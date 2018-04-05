ई - पेपर Live Hinustan E-paper

काला हिरण मामले में सलमान खान को पांच साल की सजा
काला हिरण शिकार मामले में सलमान खान को मिली दो साल की सजा
काला हिरण शिकार केस: सलमान खान दोषी करार-टीवी रिपोर्ट्स
काला हिरण केस LIVE:सलमान,सैफ, सोनाली पहुंचे कोर्ट, थोड़ी देर में फैसला
उत्तर प्रदेशः कानपुर में गंगा किनारे बच्चे का मुंडन कराने गए लोगों पर मधुमक्खियों का हमला, एक की मौत एक दर्जन घायल।
मौसम दिनभरः दिल्ली-एनसीआर, लखनऊ और रांची में सताएगी गर्मी, कुछ स्थानों पर बादल छाने का अनुमान। पटना में खिलेगी तेज धूप तो देहरादून में कुछ स्थानों पर गरज सकते हैं बादल
एससी-एसटी एक्ट में संशोधन के खिलाफ सरकार की पुनर्विचार याचिका पर ओपन कोर्ट में सुनवाई के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट तैयार
मौसम दिनभरः दिल्ली-एनसीआर, रांची और देहरादून में कुछ स्थानों पर छाए रहेंगे बादल, शाम को सुहाना हो सकता है मौसम। लखनऊ और पटना में तेज होगी गर्मी का अनुमान।
SC/ST एक्ट पर सरकार ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में पुनर्विचार याचिका दायर की
मेरठ में भड़का दलित आंदोलन, रोहटा फ्लाईओवर पर गोलीबारी, बसें फूंकी। पुलिस और पत्रकारों पर भी हमला।
BOLLYWOOD REACTIONS: 'टाइगर' को सजा होने पर जया बच्चन ने कहा, उन्हें तो...

सलमान को सजा होने पर पढ़ें बॉलीवुड रिएक्शन्स

काले हिरण के शिकार मामले में सलमान खान को पांच साल की सजा सुनाई गई। जोधपुर की कोर्ट ने 1998 के इस मामले में सलमान को दोषी करार देते हुए सजा सुनाई है। जिसके बाद उन्हें जोधपुर सेंट्रल जेल लाया गया है। सलमान खान के वकील के तरफ से सेंशन्स कोर्ट में जमानत अर्जी दी गई है जिस पर शुक्रवार को सुनवाई होगी। उधर, इस मामले में अन्य आरोपी सैफ अली खान, तब्बू, सोनाली और नीलम को संदेह के लाभ पर बरी कर दिया गया है। पेशी के लिए ये सभी बुधवार को यहां पहुंच गए थे। 

सलमान को सजा होने पर बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने भी अपने रिएक्शन्स दिए हैं। पढ़ें सेलेब्स के रिएक्शन्स


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

तीसरा टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय
वेस्ट इंडीज153/6(20.0)
vs
पाकिस्तान154/2(16.5)
पाकिस्तान ने वेस्ट इंडीज को 8 विकटों से हराया
Tue, 03 Apr 2018 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
दूसरा टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय
पाकिस्तान205/3(20.0)
vs
वेस्ट इंडीज123/10(19.2)
पाकिस्तान ने वेस्ट इंडीज को 82 रनो से हराया
Mon, 02 Apr 2018 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
पहला टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय
पाकिस्तान203/5(20.0)
vs
वेस्ट इंडीज60/9(13.4)
पाकिस्तान ने वेस्ट इंडीज को 143 रनो से हराया
Sun, 01 Apr 2018 08:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
चौथा टेस्ट
दक्षिण अफ्रीका488/10(136.5)
vs
ऑस्ट्रेलिया221/10(70.0)
दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 492 रनो से हराया
Fri, 30 Mar 2018 01:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
