VIDEO: सलमान खान के बॉडीगार्ड्स ने की आयुष्मान और इस डायरेक्टर की सरेआम बेइज्जती, देखें

When Salman Khan arrives at or leaves from a party... it's not just Salman Khan... it's almost like a small train bulldozing it's way through the fans and media... last night Ayushmann got caught in this frenzy as he arrived for casting director Mukesh Chhabra's birthday party.. the Paani Da Rang singer barely got to pose for a few seconds when the Khan train made its way as Bhai exited the party. Ayushmann had no choice but to step aside and watch the scenes. And no before any of you peeps start bashing anyone for having attitude and all... nope not the case here. Most likely Salman didn't even see Ayushmann or for that matter budday boy Mukesh Chaabra who was standing at gate amidst all the flashes and bodyguards. Just bad timing we guess

