DA Image

अगली स्टोरी

class="fa fa-bell">ब्रेकिंग:
कमलनाथ के सख्त निर्देश, सरप्लस बिजली के बाद भी कटौती बर्दाश्त नहीं होगी
अफगानिस्तान में सुरक्षा अभियानों में 14 तालिबानी आतंकवादियों की मौत
मुस्लिम हस्तियों ने अल्पसंख्यक समुदाय का भरोसा जीतने संबंधी मोदी के बयान की सराहना की
पहलवान बबीता फौगाट ने अपना हमसफर चुना, भारत केसरी पहलवान विवेक सुहाग से करेंगी शादी
मोदी सरकार ने शुरू की बजट की तैयारी, वित्त मंत्रालय के अधिकारी नहीं कर सकते बाहरी लोगों से संपर्क
गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने बुलाई केंद्रीय मंत्रियों की बैठक, जानें कौन हुआ शामिल
महागठबंधन में JDU के शामिल होने पर राबड़ी को नहीं कोई ऐतराज,कही ये बात
प्याज कीमत को कम रखने के लिए सरकार ने उठाया ये बड़ा कदम
लापता AN-32 विमान की खोज में वायुसेना ने झोंकी पूरी ताकत, नेवी का जहाज और सैटेलाइट भी शामिल हुआ
लखनऊ में बंदरों ने फिर से रोकी मेट्रो, इमरजेंसी ब्रेक से कई यात्री गिरे; हुए चोटिल
विशेष:
#2019WorldCup #मोदीसरकार2.0 #हिन्दुस्तानस्मार्ट #अनोखी #नंदन
होममनोरंजन

Bharat Twitter Review: फिल्म देखने के बाद ऑडियंस ने सोशल मीडिया पर दिए ये रिएक्शन्स

bharat review

सलमान खान की फिल्म 'भारत' आज ईद के मौके पर रिलीज हो गई है। बता दें कि 'भारत' साउथ कोरियन फिल्म 'ओड टू माई फादर' पर आधारित है। फिल्म भारत में एक ऐसे आम इंसान की कहानी को दिखाया गया है, जो अपने जीवन में कई तरह के पड़ाव को पार करता है। मंगलवार को मुंबई में फिल्म की स्क्रीनिंग रखी गई जिसमें कई बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स शामिल हुए थे। इसके साथ ही फिल्म की प्री-स्क्रीनिंग भी रखी गई थी जिसे देखने के बाद फैन्स सोशल मीडिया पर अपना रिएक्शन दे रहे हैं।

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  • Hindi Newsसे जुडी अन्य ख़बरों की जानकारी के लिए हमें पर ज्वाइन करें और पर फॉलो करें
  • Web Title:salman khan starrer bharat social media reaction after watching movie

चर्चित खबरें

संबंधित ख़बरे

जरूर पढ़ें

देखिये जरूर

Eid mubarak 2019: शेयर करें ईद मुबारक के मैसेज और इमेज

Eid mubarak 2019: शेयर करें ईद मुबारक के मैसेज और इमेज

बिहार में आंगनबाड़ी सेविका और सहायिका के 124 पदों पर भर्तियां

बिहार में आंगनबाड़ी सेविका और सहायिका के 124 पदों पर भर्तियां

World environment day 2019: दुनिया के पांच मंत्र दिला सकते हैं साफ हवा

World environment day 2019: दुनिया के पांच मंत्र दिला सकते हैं साफ हवा

जरूर पढ़ें

Match 7
श्रीलंका201/10(36.5)
vs
अफ़ग़ानिस्तान152/10(32.4)
श्रीलंका ने अफ़ग़ानिस्तान को 34 रनों से हराया (डी/एल मेथड)
Tue, 04 Jun 2019 03:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
मैच 6
पाकिस्तान348/8(50.0)
vs
इंग्लैंड334/9(50.0)
पाकिस्तान ने इंग्लैंड को 14 रनों से हराया
Mon, 03 Jun 2019 03:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
मैच 5
बांग्लादेश330/6(50.0)
vs
दक्षिण अफ्रीका309/8(50.0)
बांग्लादेश ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका को 21 रनों से हराया
Sun, 02 Jun 2019 03:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
तीसरा टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय
जर्सी171/6(20.0)
vs
गुएन्सी95/10(18.4)
जर्सी ने गुएन्सी को 76 रनों से हराया
Sat, 01 Jun 2019 07:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 7
श्रीलंका201/10(36.5)
vs
अफ़ग़ानिस्तान152/10(32.4)
श्रीलंका ने अफ़ग़ानिस्तान को 34 रनों से हराया (डी/एल मेथड)
Tue, 04 Jun 2019 03:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
मैच 6
पाकिस्तान348/8(50.0)
vs
इंग्लैंड334/9(50.0)
पाकिस्तान ने इंग्लैंड को 14 रनों से हराया
Mon, 03 Jun 2019 03:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
मैच 5
बांग्लादेश330/6(50.0)
vs
दक्षिण अफ्रीका309/8(50.0)
बांग्लादेश ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका को 21 रनों से हराया
Sun, 02 Jun 2019 03:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
तीसरा टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय
जर्सी171/6(20.0)
vs
गुएन्सी95/10(18.4)
जर्सी ने गुएन्सी को 76 रनों से हराया
Sat, 01 Jun 2019 07:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
मैच 8
दक्षिण अफ्रीका
vs
भारत
द रोज़ बोउल, सोउथेम्पटन
Wed, 05 Jun 2019 03:00 PM IST
मैच 9
बांग्लादेश
vs
न्यूजीलैंड
केनिंग्टन ओवल (द ओवल), लंदन
Wed, 05 Jun 2019 06:00 PM IST
मैच 10
ऑस्ट्रेलिया
vs
वेस्ट इंडीज
ट्रेन्ट ब्रिज
Thu, 06 Jun 2019 03:00 PM IST

राशिफल

मना॓रंजन

मुख्य खबरें

विदेश

बिजनेस

सब्सक्राइब करें हिन्दुस्तान का डेली न्यूज़लेटर