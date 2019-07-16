बेहद क्यूट है समीरा रेड्डी की बेटी, एक्ट्रेस ने पहली बार दिखाया खूबसूरत चेहरा

एक्ट्रेस समीरा रेड्डी दूसरी बार मां बन गई हैं। इस बात की जानकारी समीरा ने खुद इसकी सोशल मीडिया पर दी थी। मां बनने की जानकारी देते हुए समीरा ने लिखा था उनके घर नन्हीं परी घर आई है। इस जानकारी के बाद अब समीरा ने अपनी बेटी की पहली झलक को भी फैंस के साथ शेयर की है। जिसमें एक्ट्रेस समीरा रेड्डी बेटी को हाथों में लिए हुए नजर आ रही हैं।
This little girl gave me the strength of wild horses. She wanted me to find myself again. She knew I was lost and she showed me the way. I found a voice in celebrating motherhood, wanting change on body perception and the best part was reaching out to people to just feel good about themselves . I’m so happy that people felt so connected and supported me to get here ! We prayed for a #babygirl 🌸🙏🏻 and we are #blessed ! #baby #pink #itsagirl #motherhood #mom #sleeplessnights #herewegoagain 🌈
समीरा रेड्डी ने बेटी की क्यूट तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए लिखा, ‘इस छोटी लड़की ने मुझे कई जंगली घोड़ों के बराबर ताकत दी है। वह चाहती थी कि मैं फिर से खुद को पा लूं। वह जानती थी कि मैं खो गईं हूं और उसने मुझे रास्ता दिखाया। मुझे मातृत्व का जश्न मनाने के लिए एक आवाज़ मिली, शरीर की धारणा में बदलाव और सबसे अच्छा हिस्सा लोगों तक पहुंचना था, अपने बारे में अच्छा। मैं बहुत खुश हूं कि लोगों को इतना जुड़ाव महसूस हुआ और मुझे यहां आने के लिए समर्थन मिला! हमारी एक लड़की की प्रार्थना स्वीकार हुई है।’
बता दें कि समीरा ने साल 2014 में बिजनसमैन अक्षय वर्दे से शादी की थी। उन्होंने इससे पहले 2015 में एक बच्चे को भी जन्म दिया था।
