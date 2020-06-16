 DA Image
16 जून, 2020|3:27|IST

हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   मनोरंजन   ›   अक्षय कुमार ने की नुपुर अलंकार की मदद, रेणुका शहाणे ने कहा- आपका दिल सोने की तरह खरा है

अक्षय कुमार ने की नुपुर अलंकार की मदद, रेणुका शहाणे ने कहा- आपका दिल सोने की तरह खरा है

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस रेणुका शहाणे ने हाल ही में फेसबुक पर पोस्ट शेयर करते हुए दोस्त नुपुर अलंकार के लिए मदद की गुहार लगाई थी। उन्होंने बताया था कि नुपुर पैसों की तंगी से जूझ रही हैं। उनकी मां बीमार हैं और लॉकडाउन के चलते काम भी बंद है, इसलिए उनके पास अपनी बीमार मां के इलाज तक के लिए पैसे नहीं हैं। रेणुका ने लोगों से अपील की थी कि नुपुर की मदद करें। अब नुपुर को अक्षय कुमार से मदद मिल गई है। रेणुका ने अक्षय कुमार को दिल से धन्यवाद दिया और कहा कि वह किसी फरिश्ते से कम नहीं है। अक्षय कुमार को लेकर रेणुका ने कई ट्वीट्स किए हैं। 

उन्होंने लिखा, ''पीएमसी बैंक क्राइसिस, बीमार मां और हमारी इंडस्ट्री में तालाबंदी के चलते नुपुर बुरे दौर से गुजर रही थीं। मैं उन लोगों के बारे में क्या कह सकती हूं, जिन्होंने इस भयावह समय में मेरे दोस्त नूपुर की मदद की। मैं आप सभी की सराहना करना चाहती हूं और अपील करती हूं कि आगे कोई कॉन्ट्रिब्यूट न करें।''

 

 

रेणुका ने अन्य ट्वीट्स में लिखा, ''फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के एक फरिश्ते ने नुपुर की मदद की, जिससे अब उनकी मां को अच्छा इलाज मिलेगा। इस फरिश्ते ने बिना किसी अपेक्षा के अब तक कई एक्टर्स और फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में काम करने वाले वर्कर्स की सहायता की है। उन्होंने मेरा एफबी पोस्ट पढ़ा। मदद करने के बारे में पूछा। रेणुका ने आगे लिखा कि उन्होंने पति आशुतोष राणा को भी फोन कर जानकारी ली। उन्होंने पूछा कि नुपुर को कितने पैसों की जरूरत है। मैंने उन्हें अमाउंट की जानकारी दी और उन्होंने कहा कि काम हो जाएगा।''

''मैंने उन्हें धन्यवाद दिया तो उन्होंने मुझसे मराठी में कहा कि मुझे थैंक्स मत कहिए। उनकी मां ठीक हो जाए, यही सबसे जरूरी है। ऐसे समय में जब ऐसी बहस चल रही है कि मुसीबत में लोग एक-दूसरे के साथ नहीं होते हैं, तब इस फरिश्ते ने साबित कर दिया है कि उनके जैसे रत्न आज भी हैं. जो जरूरत के समय में लोगों की मदद करते हैं, जिनसे वह कभी मिले नहीं है और न ही कभी उनके साथ काम किया है।'' 

''उनके लिए मैं आभार प्रकट करती हूं। यह फरिश्ता कोई और नहीं बल्कि सुपरस्टार अक्षय कुमार हैं, जिनका दिल साफ और सोने की तरह खरा है। अक्षय कुमार के लिए थैक्यू काफी छोटा शब्द है। आपके इस विनम्र काम ने मुझे बहुत प्रभावित किया है। उम्मीद करती हूं आप और आपके परिवार को सारी खुशियां और सफलता मिले। वास्तव में मैं आपकी ऋणी हूं।''

  • Web Title:Renuka Shahane calls Akshay Kumar a Angel as he gives financial help to her actress friend Nupur Alankar

