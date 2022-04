RRR Box Office Collection: 200 करोड़ से कुछ ही दूर ‘आरआरआर’, 10वें दिन कलेक्शन रहा इतना

#RRR is SUPER-SOLID... Will cross ₹ 200 cr on Tue [Day 12]... #TKF and #RRR, two ₹ 200 cr films in #March, incredible indeed... Also, #JrNTR and #RamCharan's first ₹ 200 cr earner [#Hindi]... [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr, Sat 18 cr, Sun 20.50 cr. Total: ₹ 184.59 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/xIUpn8dtND