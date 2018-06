कभी 12 बच्चे चाहती थीं रेखा, क्या 'संजू' में संजय दत्त से नजदीकियों का होगा खुलासा

Rekha with these cuties at Sonam Kapoor’s Shaadi (wedding)💜 Despite not having children, Rekha wanted a big family. She admitted that while she enjoyed the privacy, she'd want the emptiness of her house to be filled with children. “Just imagine, children running up the stairs. But I am determined not to have only two children, 12 minimum. #rekha #oldbollywood #bollywood #rekhaji #sonamkapoorwedding #sonamkishaadi #evergreenactress #eternaldiva

