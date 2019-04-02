DA Image

पुलिस संग मारपीट के आरोप पर बोलीं टीवी एक्ट्रेश रूही सिंह, 'ये मैं नहीं हूं'

ruhi singh

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस और मॉडल रूही सिंह को लेकर एक बड़ी खबर सामने आई है। कहा जा रहा है कि रूही सिंह ने सोमवार रात बांद्रा में बने एक रेस्टोरेंट के बाहर जमकर हंगामा किया। इतना ही नहीं एक्ट्रेस ने शराब के नशे में गाड़ी चलाने और साथ ही पुलिस अफसरों के साथ बदतमीजी करने के भी आरोप सामने आऐ हैं। अब रूही के खिलाफ मुंबई पुलिस ने एफआईआर दर्ज की है। इस घटना के कई वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहे हैं। इस मामले को आगे बढ़ता देख एक्ट्रेस का बयान सामने आया है। अपने बयान में रूही कहा है कि सोशल मीडिया पर जो वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है और जिस लड़को लेकर मीडिया में इतना कुछ लिखा जा रहा है वह मैं नहीं हूं, लड़की का नाम मेरे से मिलता जूलता है। 

इस मामले में रूही ने अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट से इस केस का एक स्क्रीनशॉट फोटो पोस्ट करते हुए लिखा है कि "मीडिया में जो भी रिपोर्ट्स प्रकाशित की जा रही है वे मुझसे संबंधित नहीं हैं। जो महिला इस घटना से संबंधित है शायद उसका नाम मुझ से मिलता है। ऊपर पोस्ट किए गए स्क्रीन शॉट से यह स्पष्ट है कि यह कोई और है। जो भी मीडिया अपने लेखों में मेरी तस्वीर का उपयोग कर, मेरी प्रतिष्ठा और चरित्र को नुकसान पहुंचा रहा है मेरी कानूनी टीम द्वारा उन सबसे मजबूत तरीके से निपटा जाएगा। 

 

रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक जब खार पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची तो देखा एक्ट्रेस और तीनों दोस्त स्टॉफ से बहस कर रहे थे। पुलिस ने जब एक्ट्रेस को समझाया तो रूही सिंह ने पुलिस के साथ भी हाथापाई की। इस पूरी घटना का जब वीडियो बनाया गया तो एक्ट्रेस ने कॉन्स्टेबल लक्ष्मीकांत का मोबाइल छीनकर थप्पड़ मार दिया रूही के साथ मौजूद दोनों दोस्तों ने भी पुलिस को धक्का दिया।

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  Hindi News
  Web Title:Ruhi Singh is clarify that media reports of accused of assault with police

Match 13
किंग्स XI पंजाब166/9(20.0)
vs
दिल्ली कैपिटल्स152/10(19.2)
किंग्स XI पंजाब ने दिल्ली कैपिटल्स को 14 रनों से हराया
Mon, 01 Apr 2019 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 12
चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स175/5(20.0)
vs
राजस्थान रॉयल्स167/8(20.0)
चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने राजस्थान रॉयल्स को 8 रनों से हराया
Sun, 31 Mar 2019 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
पांचवां एक-दिवसीय अंतर्राष्ट्रीय मैच
ऑस्ट्रेलिया327/7(50.0)
vs
पाकिस्तान307/7(50.0)
ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने पाकिस्तान को 20 रनों से हराया
Sun, 31 Mar 2019 04:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 11
सनराइज़र्स हैदराबाद231/2(20.0)
vs
रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर113/10(19.5)
सनराइज़र्स हैदराबाद ने रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर को 118 रनों से हराया
Sun, 31 Mar 2019 04:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
