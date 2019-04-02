पुलिस संग मारपीट के आरोप पर बोलीं टीवी एक्ट्रेश रूही सिंह, 'ये मैं नहीं हूं'

This is to clarify, that media reports of ‘ruhi singh’ which have been published today are in no way related to me. The lady in concern possibly shares her name with me. It is amply clear from the screen shot posted above, that it is someone else. Highly irresponsible journalism by mainstream media houses, using my picture and falsely implicating me in an event I was certainly not a part of. This has caused irreparable damage to my reputation. Would request all media outlets to please verify facts before writing articles. @zeenews @indiatvnews @spotboye #newsnation @abpnewstv

A post shared by Ruhii (@ruhisingh12) on Apr 1, 2019 at 8:47pm PDT