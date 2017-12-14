class="fa fa-bell">ब्रेकिंग:
गुजरात चुनाव के लिए वोट डालने अहमदाबाद पहुंचे पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी, साबरमती में डालेंगे वोट
बॉलीवुड एक्टर और डायरेक्टर नीरज वोरा का मुंबई में देहांत
मौसम दिनभरः दिल्ली-एनसीआर, पटना और देहरादून में आज खिलेगी धूप। लखनऊ और रांची में ज्यादातर स्थानों पर छाए रहेंगे बादल।
16 लाख कर्मियों का महंगाई भत्ता बढ़ा, एक फरवरी से होगा भुगतान
ठंड का कहर: हिमाचल और कश्मीर में भारी बर्फबारी के बाद उत्तर भारत में बढ़ी सर्दी, VIDEO
संसद अटैक: तीन आतंकियों को गोली से छलनी करनेवाले कांस्टेबल संतोष की जुबानी
संसद हमले की 16वीं बरसीः मतभेद भुलाकर मिले मोदी-मनमोहन, शहीदों को दी श्रद्धांजलि, VIDEO
34 करोड़ के इस लग्जरी फ्लैट में रहेंगे विराट-अनुष्का, देखें तस्वीरें!
बड़ा बयान: टिलरसन बोले अब पाकिस्तान के साथ काम करने में मजा नहीं
बड़ी पहल: योगी सरकार ने 'यूपीकोका विधेयक' को दी मंजूरी
विशेष:
#विराटअनुष्का #राहुलगांधी #इनसे सीखें #अनोखी #नंदन

SAD: एक्टर-डायरेक्टर नीरज वोरा का निधन, पीएम मोदी ने जताया शोक

एक्टर-डायरेक्टर नीरज वोरा का निधन, पीएम मोदी ने जताया शोक

एक्टर, कॉमेडियन और फिल्म निर्देशक नीरज वोरा का गुरुवार सुबह को निधन हो गया है। रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, 'नीरज पिछले 13 महीनों से कोमा में थे। कोमा की हालत में नीरज के दोस्त फिरोज नाडियाडवाला उनकी पूरी जिम्मेदारी उठा रहे थे। यहां तक कि फिरोज ने जुहू स्थित अपने घर 'बरकत विला' के एक कमरे को ही आईसीयू में कन्वर्ट करा दिया था। नीरज वोरा के निधन से पूरा बॉलीवुड शोक में है और सबने उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी है।'

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने भी नीरलज वोरा के निधर पर दुख जताया है।

अक्षय कुमार ने लिखा, 'मैं कॉमेडी आया और कॉमेडी फिल्में कीं, इसके पीछे नीरज वोरा ही वजह थे। उनके निधन से बहुत दुखी हूं। नीरज वोरा एक मल्टी-टैलेंटेड इंसान थे, लेखक, निर्देशक, एक्टर क्या नहीं थे वो..नीरज वो अपनेआप में एक इंडस्ट्री थे।

बाकी स्टार्स के ट्वीट्स

 

 

 

 

 

  • Hindi Newsसे जुडी अन्य ख़बरों की जानकारी के लिए हमें पर ज्वाइन करें और पर फॉलो करें
  • Web Title:SAD actor director neera vora died

चर्चित खबरें

संबंधित ख़बरे

दुखद: 'फिर हेरा फेरी' के डायरेक्टर नीरज वोरा का निधन, लंबे समय से थे कोमा में

जरूर पढ़ें

देखिये जरूर

राशिफल 2018: 1 फरवरी के बाद वृष राशि वालों को मिल सकती है बड़ी खुशखबरी

प्यार में धोखा नहीं देती हैं इन 5 राशियों की लड़कियां,जमकर करती हैं प्रेम!

विराट अनुष्का की इस fairytale wedding के पीछे लखनऊ की इस लड़की का है हाथ

जरूर पढ़ें

क्रिकेट स्कोरबोर्ड

राशिफल

मना॓रंजन

मुख्य खबरें

विदेश

बिजनेस

ई - पेपर Live Hinustan E-paper

सब्सक्राइब करें हिन्दुस्तान का डेली न्यूज़लेटर