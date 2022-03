RRR: एसएस राजा मौली ने पर्दे पर दिखाया रामायण का जादू, राम चरण के फैन्स हुए क्रेजी

Ramudu-sita-anjaneyudu references .. Not only this scene,there is also one more scene where we truly feel @tarak9999 as Anjaneya and @AlwaysRamCharan is lord rama 🙏🔥 #NTR𓃵 #RamCharan𓃵 #SSR #RRR Retweet if u feel the same👍 pic.twitter.com/mw7pb3qU2x