 Salman Khan: Dabangg 3: Fans: Reaction: On Twitter: - Dabangg 3 Review: सलमान खान की फिल्म ‘दबंग 3’ देखने के बाद फैंस ने सोशल मीडिया पर दिए ये रिएक्शन्स DA Image
20 दिसंबर, 2019|10:47|IST

अगली स्टोरी

class="fa fa-bell">ब्रेकिंग:
नागरिकता कानून पर प्रदर्शन के चलते मेंगलुरू, गाजियबाद समेत देश के कई हिस्सों में इंटरनेट बंद
झारखंड में पांचवें और अंतिम चरण के लिए 16 विधानसभा सीटों पर सुबह 7 बजे से वोटिंग शुरू
लखनऊ में नागरिकता कानून विरोधी प्रदर्शनों में घायल एक व्यक्ति की मौत: PTI
उद्धव ठाकरे ने कांग्रेस-एनसीपी से गठबंधन पर बीजेपी को नीतीश-महबूबा-पासवान की दिलाई याद
दिल्ली मेट्रो ने किए 18 स्टेशन बंद, चार महीने में 15वीं बार किया गया बंद
दिल्ली मेट्रो ने किए 18 स्टेशन बंद, चार महीने में 15वीं बार किया गया बंद
CAA प्रदर्शन के बीच दिल्ली के इन हिस्सों में एयरटेल-वोडाफोन ने अपनी सर्विस रोकी, फोन-मैसेज सब बंद
CAA के खिलाफ: गुरुग्राम बॉर्डर पर भारी जाम, 13 मेट्रो स्टेशन पर एंट्री-EXIT बंद; लाल किला के पास धारा 144
निर्भया केस: एक दोषी का दावा, घटना के समय नाबालिग था; दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट में सुनवाई आज
दुष्कर्म की घटनाओं पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट राज्यों से मांगी रिपोर्ट, टू फिंगर टेस्ट पर भी पूछा सवाल
विशेष:
#फास्टैगIPLAuction2020#नागरिकता कानून#नर्सरी एडमिशन 2020#अनोखी
होममनोरंजन

Dabangg 3 Review: सलमान खान की फिल्म ‘दबंग 3’ देखने के बाद फैंस ने सोशल मीडिया पर दिए ये रिएक्शन्स

3

सलमान खान की फिल्म ‘दबंग 3’ को प्रभूदेवा ने काफी खास तरीके से परोसा है। फैंस, सलमान की इस फिल्म का बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे थे जो आज खत्म हो चुका है। आपको बता दें कि सलमान खान की ये फिल्म ‘दबंग’ फ्रैंचाइजी की तीसरी फिल्म है। कल रात मुंबई में ‘दबंग 3’ की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग रखी गई जिसमें बॉलीवुड के कई जाने-माने सितारे शामिल हुए। सलमान खान और सोनाक्षी सिन्हा दोनों ही काफी मस्ती के मूड में नजर आए। फिल्म देखने के बाद बॉलीवुड सेलिब्रिटी और फैंस ने ट्विटर पर रिएक्शन्स दिए हैं, जो कि काफी मिक्स्ड हैं। पढ़ें ट्विटर रिएक्शन...

किच्चा सुदीप (फिल्म का विलेन, बाली) को काफी बुरा इंसान दिखाया गया है। जो चुलबुल पांडे की नाक में दम करके रखता है। इनका स्क्रीन अपीयरेंस काफी लाजावाब दिखाया है। दोनों के बीच की कॉमेडी भी ठीक-ठाक है। पहली दो फिल्मों की तरह इस फिल्म में भी सोनाक्षी सिन्हा रज्जो का किरदार निभा रही हैं जो चुलबुल पांडे की पत्नी होती हैं। वहीं, सई मांजरेकर को चुलबुल पांडे के बचपन का प्यार दिखाया है और इनकी एक्टिंग वाकई काबिले-तारीफ बताई जा रही है। स्क्रीन अपीयरेंस में भी इन्होंने अव्वल स्थान हासिल किया है। अरबाज खान ने भी अपना किरदार हमेशा की तरह बखूबी निभाया है। 

Dabangg 3 Movie Review: एक्शन और कॉमेडी का घालमेल है सलमान खान की ‘दबंग 3’, पढ़ें पूरा रिव्यू यहां...

साल 2020 में मध्य प्रदेश में होंगे आईफा अवॉर्ड्स

  • Hindi Newsसे जुडी अन्य ख़बरों की जानकारी के लिए हमें पर ज्वाइन करें और पर फॉलो करें
  • Web Title:Salman Khan: Dabangg 3: Fans: Reaction: On Twitter:

चर्चित खबरें

संबंधित ख़बरे

देखिये जरूर

UPPSC pre 2019: उत्तर प्रदेश पीसीएस प्री के इन 6 प्रश्नों के उत्तर पर आपत्ति

UPPSC pre 2019: उत्तर प्रदेश पीसीएस प्री के इन 6 प्रश्नों के उत्तर पर आपत्ति

CBSE date sheet 2020: सीबीएसई 10वीं और 12वीं क्लास की बोर्ड परीक्षाएं 15 फरवरी से, स्टूडेंट्स के लिए ये हैं निर्देश

CBSE date sheet 2020: सीबीएसई 10वीं और 12वीं क्लास की बोर्ड परीक्षाएं 15 फरवरी से, स्टूडेंट्स के लिए ये हैं निर्देश

New Year 2020: साल 2020 में लगेंगे कुल 6 ग्रहण, पहला चंद्र ग्रहण जनवरी में

New Year 2020: साल 2020 में लगेंगे कुल 6 ग्रहण, पहला चंद्र ग्रहण जनवरी में

Surya Grahan 2019: 26 दिसंबर को सूर्य ग्रहण, इन तीन राशियों को धन लाभ

Surya Grahan 2019: 26 दिसंबर को सूर्य ग्रहण, इन तीन राशियों को धन लाभ

Solar eclipse 2019 december: इस वर्ष का आखिरी सूर्य ग्रहण 26 दिसंबर को

Solar eclipse 2019 december: इस वर्ष का आखिरी सूर्य ग्रहण 26 दिसंबर को

IPL Auction 2020: यहां पढ़ें कौन-सा खिलाड़ी नीलामी में कितने में बिका

IPL Auction 2020: यहां पढ़ें कौन-सा खिलाड़ी नीलामी में कितने में बिका

जरूर पढ़ें

राशिफल

मुख्य खबरें

सब्सक्राइब करें हिन्दुस्तान का डेली न्यूज़लेटर