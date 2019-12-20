Dabangg 3 Review: सलमान खान की फिल्म ‘दबंग 3’ देखने के बाद फैंस ने सोशल मीडिया पर दिए ये रिएक्शन्स

सलमान खान की फिल्म ‘दबंग 3’ को प्रभूदेवा ने काफी खास तरीके से परोसा है। फैंस, सलमान की इस फिल्म का बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे थे जो आज खत्म हो चुका है। आपको बता दें कि सलमान खान की ये फिल्म ‘दबंग’ फ्रैंचाइजी की तीसरी फिल्म है। कल रात मुंबई में ‘दबंग 3’ की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग रखी गई जिसमें बॉलीवुड के कई जाने-माने सितारे शामिल हुए। सलमान खान और सोनाक्षी सिन्हा दोनों ही काफी मस्ती के मूड में नजर आए। फिल्म देखने के बाद बॉलीवुड सेलिब्रिटी और फैंस ने ट्विटर पर रिएक्शन्स दिए हैं, जो कि काफी मिक्स्ड हैं। पढ़ें ट्विटर रिएक्शन...
Saw #Dabangg3 last night and @BeingSalmanKhan is just too cute .. yeah u heard me “too cute” and bhai ke biceps have never looked bigger luved the action and loved loved @KicchaSudeep wat a entry and loved the background score get ready for some number crunching box office nos— Salilacharya (@Salilacharya) December 20, 2019
#Dabangg3 relished and enjoyed!! @BeingSalmanKhan https://t.co/3IKSjHVeVt is back with another one!! @sonakshisinha shines!! @saieemmanjrekar looks stunning! @arbaazSkhan @Nikhil_Dwivedi @PDdancing congrats!!its super entertaining!!— Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) December 19, 2019
#Dabangg3 is pure Mass Masala! Single screens will erupt with whistles! @BeingSalmanKhan is the BHAI of entertainment! @sonakshisinha is super! @saieemmanjrekar makes a great debut! Congrats @PDdancing @arbaazSkhan @Nikhil_Dwivedi on a big hit!— Milap (@zmilap) December 19, 2019
Saw #Dabangg3 & I totally loved it.#SalmanKhan once again rocked the role of Chulbul Panday.That attitude & that swag was just too hot.— I S R A (@_Israaaa_x) December 19, 2019
And how can I forget his super awesome entry scene😍🔥
Totally loved & enjoyed the whole film❤
#Dabangg3Review— Rahul verma (@RahulVerma4860) December 19, 2019
It is hugely entertaining with soul . First half builds up with flashback portions followed by outstanding interval but but the real game begins from secone half where it went altogether in different league ! Cliamax is major USP (Pumped up)
⭐⭐⭐⭐ #Dabangg3 pic.twitter.com/Nx2bun77WY
#Dabangg3Review - Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey does well in this action entertainer filled with great Dialogues and Action! The other cast (Sonakshi, Arbaaz etc.) especially Kiccha Sudeep perform their parts well! #Dabangg3— R_For_Reviews 🎬 (@R_For_Reviews) December 20, 2019
Rating - ⭐⭐⭐ 1/2
#Dabangg3- "Awesome movie hai, bohat zabardast movie hai. #SalmanKhan aur #KicchaSudeep dono ny excellent performance di hai. Yeh BLOCKBUSTER Hai"-PUBLIC#Dabangg3Day #Dabangg3Review #Dabangg3MovieReview @BeingSalmanKhan @KicchaSudeep @PDdancing @saieemmanjrekar @sonakshisinha pic.twitter.com/kF8u6xtaki— Sardar Singh (@iSKsCombat_) December 20, 2019
किच्चा सुदीप (फिल्म का विलेन, बाली) को काफी बुरा इंसान दिखाया गया है। जो चुलबुल पांडे की नाक में दम करके रखता है। इनका स्क्रीन अपीयरेंस काफी लाजावाब दिखाया है। दोनों के बीच की कॉमेडी भी ठीक-ठाक है। पहली दो फिल्मों की तरह इस फिल्म में भी सोनाक्षी सिन्हा रज्जो का किरदार निभा रही हैं जो चुलबुल पांडे की पत्नी होती हैं। वहीं, सई मांजरेकर को चुलबुल पांडे के बचपन का प्यार दिखाया है और इनकी एक्टिंग वाकई काबिले-तारीफ बताई जा रही है। स्क्रीन अपीयरेंस में भी इन्होंने अव्वल स्थान हासिल किया है। अरबाज खान ने भी अपना किरदार हमेशा की तरह बखूबी निभाया है।
