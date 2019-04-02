पुलिस संग मारपीट के आरोप पर बोलीं टीवी एक्ट्रेश रूही सिंह, 'ये मैं नहीं हूं'

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस और मॉडल रूही सिंह को लेकर एक बड़ी खबर सामने आई है। कहा जा रहा है कि रूही सिंह ने सोमवार रात बांद्रा में बने एक रेस्टोरेंट के बाहर जमकर हंगामा किया। इतना ही नहीं एक्ट्रेस ने शराब के नशे में गाड़ी चलाने और साथ ही पुलिस अफसरों के साथ बदतमीजी करने के भी आरोप सामने आऐ हैं। अब रूही के खिलाफ मुंबई पुलिस ने एफआईआर दर्ज की है। इस घटना के कई वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहे हैं। इस मामले को आगे बढ़ता देख एक्ट्रेस का बयान सामने आया है। अपने बयान में रूही कहा है कि सोशल मीडिया पर जो वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है और जिस लड़को लेकर मीडिया में इतना कुछ लिखा जा रहा है वह मैं नहीं हूं, लड़की का नाम मेरे से मिलता जूलता है।
This is to clarify, that media reports of ‘ruhi singh’ which have been published today are in no way related to me. The lady in concern possibly shares her name with me. It is amply clear from the screen shot posted above, that it is someone else. Highly irresponsible journalism by mainstream media houses, using my picture and falsely implicating me in an event I was certainly not a part of. This has caused irreparable damage to my reputation. Would request all media outlets to please verify facts before writing articles. @zeenews @indiatvnews @spotboye #newsnation @abpnewstv
इस मामले में रूही ने अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट से इस केस का एक स्क्रीनशॉट फोटो पोस्ट करते हुए लिखा है कि "मीडिया में जो भी रिपोर्ट्स प्रकाशित की जा रही है वे मुझसे संबंधित नहीं हैं। जो महिला इस घटना से संबंधित है शायद उसका नाम मुझ से मिलता है। ऊपर पोस्ट किए गए स्क्रीन शॉट से यह स्पष्ट है कि यह कोई और है। जो भी मीडिया अपने लेखों में मेरी तस्वीर का उपयोग कर, मेरी प्रतिष्ठा और चरित्र को नुकसान पहुंचा रहा है मेरी कानूनी टीम द्वारा उन सबसे मजबूत तरीके से निपटा जाएगा।
Mumbai: A case has been registered against TV Actor Ruhi Singh & 2 others after she allegedly assaulted a police personnel at Linking Road, Bandra before fleeing in her car, in an inebriated state, & meeting with an accident at Santacruz. Incident took place on night of 31 March.— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2019
Small time TV actor Ruhi Singh arrested for drunken driving and assaulting policemen @MumbaiPolice while escaping after crashing into 3 cars and 2 bikes on Linking Road, Santacruz pic.twitter.com/MxWcDsfHDs— dharmesh thakkar (@news_houndz) April 2, 2019
रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक जब खार पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची तो देखा एक्ट्रेस और तीनों दोस्त स्टॉफ से बहस कर रहे थे। पुलिस ने जब एक्ट्रेस को समझाया तो रूही सिंह ने पुलिस के साथ भी हाथापाई की। इस पूरी घटना का जब वीडियो बनाया गया तो एक्ट्रेस ने कॉन्स्टेबल लक्ष्मीकांत का मोबाइल छीनकर थप्पड़ मार दिया रूही के साथ मौजूद दोनों दोस्तों ने भी पुलिस को धक्का दिया।
