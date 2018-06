SHOCKING: शाहरुख ने नहीं की इरफान खान की कोई मदद, ऐसे हुआ खुलासा

There are more life forms in a handful of forest soil than there are people on the planet. Credit :Sabine Cattaneo #wondering #locarnofilmfestival2017 #animals #Peterwohlleben #thehiddenlifeoftrees #forest #treescommunicate

A post shared by Irrfan (@irrfan) on Aug 20, 2017 at 7:44am PDT