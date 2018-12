आमिर-सलमान को लेकर शाहरुख खान ने कही चौंकाने वाली बात, जानकर हैरान हो जाएंगे आप

With the behalf of this two dynamic brothers of bollywood as well as India, Eid Mubarak to all and be happy with your all loved people! #eidmubarak #eid #srk #srkandsalman #salmankhan #bhaijans #love #zero #1 #leo #kingkhan #eidspecial #like #very #happy #salmanandshahrukh #shahrukhkhan

A post shared by Kartik Harale (@_impresario_leo_) on Jun 15, 2018 at 8:51pm PDT