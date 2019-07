सावन शुरु होते ही Sapna chodhary का नया गाना 'भोले का स्वैग' हुआ रिलीज, चंद घंटो में 1 मिलियन लोगों ने देखा वीडियो

Jai Mahakal 🙏🙏🙏 New Song released on Sonotek. Go & watch full song & link also available in story #sapnachaudhary #sapnachoudhary #haryanvi #savan #mahadev #mahakaal

A post shared by DESI QUEEN 👑👑 (@isapnachaudhary) on Jul 15, 2019 at 3:27am PDT