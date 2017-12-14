SAD: एक्टर-डायरेक्टर नीरज वोरा का निधन, पीएम मोदी ने जताया शोक

एक्टर, कॉमेडियन और फिल्म निर्देशक नीरज वोरा का गुरुवार सुबह को निधन हो गया है। रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, 'नीरज पिछले 13 महीनों से कोमा में थे। कोमा की हालत में नीरज के दोस्त फिरोज नाडियाडवाला उनकी पूरी जिम्मेदारी उठा रहे थे। यहां तक कि फिरोज ने जुहू स्थित अपने घर 'बरकत विला' के एक कमरे को ही आईसीयू में कन्वर्ट करा दिया था। नीरज वोरा के निधन से पूरा बॉलीवुड शोक में है और सबने उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी है।'

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने भी नीरलज वोरा के निधर पर दुख जताया है।

Saddened by the demise of Neeraj Vora. An energetic and creative personality, he will be remembered for his films and warm nature. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 14, 2017

अक्षय कुमार ने लिखा, 'मैं कॉमेडी आया और कॉमेडी फिल्में कीं, इसके पीछे नीरज वोरा ही वजह थे। उनके निधन से बहुत दुखी हूं। नीरज वोरा एक मल्टी-टैलेंटेड इंसान थे, लेखक, निर्देशक, एक्टर क्या नहीं थे वो..नीरज वो अपनेआप में एक इंडस्ट्री थे।

बाकी स्टार्स के ट्वीट्स

One of the main reasons behind my foray into comedy, saddened to hear about the demise of #NeerajVora a multi-talented man, writer, director, actor...a mini industry by himself, learnt so much from him. RIP — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 14, 2017

Shocked & saddened to hear of the demise of #Neerajvora ji! Had cast me for Golmaal 1 & directed me in the unreleased Run Bhola Run! RIP sir — Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) December 14, 2017

We started out as Actors & Singers in Mithibai College.

In my 1st film PEHLA NASHA #NeerajVora debuted as Writer & Music Director. Next we co-wrote BAAZI.

He was the FUNNIEST & WITTIEST guy I knew.

Today, I've lost a BEST FRIEND & BROTHER! But he will always LIVE in my heart! pic.twitter.com/3zjz66JaD0 — Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) December 14, 2017

So saddening to hear about the demise of #NeerajVora! A multifaceted man who’s cinema will always be cherished! My heartfelt condolences to his family, may his soul rest in eternal peace! — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivek_oberoi) December 14, 2017