Laal Kaptaan: फिल्म देखकर दर्शकों ने सोशल मीडिया पर दिए ये रिएकशन्स

laal kaptaan

सैफ अली खान स्टारर 'लाल कप्तान' शुक्रवार को रिलीज हो गई है। फिल्म को क्रिटिक्स से मिक्स रिस्पॉन्स मिल रहे हैं।  नवदीप सिंह के डायरेक्शन में बनी मूवी में सैफ अली खान अपने करियर के सबसे अलग रोल में नजर आएंगे। 'लाल कप्तान' में सैफ अली खान नागा साधु के रोल में हैं। फिल्म देखने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर भी यूजर्स मिक्स रिएक्शन दे रहे हैं। किसी को ये फिल्म बहुत पसंद आ रही है तो किसी को इस फिल्म में कुछ खास नहीं दिखा। पढ़ें सोशल मीडिया रिएक्शन्स-

 

 

 

 

 

 


'लाल कप्तान' 17वीं शताब्दी में आधारित एक बदले की कहानी है जब भारत में ब्रिटिश राज की शुरुआत होने लगती है। इसमें नागा साधु बने सैफ, रहमत खान के शिकार के लिए निकलते हैं, ताकि वे उससे 20 साल पुराना बदला ले सकें। 

