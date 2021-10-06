DA Image
हिंदी न्यूज़ › मनोरंजन › आर्यन खान के समर्थन में उतरे शाहरुख खान के फैन्स, 'मन्नत' के बाहर हुए जमा, ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड हुआ- We Stand With Aryan Khan
मनोरंजन

आर्यन खान के समर्थन में उतरे शाहरुख खान के फैन्स, 'मन्नत' के बाहर हुए जमा, ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड हुआ- We Stand With Aryan Khan

हिन्दुस्तान,मुंबईPublished By: Avinash Singh
Wed, 06 Oct 2021 05:32 AM
आर्यन खान के समर्थन में उतरे शाहरुख खान के फैन्स, 'मन्नत' के बाहर हुए जमा, ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड हुआ- We Stand With Aryan Khan

क्रूज ड्रग्स केस के आरोपी आर्यन खान (Aryan Khan) को 7 अक्टूबर तक नारकोटिक्स कंट्रोल ब्यूरो (NCB) की हिरासत में भेज दिया गया है। इस मामले में एक ओर जहां बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स आर्यन को सपोर्ट कर रहे हैं तो वहीं अब बॉलीवुड अभिनेता शाहरुख खान (Shah Rukh Khan) के फैन्स भी समर्थन में उतर आए हैं।

'मन्नत' के बाहर जमा हुए फैन्स
सोशल मीडिया पर कई ऐसे फोटोज और वीडियोज सामने आ रहे हैं, जहां फैन्स शाहरुख खान के घर 'मन्नत' के बाहर जमा हो रहे हैं। फैन्स लगातार शाहरुख खान और आर्यन खान को सपोर्ट कर रहे हैं। इस बीच एक फैन होर्डिंग के साथ भी नजर आया। इस होर्डिंग पर लिखा था- इस दुनिया के हर कोने में बसे आपके फैन्स आपके बेहद और बिना किसी शर्त के प्यार करते हैं। इस मुश्किल वक्त में हम आपके साथ हैं किंग, ख्याल रखना।'

 

 

 

ट्विटर पर हैशटैग्स हो रहे ट्रेंड
एक ओर जहां मन्नत के बाहर फैन्स जमा होकर शाहरुख खान का सपोर्ट कर रहे हैं तो वहीं दूसरी ओर सोशल मीडिया पर भी आर्यन के समर्थन में ट्वीट किए जा रहे हैं। ट्विटर पर #WeStandWithAryanKhan और #WeStandWithSRK के साथ ही फैन्स सपोर्ट में ट्वीट कर रहे हैं। 

क्या है पूरा मामला
गौरतलब है कि एनसीबी की एक टीम ने अपने जोनल डारयेक्टर समीर वानखेड़े के नेतृत्व में 2 अक्टूबर की शाम को मुंबई से गोवा जाने वाले कॉर्डेलिया क्रूज़ जहाज पर छापा मारा और कुछ यात्रियों के पास से नशीले पदार्थ बरामद किए थे। छापेमारी में 13 ग्राम कोकीन, पांच ग्राम एमडी (मेफोड्रोन), 21 ग्राम चरस और एक्स्टेसी की 22 गोलियां और 1.33 लाख रुपये नकद जब्त किए थे। आर्यन खान के अलावा गिरफ्तार किए गए आरोपियों की पहचान मुनमुन धमेचा और अरबाज मर्चेंट, नूपुर सारिका, इसमीत सिंह, मोहक जसवाल, विक्रांत छोकर और गोमित चोपड़ा के तौर पर हुई है।

Shah Rukh Khan Aryan Khan Entertainment News
