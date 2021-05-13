Radhe Twitter Review: UAE में गूंजा 'राधे-राधे', सलमान को शर्टलेस देख फैन्स का पैसा वसूल, बोले- Blockbuster

मनोरंजनRadhe Twitter Review: UAE में गूंजा 'राधे-राधे', सलमान को शर्टलेस देख फैन्स का पैसा वसूल, बोले- Blockbuster
सलमान खान ने आखिरकार अपना कमिटमेंट पूरा कर दिया। उन्होंने फैन्स को ईद पर फिल्म देने का वादा किया था और 'राधे: योर मोस्ट वॉन्टेड भाई' का तोहफा दर्शकों को दिया। फिल्म को लेकर लोगों में जबरदस्त एक्साइटमेंट है। उनके फैन्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर मूवी को लेकर कई ट्वीट्स किए हैं। यूएई में दर्शकों के रिव्यू सोशल मीडिया पर आ चुके हैं। सोशल मीडिया पर वहां जुटी भीड़ की तस्वीरें भी वायरल हो रही हैं। सलमान के फैन्स ने ट्विटर पर रिव्यू पोस्ट करने भी शुरू कर दिए हैं और फिल्म को ब्लॉकबस्टर भी घोषित कर दिया है। ओवरसीज दर्शकों का जबरदस्त रिस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है।
दर्शकों का जबरदस्त रिस्पॉन्स
यूएई में फर्स्ट ग्लोबल प्रीमियर पर सलमान खान की फिल्म को जबरदस्त रिस्पॉन्स मिला। एक यूजर ने 5 स्टार देते हुए लिखा है, राधे एक शब्द में ब्लॉकबस्टर है। फिल्म की लंबाई, मजबूत प्लॉट और परफेक्ट कॉमिक टाइमिंग के लिहाज से देखें तो यह सलमान खान की अब तक की बेस्ट फिल्म है। फिल्म दुबई में दिखाई गई, सलमान खान का सुपर-स्टारडम यहां भी चमकता है। यूजर्स ने फर्स्ट हाफ की तारीफ की है। वहीं सेकेंड हाफ को भी काफी मजबूत बताया है।
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#Radhe in one world is a BLOCKBUSTER.— being_Shoaib.2712 (@being_1010) May 13, 2021
It’s the best #SalmanKhan film till now with respect to its length, super gripping plot & perfect comic timing. Even though played in Dubai, Salman’s super-stardom shines here too.
A must watch.#RadheReview dubai pic.twitter.com/MDd1H4374M
#Radhe Mania Begins.!!!— Being Deepak (@MegastarFan2712) May 13, 2021
Craze For Megastar #SalmanKhan In Gulf 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/rENc0m50m6
#Radhereview#Radheratings: 🌟🌟🌟🌟#Radhe in one word is a BLOCKBUSTER.— Cry more Palestine (@DajeJose) May 13, 2021
It’s the best #SalmanKhan film till now.
Radhe is perfect masala movie with lots of energy. Salman bhai nailed it and Disha Patani Role was decent. But Randeep acting and performance is appreciated. pic.twitter.com/kGyDILT38z
शर्टलेस सीन के चर्चे
एक यूजर ने लिखा है, फर्स्ट हाफ में ही शर्टलेस सीन, स्मोक फाइट, धमाकेदार डालॉग्स, कॉमेडी सीन और ऐक्शन से भरपूर इंटरवल ब्लॉक। सेकेंड हाफ में भरपूर ऐक्शन, फास्ट पेस्ड स्क्रीनप्ले और सुपर सस्पेंस। एक फैन ने लिखा है, 15 मिनट के अंदर सलमान खान को शर्टलेस देखना 2021 में अब तक सबसे अच्छी चीज है।
#Radhe Review— Mohammed Maaz (@beingrizwan1524) May 12, 2021
1st half - shirtless scene
Smoke fight
Dhamekedaar Dialogues
Comedy scenes and
Action Pack Interval block....
2nd Half - Fully Action Packed with Fast Paced Screenplay And Superb Suspense and
Climax is 🔥🔥🔥
Ratings -⭐⭐⭐🌟
So #Radhe has stormed UAE Box Office and initial response seems to be A1 @BeingSalmanKhan #RadheReview #RadheYourMostWantedBhai @DishPatani— M͓̽m͓̽o͓̽s͓̽e͓̽e͓̽n͓̽ (@TheMmoseen_87) May 13, 2021
CELEBRATE EID WITH RADHE
#Radhe is already a blockbuster as per overseas audience, Indian audience reaction remains crucial!— Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) May 13, 2021
Running close to 80-85% occupancy world-wide. Dominating Markets of #UAE, #UK, #Australia, #US etc.#SalmanKhan #DishaPatani @arjun_kanungo @PDdancinghttps://t.co/D0QiRrqMrO
Even if they are not die hard #SalmanKhan fans..they are ought to love #Radhe...because it is not like #Race3, #Dabangg3 etc.— Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) May 13, 2021
It is a combo of #Wanted, #Ready with amazing music and the best thing is the short length of the film.#RadheReview #RadheDay https://t.co/bZ70f6pkst
Radhe. Radhe. Radhe. Radhe. Radhe. Radhe. Can you feel the vibe 🔥— Zee Studios (@ZeeStudios_) May 12, 2021
That's what we call the 'Most Wanted Premiere' 😎#Radhe has arrived at @ReelCinemas #CelebrateEidWithRadhe #EidWithRadhe pic.twitter.com/d44rMny4XY
#radhe 15 mins in and @BeingSalmanKhan is shirtless. Best thing you will see in 2021!!! HOTTTTTTTTTTTTT— Emaan Khan (@MaaNey) May 12, 2021