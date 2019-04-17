Kalank: फिल्म देखकर बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने दिए ये रिएक्शन्स

आलिया भट्ट, वरुण धवन, आदित्य रॉय कपूर, सोनाक्षी सिन्हा, माधुरी दीक्षित और संजय दत्त स्टारर फिल्म कलंक बुधवार को रिलीज हो गई है। सभी स्टार्स ने इस फिल्म का जोर-शोर से प्रमोशन किया। अब मंगलवार को फिल्म देखने के लिए कई बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स पहुंचे और फिल्म देखकर अब सभी ने अपने-अपने रिएक्शन्स दिए हैं। पढ़ें सेलेब्स के रिएक्शन्स-

#kalank @MadhuriDixit is class personified... no one has ADA like her @duttsanjay his eyes brooding intensity like none other... @kunalkemmu is so good in his portrayal of a complex character ... 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽

— Shashank Khaitan (@ShashankKhaitan) April 16, 2019

#Kalank @aliaa08 and @Varun_dvn are superb... their eyes speak a thousand words. Their chemistry is electric. Be it Love or Loss, they turn everything into MAGIC ... 🤗🤗🤗 @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies

— Shashank Khaitan (@ShashankKhaitan) April 16, 2019

Reports are out from trial shows of #Kalank and it’s a fantastic film, which is going to rock the box office tomorrow.

#Kalank is an epic SAGA directed like an auteur by @abhivarman His vision is HUGE! @Varun_dvn is EXTRAORDINARY! Ekdum FIRST CLASS! @aliaa08 is DIVINE! Aditya is BRILLIANT! @sonakshisinha wins and breaks your heart! Bravo @karanjohar Sajid bhai @FoxStarIndia What DILDAAR producers

And finally #Kalank is here ..go and watch it ..Mesmerising experience..and brilliantly performed by all..It was a wonderful experience..Thank u @karanjohar @Varun_dvn @aliaa08 #AdityaRoyKapoor @abhivarman @sonakshisinha @MadhuriDixit @kunalkemmu

प्रियंका-निक की शादी में हो गई थी इस चीज की कमी, बन गया था बड़ा मुद्दा

'इंडियाज मोस्ट वांटेड' का टीजर देख मलाइका ने किया ऐसा कमेंट, खुश हो जाएंगे अर्जुन कपूर

बता दें कि फिल्म में करण जौहर ने बहुत ही खूबसूरती से 1940 की लवस्टोरी को पर्दे पर उतारने की कोशिश की है। वरुण धवन और आलिया भट्ट ने अभी तक कई फिल्मों में एक साथ काम किया है और इनकी केमिस्ट्री को फैंस ने खूब पसंद किया भी है।