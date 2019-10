खुलासा- सैफ-करीना की शादी की खबर सुनकर ये काम करने लगी थीं एक्स वाइफ अमृता सिंह, बेटी सारा ने खोला पोल

She did it because she thought she could All dolled up like red riding hood Hoping and praying she could be understood For doing what she wants not what she should‼️ #sarakishayari 💃🐞🌹💥🌶🍒🍫🥊🧲🎈🚫

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Oct 2, 2019 at 11:47pm PDT