लॉकडाउन के कारण समीरा रेड्डी को सता रही बच्चों की चिंता, बेटे के बारे में बताते हुए रोने लगीं

कोरोना की वजह से देश में 21 दिनों का लॉकडाउन लागू कर दिया गया है। बच्चे-बूढ़े हो या यंगस्टर्स सभी उम्र के लोग घर में कैद हो गए हैं। हर जगह खौफ और दहशत का माहौल है। ऐसे में एक्ट्रेस समीरा रेड्डी देश में बने माहौल के चलते काफी परेशान हो गई हैं। समीरा को सबसे ज्यादा चिंता अपने बच्चों की हो रही है। उन्होंने इंस्टाग्राम पर अपना एक वीडियो शेयर किया है, जिसमें वह बच्चों की चिंता जताते हुए रो पड़ती हैं.
उन्होंने कहा, मैं दो हफ्ते पहले हंस से इस बारे में बात कर रही थी क्योंकि मुझे पता था ये सवाल उसकी तरफ से आने वाला है। इसके बाद उसने जो बात कही, मुझे एहसास हुआ शायद हम उसके आस पास ज्यादा खबरें देख रहे हैं। सोचों अगर हमें इस तरह की बेचैनी हो रही है, तो बच्चों को कितनी परेशान हो रही होगी।
It hurts me that Hans is exposed to the paranoia and fear. But this is the new normal . And imagine if we feel anxiety they feel it even more . Signs of deep anxiety in children -finding it hard to concentrate. -not sleeping, or waking in the night with bad dreams. -not eating properly. -quickly getting angry or irritable, and being out of control during outbursts. -constantly worrying or having negative thoughts. -feeling tense and fidgety, or using the toilet often. -always crying. -being clingy. -complaining of tummy aches and feeling unwell s 🙏🏼 please be aware and communicate with your child . It’s important . Keeping them busy is a good thing but talking to them and being honest about the situation is recommended . Make them feel safe. Lots of hugs and lots of patience . ❤️#staysafe #stayhome #mentalhealth #children #lockdown
इतना बोलते हुए समीरा रेड्डी रोने लगती हैं। समीरा ने बताया कि यह काफी निराशाजनक है कि हमारे बच्चों को भी ये सब देखना पड़ रहा है। समीरा का कहना है कि उनके बेटे हंस को इन हालातों का सामना करने में दिक्कत हो रही है। ये जानकर उन्हें काफी दुख हुआ कि उनका बेटा डर और दिमागी तनाव से गुजर रहा है।