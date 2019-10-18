Laal Kaptaan: फिल्म देखकर दर्शकों ने सोशल मीडिया पर दिए ये रिएकशन्स

सैफ अली खान स्टारर 'लाल कप्तान' शुक्रवार को रिलीज हो गई है। फिल्म को क्रिटिक्स से मिक्स रिस्पॉन्स मिल रहे हैं। नवदीप सिंह के डायरेक्शन में बनी मूवी में सैफ अली खान अपने करियर के सबसे अलग रोल में नजर आएंगे। 'लाल कप्तान' में सैफ अली खान नागा साधु के रोल में हैं। फिल्म देखने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर भी यूजर्स मिक्स रिएक्शन दे रहे हैं। किसी को ये फिल्म बहुत पसंद आ रही है तो किसी को इस फिल्म में कुछ खास नहीं दिखा। पढ़ें सोशल मीडिया रिएक्शन्स-

Take a bow #SaifAliKhan . Fully immersing himself in such an eccentric character! An authentic western with gory violence and a world so detailed and unique! The masses may not appreciate it but this is truly worth it! #LaalKaptaan Full review going up soon on the channel! pic.twitter.com/atpoppu0Og — ANMOL JAMWAL (@anmolj4) October 18, 2019

#LaalKaptaan .. Unique story , Nice locations , Visuals are also nice but movie is very very slow , confusing story !! Nice acting by #SaifAliKhan & everyone !! So overall Nice but not up to expectation !!! #LaalKaptaanreview — Abhi Nil (@AbhiNil8) October 18, 2019

#Laalkaptaan is an average movie which has a good concept but ruined by its slow, repetitive and boring narrative. Few Scenes, Performances and Cinematography are Praiseworthy.#Saifalikhan gives a solid Performance @deepakdobriyal is Excellent as Well.



2.5 Stars !!🌟🌟🌠 — Saiprasad Chavan (@filmy_sai) October 18, 2019

Watched first day first show, and let me tell you it was totally worth it.

Cant praise said ali khan enough for doing such scripts. #LaalKaptaan pic.twitter.com/WAUZuN3ReS — aniket jaiswal (@aniketjazz) October 18, 2019

#LaalKaptaanreview ... First half is not that interesting , Confusing and very slow !! But visuals & locations are amazing !! #LaalKaptaan #LaalKaptaanreview — Abhi Nil (@AbhiNil8) October 18, 2019

Supporting films like #LaalKaptaan is imperative - otherwise we end up with trashy rehashes of the same nonsense week after week.



Go out and enjoy! — k (@kabirb__) October 18, 2019



'लाल कप्तान' 17वीं शताब्दी में आधारित एक बदले की कहानी है जब भारत में ब्रिटिश राज की शुरुआत होने लगती है। इसमें नागा साधु बने सैफ, रहमत खान के शिकार के लिए निकलते हैं, ताकि वे उससे 20 साल पुराना बदला ले सकें।