Thu, 13 May 2021 10:34 AM
Hindustan Hindi News
Radhe Twitter Review: UAE में गूंजा 'राधे-राधे', सलमान को शर्टलेस देख फैन्स का पैसा वसूल, बोले- Blockbuster

टीम लाइव हिंदुस्तान,नई दिल्लीPublished By: Kajal Sharma
Thu, 13 May 2021 10:27 AM
सलमान खान ने आखिरकार अपना कमिटमेंट पूरा कर दिया। उन्होंने फैन्स को ईद पर फिल्म देने का वादा किया था और 'राधे: योर मोस्ट वॉन्टेड भाई' का तोहफा दर्शकों को दिया। फिल्म को लेकर लोगों में जबरदस्त एक्साइटमेंट है। उनके फैन्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर मूवी को लेकर कई ट्वीट्स किए हैं। यूएई में दर्शकों के रिव्यू सोशल मीडिया पर आ चुके हैं। सोशल मीडिया पर वहां जुटी भीड़ की तस्वीरें भी वायरल हो रही हैं। सलमान के फैन्स ने ट्विटर पर रिव्यू पोस्ट करने भी शुरू कर दिए हैं और फिल्म को ब्लॉकबस्टर भी घोषित कर दिया है। ओवरसीज दर्शकों का जबरदस्त रिस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है। 

 

दर्शकों का जबरदस्त रिस्पॉन्स


यूएई में फर्स्ट ग्लोबल प्रीमियर पर सलमान खान की फिल्म को जबरदस्त रिस्पॉन्स मिला। एक यूजर ने 5 स्टार देते हुए लिखा है, राधे एक शब्द में ब्लॉकबस्टर है। फिल्म की लंबाई, मजबूत प्लॉट और परफेक्ट कॉमिक टाइमिंग के लिहाज से देखें तो यह सलमान खान की अब तक की बेस्ट फिल्म है। फिल्म दुबई में दिखाई गई, सलमान खान का सुपर-स्टारडम यहां भी चमकता है। यूजर्स ने फर्स्ट हाफ की तारीफ की है। वहीं सेकेंड हाफ को भी काफी मजबूत बताया है।

 

 

 

 

 

 

शर्टलेस सीन के चर्चे

एक यूजर ने लिखा है, फर्स्ट हाफ में ही शर्टलेस सीन, स्मोक फाइट, धमाकेदार डालॉग्स, कॉमेडी सीन और ऐक्शन से भरपूर इंटरवल ब्लॉक। सेकेंड हाफ में भरपूर ऐक्शन, फास्ट पेस्ड स्क्रीनप्ले और सुपर सस्पेंस। एक फैन ने लिखा है, 15 मिनट के अंदर सलमान खान को शर्टलेस देखना 2021 में अब तक सबसे अच्छी चीज है।

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

RadheRadhe Your Most Wanted BhaiSalman Khan

