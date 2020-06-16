अक्षय कुमार ने की नुपुर अलंकार की मदद, रेणुका शहाणे ने कहा- आपका दिल सोने की तरह खरा है

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस रेणुका शहाणे ने हाल ही में फेसबुक पर पोस्ट शेयर करते हुए दोस्त नुपुर अलंकार के लिए मदद की गुहार लगाई थी। उन्होंने बताया था कि नुपुर पैसों की तंगी से जूझ रही हैं। उनकी मां बीमार हैं और लॉकडाउन के चलते काम भी बंद है, इसलिए उनके पास अपनी बीमार मां के इलाज तक के लिए पैसे नहीं हैं। रेणुका ने लोगों से अपील की थी कि नुपुर की मदद करें। अब नुपुर को अक्षय कुमार से मदद मिल गई है। रेणुका ने अक्षय कुमार को दिल से धन्यवाद दिया और कहा कि वह किसी फरिश्ते से कम नहीं है। अक्षय कुमार को लेकर रेणुका ने कई ट्वीट्स किए हैं।
उन्होंने लिखा, ''पीएमसी बैंक क्राइसिस, बीमार मां और हमारी इंडस्ट्री में तालाबंदी के चलते नुपुर बुरे दौर से गुजर रही थीं। मैं उन लोगों के बारे में क्या कह सकती हूं, जिन्होंने इस भयावह समय में मेरे दोस्त नूपुर की मदद की। मैं आप सभी की सराहना करना चाहती हूं और अपील करती हूं कि आगे कोई कॉन्ट्रिब्यूट न करें।''
What can I say about the kindness of all who've helped my friend Nupur through this horrible time brought about by #PMCBankCrisis combined with her mother's ill health & lockdown in our industry. Today I want to appreciate all of you & appeal to not contribute any further. 1/7— Renuka Shahane (@renukash) June 16, 2020
An angel from our film industry has helped Nupur with a staggering help that will help Nupur's mother get the the best possible treatment. This angel has already helped so many actors, workers from the film industry without any expectation of even a thank you in return. 2/7— Renuka Shahane (@renukash) June 16, 2020
He read about my fb post asking for help on Twitter. He called Ranaji for details about what I had shared. He asked how much Nupur needed. I told him the amount she had asked for and he told me that it will be done. And it was & topped up with more. 3/7— Renuka Shahane (@renukash) June 16, 2020
रेणुका ने अन्य ट्वीट्स में लिखा, ''फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के एक फरिश्ते ने नुपुर की मदद की, जिससे अब उनकी मां को अच्छा इलाज मिलेगा। इस फरिश्ते ने बिना किसी अपेक्षा के अब तक कई एक्टर्स और फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में काम करने वाले वर्कर्स की सहायता की है। उन्होंने मेरा एफबी पोस्ट पढ़ा। मदद करने के बारे में पूछा। रेणुका ने आगे लिखा कि उन्होंने पति आशुतोष राणा को भी फोन कर जानकारी ली। उन्होंने पूछा कि नुपुर को कितने पैसों की जरूरत है। मैंने उन्हें अमाउंट की जानकारी दी और उन्होंने कहा कि काम हो जाएगा।''
''मैंने उन्हें धन्यवाद दिया तो उन्होंने मुझसे मराठी में कहा कि मुझे थैंक्स मत कहिए। उनकी मां ठीक हो जाए, यही सबसे जरूरी है। ऐसे समय में जब ऐसी बहस चल रही है कि मुसीबत में लोग एक-दूसरे के साथ नहीं होते हैं, तब इस फरिश्ते ने साबित कर दिया है कि उनके जैसे रत्न आज भी हैं. जो जरूरत के समय में लोगों की मदद करते हैं, जिनसे वह कभी मिले नहीं है और न ही कभी उनके साथ काम किया है।''
I thanked him for his generosity and he said only one sentence in Marathi, " मला धन्यवाद नको, तिची आई बरी व्हायला पाहिजे, बस" ("Please don't thank me, her mother should get well, that's it"). 4/7— Renuka Shahane (@renukash) June 16, 2020
At a time when there is this raging debate about people not being their for each other, this angel has proved that there are gems like him who will stand by someone in need, someone who they have never met or worked with. 5/7— Renuka Shahane (@renukash) June 16, 2020
''उनके लिए मैं आभार प्रकट करती हूं। यह फरिश्ता कोई और नहीं बल्कि सुपरस्टार अक्षय कुमार हैं, जिनका दिल साफ और सोने की तरह खरा है। अक्षय कुमार के लिए थैक्यू काफी छोटा शब्द है। आपके इस विनम्र काम ने मुझे बहुत प्रभावित किया है। उम्मीद करती हूं आप और आपके परिवार को सारी खुशियां और सफलता मिले। वास्तव में मैं आपकी ऋणी हूं।''