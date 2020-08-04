 DA Image
हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   मनोरंजन   ›   अमृता फडणवीस के ट्वीट पर भड़कीं रेणुका शहाणे, कहा- कृपया सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत को राजनीतिक रूप न दें

अमृता फडणवीस के ट्वीट पर भड़कीं रेणुका शहाणे, कहा- कृपया सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत को राजनीतिक रूप न दें

दिवंगत बॉलीवुड एक्टर सुशांत सिंह राजपूत केस में लगातार नई चीजें सामने आ रही हैं। मुंबई पुलिस केस की छानबीन में जुटी है। अभी तक करीब 56 लोगों के बयान दर्ज किए जा चुके हैं। एक्टर के पिता ने पटना पुलिस में रिया चक्रवर्ती के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज कराई है। ऐसे में बिहार पुलिस छावबीन के लिए मुंबई पहुंची है। दो राज्यों की पुलिस में केस को लेकर जंग छिड़ी है। दोनों ही एक-दूसरे पर आरोप लगा रहे हैं। इसी बीच मुंबई के मुख्यमंत्री रह चुके देवेंद्र फडणवीस की पत्नी अमृता फडणवीस के एक ट्वीट को लेकर विवाद पैदा हो गया है। 

अमृता फडणवीस के ट्वीट का जवाब देते हुए एक्ट्रेस रेणुका शहाणे ने भई ट्वीट किया है। अमृता फडणवीस ने ट्वीट कर लिखा था कि सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के केस को जिस तरह से संभाला जा रहा है, मुझे लगता है कि मुंबई ने अपनी मानवता खो दी है। निर्दोष और स्वाभिमानी नागरिकों के लिए अब मुंबई जीने के लिए सुरक्षित नहीं बची है। 

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के पिता के वकील ने कहा- मुंबई पुलिस समय ले रही है जिससे सबूत मिट जाएं

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के अकाउंट से चार साल में निकाले गए 50 करोड़ रुपये टोटल- बिहार डीजीपी का दावा

इसपर रणुका शहाणे ने ट्वीट कर लिखा है कि कृप्या सुशांत की मौत को राजनीतिक रूप न दें। मुंबई और यहां के लोगों के लिए गलत शब्दों का इस्तेमाल न करें। आपके पास जो ताकत है, उसका सही इस्तेमाल करें और पुलिस जांच में मदद करें। अगर वह सीएम की पत्नी होती, तो वह मुंबई के बारे में ऐसा कोई बयान नहीं देती, चाहे जो भी हालात हों। याद रखें एल्फिंस्टन पुल देवेंद्र फडणवीस की सरकार में ही गिरा था। उसमें मुंबई के कई नागरिक मारे गए थे, लेकिन उस समय उन्होंने मुंबई के सुरक्षित नहीं होने या हार्टलेस होने के बारे में कुछ नहीं कहा था।

