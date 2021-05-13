Radhe Twitter Review: UAE में गूंजा 'राधे-राधे', सलमान को शर्टलेस देख फैन्स का पैसा वसूल, बोले- Blockbuster

सलमान खान ने आखिरकार अपना कमिटमेंट पूरा कर दिया। उन्होंने फैन्स को ईद पर फिल्म देने का वादा किया था और 'राधे: योर मोस्ट वॉन्टेड भाई' का तोहफा दर्शकों को दिया। फिल्म को लेकर लोगों में जबरदस्त एक्साइटमेंट है। उनके फैन्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर मूवी को लेकर कई ट्वीट्स किए हैं। यूएई में दर्शकों के रिव्यू सोशल मीडिया पर आ चुके हैं। सोशल मीडिया पर वहां जुटी भीड़ की तस्वीरें भी वायरल हो रही हैं। सलमान के फैन्स ने ट्विटर पर रिव्यू पोस्ट करने भी शुरू कर दिए हैं और फिल्म को ब्लॉकबस्टर भी घोषित कर दिया है। ओवरसीज दर्शकों का जबरदस्त रिस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है।

दर्शकों का जबरदस्त रिस्पॉन्स



यूएई में फर्स्ट ग्लोबल प्रीमियर पर सलमान खान की फिल्म को जबरदस्त रिस्पॉन्स मिला। एक यूजर ने 5 स्टार देते हुए लिखा है, राधे एक शब्द में ब्लॉकबस्टर है। फिल्म की लंबाई, मजबूत प्लॉट और परफेक्ट कॉमिक टाइमिंग के लिहाज से देखें तो यह सलमान खान की अब तक की बेस्ट फिल्म है। फिल्म दुबई में दिखाई गई, सलमान खान का सुपर-स्टारडम यहां भी चमकता है। यूजर्स ने फर्स्ट हाफ की तारीफ की है। वहीं सेकेंड हाफ को भी काफी मजबूत बताया है।

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#Radhe in one world is a BLOCKBUSTER.

It’s the best #SalmanKhan film till now with respect to its length, super gripping plot & perfect comic timing. Even though played in Dubai, Salman’s super-stardom shines here too.



A must watch.#RadheReview dubai pic.twitter.com/MDd1H4374M — being_Shoaib.2712 (@being_1010) May 13, 2021

#Radhereview#Radheratings: 🌟🌟🌟🌟#Radhe in one word is a BLOCKBUSTER.

It’s the best #SalmanKhan film till now.

Radhe is perfect masala movie with lots of energy. Salman bhai nailed it and Disha Patani Role was decent. But Randeep acting and performance is appreciated. pic.twitter.com/kGyDILT38z — Cry more Palestine (@DajeJose) May 13, 2021

शर्टलेस सीन के चर्चे

एक यूजर ने लिखा है, फर्स्ट हाफ में ही शर्टलेस सीन, स्मोक फाइट, धमाकेदार डालॉग्स, कॉमेडी सीन और ऐक्शन से भरपूर इंटरवल ब्लॉक। सेकेंड हाफ में भरपूर ऐक्शन, फास्ट पेस्ड स्क्रीनप्ले और सुपर सस्पेंस। एक फैन ने लिखा है, 15 मिनट के अंदर सलमान खान को शर्टलेस देखना 2021 में अब तक सबसे अच्छी चीज है।

#Radhe Review

1st half - shirtless scene

Smoke fight

Dhamekedaar Dialogues

Comedy scenes and

Action Pack Interval block....

2nd Half - Fully Action Packed with Fast Paced Screenplay And Superb Suspense and

Climax is 🔥🔥🔥

Ratings -⭐⭐⭐🌟 — Mohammed Maaz (@beingrizwan1524) May 12, 2021

So #Radhe has stormed UAE Box Office and initial response seems to be A1 @BeingSalmanKhan #RadheReview #RadheYourMostWantedBhai @DishPatani

CELEBRATE EID WITH RADHE — M͓̽m͓̽o͓̽s͓̽e͓̽e͓̽n͓̽ (@TheMmoseen_87) May 13, 2021

Even if they are not die hard #SalmanKhan fans..they are ought to love #Radhe...because it is not like #Race3, #Dabangg3 etc.



It is a combo of #Wanted, #Ready with amazing music and the best thing is the short length of the film.#RadheReview #RadheDay https://t.co/bZ70f6pkst — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) May 13, 2021