25 जून, 2020|2:08|IST

हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   मनोरंजन   ›   शाहरुख खान के 28 साल: बॉलीवुड में शाहरुख के 28 साल पूरे, फैन्स बोले- दुनिया के सबसे बड़े सुपरस्टार

शाहरुख खान के 28 साल: बॉलीवुड में शाहरुख के 28 साल पूरे, फैन्स बोले- दुनिया के सबसे बड़े सुपरस्टार

बॉलीवुड के बादशाह शाहरुख खान को आज फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में 28 साल पूरे हो गए हैं। शाहरुख ने साल 1992 में फिल्म दीवाना से बॉलीवुड डेब्यू किया था। पहली फिल्म में ऋषि कपूर और दिव्या भारती के होते हुए भी शाहरुख को काफी पॉपुलैरिटी मिली थी। शाहरुख को इस फिल्म के लिए बेस्ट मेल डेब्यू का फिल्मफेयर अवॉर्ड मिला था।

'दीवाना' को राज कंवर ने निर्देशित किया था। सिर्फ शाहरुख ही नहीं बल्कि इस फिल्म के जरिए राज कंवर की बतौर निर्देशक ये उनकी पहली फिल्म थी। रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक शाहरुख से पहले इस किरदार के लिए अरमान कोहली को साइन किया गया था, लेकिन बात नहीं बन पाई और शाहरुख इस फिल्म से जुड़ गए।

शाहरुख के बॉलीवुड में 28 साल पूरे होने पर फैन्स उन्हें बधाई दे रहे हैं। फैन्स ट्वीट कर रहे हैं किबिना गॉडफादर के शाहरुख इस इंडस्ट्री में आए और मेहनत और टैलेंट से बॉलीवुड में इस खास मुकाम पर पहुंचे हैं।

 

 

 

 

 

 

