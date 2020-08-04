अमृता फडणवीस के ट्वीट पर भड़कीं रेणुका शहाणे, कहा- कृपया सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत को राजनीतिक रूप न दें

दिवंगत बॉलीवुड एक्टर सुशांत सिंह राजपूत केस में लगातार नई चीजें सामने आ रही हैं। मुंबई पुलिस केस की छानबीन में जुटी है। अभी तक करीब 56 लोगों के बयान दर्ज किए जा चुके हैं। एक्टर के पिता ने पटना पुलिस में रिया चक्रवर्ती के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज कराई है। ऐसे में बिहार पुलिस छावबीन के लिए मुंबई पहुंची है। दो राज्यों की पुलिस में केस को लेकर जंग छिड़ी है। दोनों ही एक-दूसरे पर आरोप लगा रहे हैं। इसी बीच मुंबई के मुख्यमंत्री रह चुके देवेंद्र फडणवीस की पत्नी अमृता फडणवीस के एक ट्वीट को लेकर विवाद पैदा हो गया है।
अमृता फडणवीस के ट्वीट का जवाब देते हुए एक्ट्रेस रेणुका शहाणे ने भई ट्वीट किया है। अमृता फडणवीस ने ट्वीट कर लिखा था कि सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के केस को जिस तरह से संभाला जा रहा है, मुझे लगता है कि मुंबई ने अपनी मानवता खो दी है। निर्दोष और स्वाभिमानी नागरिकों के लिए अब मुंबई जीने के लिए सुरक्षित नहीं बची है।
The manner in which #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase is being handled - I feel #Mumbai has lost humanity & is no more safe to live - for innocent, self respecting citizens #JusticeforSushantSingRajput #JusticeForDishaSalian— AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) August 3, 2020
Please don't politicize Sushant's tragic death & use it to badmouth Mumbai & it's people @fadnavis_amruta Instead you have all the power to help the police in their investigation by providing them with any details that you might be sure of 🙏🏽 2/2 https://t.co/VVXXpmcOey— Renuka Shahane (@renukash) August 4, 2020
There is! If she were the CMs wife she wouldn't make such a statement about Mumbai, whatever the circumstances. Remember Elphinstone bridge collapsing during @Dev_Fadnavis tenure? Many Mumbaikars died but she did not say anything about Mumbai not being safe or being heartless! https://t.co/78jUz6KheL— Renuka Shahane (@renukash) August 4, 2020
agree to that, but it is of some idiotic medias and someone claims to be inside from Bollywood who tries to gain popularity by playing cheap gimmicks on death of a finest actor, and a loss to the fraternity of whole Indian Film Industry, are the actual vultures. https://t.co/iVungZRQjp— Babu.A.S. شوكور بابو (@shukoorbabu) August 4, 2020
इसपर रणुका शहाणे ने ट्वीट कर लिखा है कि कृप्या सुशांत की मौत को राजनीतिक रूप न दें। मुंबई और यहां के लोगों के लिए गलत शब्दों का इस्तेमाल न करें। आपके पास जो ताकत है, उसका सही इस्तेमाल करें और पुलिस जांच में मदद करें। अगर वह सीएम की पत्नी होती, तो वह मुंबई के बारे में ऐसा कोई बयान नहीं देती, चाहे जो भी हालात हों। याद रखें एल्फिंस्टन पुल देवेंद्र फडणवीस की सरकार में ही गिरा था। उसमें मुंबई के कई नागरिक मारे गए थे, लेकिन उस समय उन्होंने मुंबई के सुरक्षित नहीं होने या हार्टलेस होने के बारे में कुछ नहीं कहा था।