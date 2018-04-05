BOLLYWOOD REACTIONS: 'टाइगर' को सजा होने पर जया बच्चन ने कहा, उन्हें तो...

काले हिरण के शिकार मामले में सलमान खान को पांच साल की सजा सुनाई गई। जोधपुर की कोर्ट ने 1998 के इस मामले में सलमान को दोषी करार देते हुए सजा सुनाई है। जिसके बाद उन्हें जोधपुर सेंट्रल जेल लाया गया है। सलमान खान के वकील के तरफ से सेंशन्स कोर्ट में जमानत अर्जी दी गई है जिस पर शुक्रवार को सुनवाई होगी। उधर, इस मामले में अन्य आरोपी सैफ अली खान, तब्बू, सोनाली और नीलम को संदेह के लाभ पर बरी कर दिया गया है। पेशी के लिए ये सभी बुधवार को यहां पहुंच गए थे।

सलमान को सजा होने पर बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने भी अपने रिएक्शन्स दिए हैं। पढ़ें सेलेब्स के रिएक्शन्स





The law takes its course. Can’t argue it. But at this point in time I just feel helpless and my heart goes out to @BeingSalmanKhan and his family. Reason, cause the last thing @BeingSalmanKhan is, is a criminal.I feel this is too harsh. I do hope he gets the relief he deserves. — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) April 5, 2018

I am extremely shocked to hear @BeingSalmanKhan being convicted by session court but also having full trust in indian judiciary which has many other doors to appeal for final justice whatsoever. Since He is most loved person by industry N people for his human reasons too. — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) April 5, 2018

So, what new inane defence will Madhu Kishwar sprout now? Nafisa Ali? RJ Rishi Kannan? Will daddy say sorry on his behalf? What will the suck ups in the industry do? When's bail? When's the next block buster release? Dabangg'concert' tour dates? Big Boss? Charity drives? 🤔 — SONA (@sonamohapatra) April 5, 2018

I know for a fact that @BeingSalmanKhan has not killed the #BlackBuck. I am 100 percent sure he will be declared innocent finally. #BlackBuckPoachingCase — Priya Gupta (@priyagupta999) April 5, 2018

I feel bad. He should be given relief. He has done a lot of humanitarian work: Jaya Bachchan, Rajya Sabha MP on #SalmanKhan #BlackBuckPoachingCase pic.twitter.com/VUEM0RIweE — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2018