ🦋 (@fan_girl_srk) October 3, 2021
Always and forever SRKian
WE LOVE SHAH RUKH KHAN#WeStandWithSRK pic.twitter.com/9NehQk7dKX