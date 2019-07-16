बेहद क्यूट है समीरा रेड्डी की बेटी, एक्ट्रेस ने पहली बार दिखाया खूबसूरत चेहरा

DA Image

एक्ट्रेस समीरा रेड्डी दूसरी बार मां बन गई हैं। इस बात की जानकारी समीरा ने खुद इसकी सोशल मीडिया पर दी थी। मां बनने की जानकारी देते हुए समीरा ने लिखा था  उनके घर नन्हीं परी घर आई है। इस जानकारी के बाद अब समीरा ने अपनी बेटी की पहली झलक को भी फैंस के साथ शेयर की है।  जिसमें एक्‍ट्रेस समीरा रेड्डी बेटी को हाथों में लिए हुए नजर आ रही हैं। 

समीरा रेड्डी ने बेटी की क्‍यूट तस्‍वीर शेयर करते हुए लिखा, ‘इस छोटी लड़की ने मुझे कई जंगली घोड़ों के बराबर ताकत दी है। वह चाहती थी कि मैं फिर से खुद को पा लूं। वह जानती थी कि मैं खो गईं हूं और उसने मुझे रास्ता दिखाया। मुझे मातृत्व का जश्न मनाने के लिए एक आवाज़ मिली, शरीर की धारणा में बदलाव और सबसे अच्छा हिस्सा लोगों तक पहुंचना था, अपने बारे में अच्छा। मैं बहुत खुश हूं कि लोगों को इतना जुड़ाव महसूस हुआ और मुझे यहां आने के लिए समर्थन मिला! हमारी एक लड़की की प्रार्थना स्‍वीकार हुई है।’

बता दें कि समीरा ने साल 2014 में बिजनसमैन अक्षय वर्दे से शादी की थी। उन्होंने इससे पहले 2015 में एक बच्चे को भी जन्म दिया था।

फाइनल
न्यूजीलैंड241/8(50.0)
vs
इंग्लैंड241/10(50.0)
न्यूजीलैंड ने इंग्लैंड से टाई किया (इंग्लैंड चौकों की मदद से सुपर ओवर जीते)
Sun, 14 Jul 2019 03:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
दूसरा सेमीफाइनल
ऑस्ट्रेलिया223/10(49.0)
vs
इंग्लैंड226/2(32.1)
इंग्लैंड ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 8 विकटों से हराया
Thu, 11 Jul 2019 03:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
पहला सेमी फाइनल
न्यूजीलैंड239/8(50.0)
vs
भारत221/10(49.3)
न्यूजीलैंड ने भारत को 18 रनों से हराया
Tue, 09 Jul 2019 03:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 45
दक्षिण अफ्रीका325/6(50.0)
vs
ऑस्ट्रेलिया315/10(49.5)
दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 10 रनों से हराया
Sat, 06 Jul 2019 06:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
